Fan engagement conference for Kilkenny

Fan engagement, or the art of enhancing sports fans experience through branded and digitally led activities, is fast becoming a high priority for rights holders and brands looking to build meaningful relationships with their target market.

Ireland’s leading sports fan engagement conference, Fan Engagement Conference Kilkenny (FECKK), is returning on March 29 with its biggest ever line up of digital, social and sports marketing experts from around the world.

The future of fan engagement, experience optimisation and harnessing the power of big data are just some of the topics which will be explored by industry experts giving real world experience from the biggest sporting bodies and brands in Europe and America.

The event will be held in Rothe House, Kilkenny.