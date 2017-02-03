Two stands open for Walsh Cup

Admission to the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup senior hurling tournament final at Nowlan Park on Sunday will be €10 for adults; €5 for students/pensioners and under-16s will be free.

Both Ardan de Gras and Ardan Breathnach will be open for the clash between Kilkenny and Galway.

All proceeds from the Walsh Cup go to the Leinster players hardship fund. Season tickets are not valid for this fixture.

The following Sunday, Waterford will be visitors to Nowlan Park for the start of action in the Allianz National Hurling League.