Saints survive a scare from Borris

Reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions St Kieran's College made a winning start to their title defence, but had to withstand a late scare from Borris VS.

The Saints seemed to be cruising when they led by four points (0-13 to 0-9) in the dying stages at Dr Cullen Park, but Jack Kelly's 60th minute goal whittled their lead down to a single point.

The pressure was on, but Kieran's stayed calm. Pushing on, they resisted all the Borris efforts before Adrian Mullen's injury-time free gave them the insurance point they needed to see things out.

Mullen was the main man throughout for Kieran's, shooting five points from placed balls (four frees and a 65) as they opened up a 0-6 to 0-3 lead by half-time.

Kelly was the main threat for a hard-working Borris. He scored two points in the first half, but four in quick succession after the restart cut the gap to three (0-12 to 0-9).

Kieran's stepped further ahead thanks to an Eoghan Moylan point, but were reeled in when Kelly's long range shot crept under the crossbar.

However, they couldn't dislodge the champions, who stayed calm and rode out the storm.

SCORERS: St Kieran's College - Adrian Mullen (0-11, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), Eoghan Moylan (0-2), Evan Shefflin (0-1). Borris VS - Jack Kelly (1-6, 0-4 frees); Darragh O'Toole, Anthony Nolan, Jon Nolan (0-1 each).