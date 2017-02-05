Injury-time goal sinks Castlecomer CS

A late, late goal by Luke Sinnott, claimed in injury-time, earned Good Counsel (New Ross) a dramatic win over Castlecomer Community School in the Leinster post primary schools senior hurling 'A' quarter-final in Thomastown.

This was a right good contest, laced with passionate play throughout. The winners led by 1-6 to 0-8 at the break.

The second half exchanges were tight and tense. Both centre-forwards, Sam Wall and James Bergin (Castlecomer) did most to keep their team effort boiling, but this time the 'Comer defence was much tigher than it had been earlier.

As injury time beckoned, Castlecomer were leading by a point, and a win looked on the cards. However, Good Counsel saved the day with Luke Sinnott the hero of the hour.

SCORERS: Good Counsel - Luke Sinnott (2-1); Sam Wall (0-5); Jim Ryan, Sean Nolan (0-1 each). Castlecomer CS - James Bergin (0-10); Bill Murphy, Jack Buggy (0-1 each).