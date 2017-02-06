Cats sign new deal with Glanbia

The bond between two Kilkenny powerhouses was strengthened with the launch of a new sponsorship deal at Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny GAA and Glanbia announced their 2017 sponsorship deal at the Park today (Monday). The performance-related deal will see all Kilkenny teams carry the Avonmore milk logo on their jerseys while all leisurewear will carry the Glanbia logo.

"Glanbia are delighted to be launching this year's sponsorship with Kilkenny," said Brian Phelan, CEO Glanbia Nutritionals. "With the League starting this weekend against Waterford we're expecting a huge crowd here at Nowlan Park. We're looking forward to joining Brian (Cody) and the players on the journey again."

The long-standing deal with Glanbia has been good to the Cats, reckoned senior hurling manager Brian Cody.

"Nutrition has played a huge part in this team's preparation over the years," he said. "The deal has been hugely successful for us. Without Glanbia's support all this wouldn't happen."