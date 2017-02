Draws made for Kilkenny Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Cups

The Kilkenny & District League have made the draws for their schoolboy and schoolgirl cup competitions.

This year's competitions will see cups for the League's three schoolgirl divisions (under-12, 14 and 16) as well as at all six schoolboys grades from under-12 to under-17 levels.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Preliminary Round

Lions v Bridge United

Round One

Thomastown United v Evergreen United

Evergreen City v East End United

Newpark v Freebooters

Lions or Bridge United v Callan United

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Preliminary Round

Nurney Villa v Newpark

Evergreen United v Callan United

Round One

Lions v Freebooters

Nurney Villa or Newpark v Evergreen United or Callan United

Evergreen City v East End United

Thomastown United v Hanover Harps

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Round One

Lions v Hanover Harps

Thomastown United v Vale Wanderers

Bridge United Athy v Bridge United

Evergreen v Freebooters

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup

Byes:

Deen Celtic B

Deen Celtic A

Freebooters A

Bridge United

Thomastown United B

Bridge United B

Round One

East End United v Evergreen Boys

Thomastown United A v Freebooters D

Newpark v Fort Rangers A

Freebooters C v Evergreen Albion

Stoneyford United B v Evergreen Rovers

Freshford Town v Fort Rangers B

Callan United v Highview Athletic

Evergreen Athletic v Freebooters B

Stoneyford United A v Lions

Paulstown 06 v Evergreen United

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Preliminary Round

East End United A v Freebooters B

Freebooters C v Stoneyford United

Paulstown 06 v Freshford Town

Fort Rangers v Evergreen United

Round One

East End United or Freebooters B v Evergreen Town

Lions v Evergreen United

Bridge United v East End United B

Highview Athletic v Thomastown United

Freebooters A v Freebooters C or Stoneyford United

Deen Celtic A v Newpark

Fort Rangers or Evergreen United v Paulstown 06 or Freshford Town

Callan United v Deen Celtic

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Preliminary Round

Freshford Town v Fort Rangers

Freebooters B v Deen Celtic B

Evergreen A v East End United

Round One

Newpark v Evergreen Albion

Clover United v Lions

Deen Celtic A v Freshford Town or Fort Rangers

Bridge United v Freebooters C

Southend United v Thomastown United

Evergreen B v Freebooters B or Deen Celtic B

Evergreen A or East End United v Freebooters A

Bridge United v Callan United

Under-15 Cup

Preliminary Round

Thomastown United B v Freebooters B

Round One

Thomastown United A v Evergreen United

Highview Athletic v Bridge United

Thomastown United B or Freebooters B v Evergreen A

Stoneyford United v Evergreen City

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Bye

Freebooters A

Round One

Lions v Thomastown United

Evergreen United v Deen Celtic

Freshford Town v Callan United

Highview Athletic v Evergreen City

East End United v Clover United

Newpark v Evergreen A

Stoneyford United v Freebooters B

Under-17 Cup

Preliminary Round

Freebooters v East End United

Evergreen A v Thomastown United

Lions v Callan United

Round One

Freebooters or East End United v Paulstown 06

Castlewarren Celtic v Evergreen B

Clover United v Lions or Callan United

Evergreen A or Thomastown United v Southend United