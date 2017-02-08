Kilkenny Captains' ready to drive-in

Kilkenny Captains Rob O'Shea and Liz Cleere will hold their drive-in on Sunday.

The official drive-in will be at 10.45am after which there will be a shotgun start for a 13 hole mixed team event at 11am.

Members are requested to sign in by 10.30am.

Golf will be followed by a hot plate in the Clubhouse. The cost is €15, which includes hot plate.

Members interested in playing should put their names on the notice board inside the bar door.

No defections the club has asked after 5pm as the draw for the teams is scheduled for 6pm on Saturday.

The drive-in is sponsored by Jimmy Bolger.

SUBSCRIPTIONS: Members may have received notice that their annual subscription are due and they must be paid by the end of February.

Members should remember that the new category introduced last year is still available. Intermediate membership is open to golfer aged between 25 and 29.

Those people who wish to avail of the Fairway Credit option must have the relevant forms submitted to the office by February 13. This scheme allows members to spread their payments over 10 months.

Aon Insurance are continuing The Private Insurance for golfers again this year.

Those wishing to join should have paid their fee of €27 before the close of business on March 3.

This is a very worthwhile scheme and full details of the cover provided are available from the office.

COMPETITION RULES: The men’s club committee has implemented a new club bye-law for all of this year’s (2017) qualifying club singles competitions.

This is due to the consistently large volumes of no returns for singles competitions which is having an adverse effect on competition standard scratch and may in turn effect all handicaps.

In addition, it is causing undue delay when closing off competitions.

All cards in club singles competitions (complete or not) must be returned in the designated score card box after being entered on the computer.

Members who are in breach of this rule will be suspended from the next club singles competition.

Members who are in breach of the rule for a second time will be suspended from the next two club singles competitions and so on as the Committee decides.

In the event that the computer is not working, players must still return their cards and write a note on top of their card stating that the 'computer is not working', quoting their GUI swipe card number.

MANAGERS MEETING -Captain Rob O'Shea has called a meeting of all team managers for this evening (Wednesday) at 7.30pm.

NEW TEE: Work started on the new tee at the 12th hole last week, resulting in the ladies tee being relocated to the left and forward of the gents tee.

It is anticipated that these works will be completed by St Patrick's weekend and the new tee will be in play by the Easter weekend.

Members are requested to exercise caution in the vicinity because of these works.

Holes 11 and 12 will continue to be played during this time.

BRIDGE: Results Monday, January 23, 1 Collette O'Hare and Colin Shaw; 2 Catherine O'Neill and Rosemary Keogh; 3 Catherine Barrett and Mary Gorman and Ann Lee and Jean O'Brien.

Results Monday, January 30, 1 Joan O'Sullivan and Mary Bradshaw; 2 Mary Brown and Breda Kavanagh; 3 Catherine Barrett and Mary Gorman.

SNOOKER: The final of the snooker doubles between Alan and Ciaran Snype and Andy Mealy and Liam Barry is scheduled for Friday (7.30pm).

RESULTS: Saturday Crosscard, 1 Pat Hickey, Brian Cullen, Paddy FitzPatrick, Tony Morrissey 69pts; 2 Martin Duggan, Larry Gittens, Mick O'Flynn, Kieran Wall 67pts; 3 Gabriel Maher, Dom Murphy, Matt Ruth, Stephen Sheenan 66pts (b6); 4 John King, Henk van der Puil, Murt Farragher, Tony Butler 66pts.

The weekend competition was cancelled due to the severe frost and heavy rain.

Senior gents Thursday, February 2, 13 hole competition, 1 Pat Drennan, Murt Farragher, Gerry Bowe, Martin Treacy 56pts; 2 Noel Skehan, Martin Murphy, Brendan McIntyre (51+4) 55pts; 3 Willie Leahy, Matt Ruth, Peter Dabinett, Pat Kearns 53pts.

Despite the wind and the rain, 18 dedicated players took part.

The next seniors competition is on Thursday. It is the senior Captain's, Reay Brandon's, drive-in.

Members are requested to attend at 10.30am for a group photograph, which will then be followed by the regular team competition.

The draw closes at 11.15am.

Members subs are now due.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Thursday, 9.30 to 10.26am senior ladies, 10.34am to 1.14pm senior gents, 1.22 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Saturday, 8.02 to 9am members time, 9.08 to 11.15am ladies and gents 13 hole singles, 11.30am to 1.54pm gents Crosscard, 2.02 to 2.34pm ladies 13 hole singles; Sunday, Captains Rob O'Shea's and Liz Cleere's drive-in; Monday, 10am to 1pm gents 13 hole singles, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Tuesday, 8.42 to 10.18am ladies 9 and 13 hole singles, 12.18 to 2.18pm ladies 9 and 13 hole singles; Wednesday, February 15, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time.

PRO SHOP: The Pro Shop has introduced a new coffee machine for the use of members.

People can now purchase coffee prior to playing. There is a choice of Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, hot chocolate or tea is available for €2.

LADIES CLUB: Results Tuesday, January 31, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Mags Cuddihy (10) 29pts; 2 Bridget Norwood (19) 23pts (b6); 3 Ann Widger (21) 23pts.

SENIORS: The senior ladies displayed a huge degree of 'common sense' and cancelled their outing due to the adverse weather last Thursday.