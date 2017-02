McCalmont Cup sponsorship is a Dunne deal!

There was welcome news from Kilkenny Track when it was confirmed that the Dunne Family from Portlaoise have again agreed to sponsor the McCalmont Cup A1.

The McCalmont is the one event which can be identified with Kilkenny Track over the years. Many legends of the track, including Spanish Battleship, Lax Law and Clomoney Grand, have played starring roles.

Although it is now run at an A1 event it invariably provides Group 1 racing. This year should be no different with the FFK Kennels McCalmont Cup boasting a winner’s prize of €5,000.

The 525 yard event, which will be for 48 dogs (backgraders allowed), begins on St Patrick's Night (Friday, March 17).

Results

The following are the results from Wednesday night's racing at the Kilkenny Track.

Race One: Tote Betting @ Kilkenny Track A7 525 (Grade: A7) Flat 525 - 1 OLDBURRIN LASS (Trap 6), 29.76; 2 ROSIES PARADISE (Trap 3), 29.86; 3 BLAKES ANTHONY (Trap 2), 30.04; 4 TUTTS (Trap 1), 30.07; 5 RATHMOYLE LUCY (Trap 4), 30.28; 6 POPS PINE (Trap 5), 30.32.

Race Two: FBD Insurance A7 525 (Grade : A7) Flat 525 - 1 JUSTIES TOUCH (Trap 3), 29.86; 2 CONAHY GOLD (Trap 4), 29.87; 3 LILLYS HOUSE (Trap 6), 30.04; 4 CODE SAVING (Trap 5), 30.18; 5 GOLLY MISS HOLLY (Trap 1), 30.39; 6 AMIGO ROAN (Trap 2), 30.74.

Race Three: Fundraising Nights @ KKY Track A6 525 Round 1 Heat 1 (Grade : A6) Flat 525 - 1 GORTKELLY EVE (Trap 1), 29.44; 2 KILBREEDY HYLDA (Trap 5), 29.46; 3 TRIANGLE TADY (Trap 2), 29.49; 4 KEARNEYS MOUSE (Trap 4), 29.91; 5 MAMMYS BIRTHDAY (Trap 6), 30.19; 6 HOHOSAYSTHEBULL (Trap 3).

Race Four: Fundraising Nights @ KKY Track A6 525 Round 1 Heat 2 (Grade : A6) Flat 525 - 1 BULL RUN BUZZ (Trap 1), 29.10; 2 TRADE SHAMROCK (Trap 6), 29.17; 3 TYME IN PARADISE (Trap 3), 29.22; 4 ROSMULT ROSA (Trap 2), 29.43; 5 KILARA PIRATE (Trap 4), 29.64; 5 ASTONS BELLE (Trap 5).

Race Five: Fundraising Nights @ KKY Track A6 525 Round 1 Heat 3 (Grade : A6) Flat 525 - 1 HILLVIEW HONEY (Trap 6), 29.36; 2 ARTISTIC DIVA (Trap 1), 29.50; 3 MESMERISED (Trap 5), 29.57; 4 POOKIES GALILEO (Trap 3), 29.67; 5 CILL DUBH TESS (Trap 4), 30.30; 6 FOULKSCOURT BOLT (Trap 2), 30.72.

Race Six: Fundraising Nights @ KKY Track A6 525 Round 1 Heat 4 (Grade : A6) Flat 525 - 1 POOKIES PLAN BEE (Trap 2), 29.12; 2 BALLYBOUGH EVE (Trap 1), 29.57; 3 BULL RUN PETAL (Trap 4), 29.68; 4 TYCOON RITA (Trap 6), 29.75; 5 SLANEYSIDE SAOR (Trap 3), 29.80; 6 LEMON REGGIE (Trap 5), 29.84.

Race Seven: The McCalmont Cup A6 525 (Grade : A6) Flat 525 - 1 BALLYGUR RUMBLE (Trap 2), 29.23; 2 RATHMOYLE FUDGE (Trap 6), 29.58; 3 SLANEYSIDE ALOHA (Trap 4), 30.07; 4 AUGHACASLA MOIRA (Trap 3), 30.14; 5 ASTONS GEM (Trap 1), 30.35; 6 POPS EXPRESS (Trap 5), 30.73.

Race Eight: The Track Supporters Club A4 / A5 525 (Grade : A4/5) Flat 525 - 1 CATS BELLE (Trap 1), 29.02; 2 AN CAILIN ALAINN (Trap 6), 29.65; 3 BALLYDANIEL GUCI (Trap 3), 29.68; 4 GARRYGLASS FUNGI (Trap 2), 29.74; 5 CUTEASTHEBEES (Trap 4), 29.79; 6 FORTUNATE REGGIE (Trap 5), 30.28.