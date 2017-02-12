Former Kilkenny captain sidelined for weeks
Lester Ryan
Former Kilkenny All-Ireland winning captain, Lester Ryan, will be sideline for a number of weeks and possibly until the end of the National Hurling League campaign.
The Clara midfielder had an operation to have his appendix removed yesterday, and as a result he faces a spell out of action.
The St Kieran's College based teacher was due to play a football game when he suddenly became ill and he was rushed to St Luke's hospital, Kilkenny, where he underwent surgery shortly afterwards.
Ryan won three All-Ireland medals, and he played a prominent part in Kilkenny's Walsh Cup final win over Galway last Sunday.
He was part of the Kilkenny panel for today's National Hurling League clash against Waterford in Nowlan Park.
