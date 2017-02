Kilkenny Soccer results

Three teams have booked their places in the semi-finals of the Pat Maher Shield.

Thomastown United, Deen Celtic and Fort Rangers moved into the final four after scoring good wins at the weekend.

Elsewhere it wasn't as good a day for Evergreen, as they lost their Leinster Senior Cup third round clash away to Firhouse Clover. The city side missed out on a chance to take on Longford Town when they crashed to a 3-0 loss in Tallaght.

SOCCER RESULTS

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

River Rangers 2, Castlewarren Celtic 3.

Evergreen C 3, Callan United B 0.

St John's 1, Brookville 6.

Brogmaker Division Three

Clover United B 4, Thomastown United C 0.

Deen Celtic B 2, Ormonde Villa 3.

Pat Maher Shield

Freebooters B 1, Fort Rangers 4.

Stoneyford United 0, Deen Celtic 4.

Thomastown United 5, Highview Athletic 3.

Leinster Senior Cup

Firhouse Clover 3, Evergreen 0.

Youths' Inter-League

Inishowen League 4, Kilkenny & DL 1.

Under-16 Schoolgirls' League

Evergreen 2, Bridge United 1.

Bridge United Athy 3, Lions 0.

Hanover Harps 3, Vale Wanderers 1.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

East End United 4, Newpark 1.

Evergreen A 0, Freebooters A 3.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Evergreen United 1, Thomastown United 5.

Deen Celtic 4, Clover United 0.

Stoneyford United 5, Highview Athletic 2.

Evergreen City 2, Callan United 3.

Freebooters B 1, Freshford Town 4.

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union League Division One

Lions 0, Evergreen A 3.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Clover United 6, Deen Celtic A 3.

Bridge United 1, Lions 1.

Evergreen A 3, Thomastown United 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Callan United 4, East End United 4.

Bridge United B 6, Newpark 2.

Deen Celtic B 1, Freebooters B 0.

Freshford Town 5, Fort Rangers 0.

Under-13 SFAI 13 Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL 1, Midlands League 0.

Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL 1, Midlands League 3.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Thomastown United A 4, Deen Celtic A 0.

Callan United 1, Evergreen Boys 3.

East End United 1, Evergreen Albion 1.

Freebooters A 2, Lions 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Fort Rangers A 4, Stoneyford United A 5.

Evergreen Athletic 0, Newpark 4.

Deen Celtic B 0, Freebooters B 5.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Thomastown United B 1, Freshford Town 0.

Freebooters D 1, Highview Athletic 5.

Paulstown 06 2, Freebooters C 3.