Gowran gets ready for Red Mills Race Day

One of Ireland’s longest running racing events, Connolly’s Red Mills Race Day, returns to Gowran Park this Saturday.

The big day, which features the Grade Two Red Mills Chase and the Grade Three Red Mills Hurdle, is well established as a top Cheltenham Trials day and has seen such high class winners as Hardy Eustace, Solwit, Newmill, Dunguib and Un De Sceaux all winning over the past ten renewals.

The Red Mills Chase and Hurdle are complemented by five other high class races including The At The Races Careys Cottage Chase, The Sea Moon & Shantou at Burgage Stud Maiden Hurdle and The Ronan Lawlor Memorial Bumper.

“We have a really exciting programme planned for Red Mills Day,” said Eddie Scally, general manager Gowran Park. “ As well as the top class racing we will have a kid’s area and some excellent music during and after racing for the adults.

“Red Mills Day always attracts a brilliant crowd and we are very lucky to have such long standing partners as Connolly’s Red Mills who have supported Gowran Park so well for 37 years now.”

“The Red Mills Day is a big part of the Irish road to Cheltenham and has produced some incredible winners over the years,” said Joe Connolly, CEO Connolly’s Red Mills.

“Now in its 37th year we believe it is one of the longest standing Irish sports sponsorships and we are very proud of this association. Gowran Park is a valuable resource to the local area and it is great to see the crowds pour in and support Red Mills Day.”

Connolly’s Red Mills Day kicks off at Gowran Park Racecourse on Saturday at 1.20pm. Gates open at 11.30am.

Tickets (€15 for adults, €10 students and OAPs) are available at Gowran Park. Group discounts are available by contacting Gowran Park, tel 056-7726225.