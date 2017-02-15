Kilkenny Captains' drive-in

Kilkenny Captains Rob O'Shea and Liz Cleere held their official ceremonial drive-in on Sunday.

A large number of family, friends and relatives joined the 120 golfers on a bitterly cold but dry day to wish Rob and Liz every success their year in office.

Rob and Liz hit immaculate drives in the heavy pressure of the occasion, splitting the fairway, and they received loud applause and roars of approval from the assembled crowd.

Liz and Rob said they were extremely grateful to all who turned up on the day to offer their support and best wishes, and in particular those who played in the Champagne Scramble.

SUBSCRIPTIONS: Members have received notice that their annual subscription are due. They must be paid by the end of February.

Members were reminded that the new category introduced last year is still available. Intermediate membership is open to golfer aged between 25 and 29.

The Premium Credit Payment option for sub payment is now closed.

Aon Insurance are continuing the Private Insurance for golfers again this year.

The cut off date for those wishing to join - the fee is €27 - is the close of business on March 3.

COURSE NEWS: Work continues on the new tee at the 12th hole, with both the gents and the ladies tees beginning to take shape.

It is anticipated that the works will be completed by St Patrick's weekend and the new tee will be open for play by the Easter weekend.

Members are requested to exercise caution in the vicinity of these works.

Holes 11 and 12 will continue to be played during this time.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge results from February 9, nine Table Howell, 1 Terry Harmer and Kate O'Neill; 2 Willie and Eithne Murphy; 3 Bernie O'Connor and Colin Shaw.

SNOOKER: The doubles final was played on Friday night and it turned into a marathon affair.

Play lasted over three hours before Andy Melay and Liam Barry emerged successful over the father and son partnership of Alan and Ciaran Snype .

Play was of a high standard with the match won on the black ball in the third frame, itself a compliment to the Handicap Committee.

The first round of the singles is continuing with all matches to be finalised before the end of the week, February 17.

Players should note that all round two matches are scheduled for completion by February 28.

Already there have been some surprises with defending champion Brendan Wall beaten by his namesake, Patrick and Anthony Cleere defeating his brother Paul.

RESULTS: Saturday, February 11, men's Crosscard, 1 Tony Butler, Henk van der Puil, Michael Cody, John Hayes 60pts (b3); 2 Mark Shortall, Pat McEvoy, Paddy Smee, Myles McCabe 60pts (b6); 3 Sean Byrne, Noel Skehan, P.J. Martin, Tommy Barry 60pts; 4 Michael Butler, Dermot Doyle, Pat O'Hanlon, Stephen Sheenan, 58pts.

February 12, joint Captains Champagne Scramble, sponsored by Jimmy Bolger, The Pro Shop, 1 Alan Snype, Joe O'Shea, Bridie McGarry, Ann Kelly 74pts; 2 Tom Hickey, Ray Coffey, Derek Kinahan, Tom Keating 72pts; 3 Seamus Rochford, Stephen McCormack, Frances Foley, Rosemary Keogh 72pts.

Saturday and Monday, February 11 and 13, 1 Michael Nolan 32pts; 2 James Everard 28pts (back 7); 3 Billy Burke 28pts; Gross, Graham Nugent 26pts.

Two's Club - 6th Padraig Keegan, Richie Guilfoyle; 10th Noel Casey.

Each 'Two' received €43 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior Captain Reay Brandon held his drive-in last Thursday in front of an enthusiastic audience.

Reay drove off, in style, with his customary straight drive down the middle of the fairway at the first hole under some serious prevarication and barracking from his many colleagues who joined him on the tee.

Some serious instruction and advice was offered by honorary member and photographer Michael Cantwell.

Seventy members attended the drive-in and two 'phoned in with apologies and good wishes.

Captain Reay appreciated the support shown by all.

Results 14 hold competition, 1 Matt Ruth, Richard Butler, Pat O'Shea, Martin Kelly 69pts; 2 Billy Burke, Jim Dollard, Brian Keane, Brendan Graham 67pts; 3 Pat Drennan, Kevin Donohue, Paul Hanafin, Tom Keating 66 pts; 4 John King, Murt Farragher, Shem Lawlor, Liam O'Carroll 64pts (b7); 5 Pat Collins, Phillip O'Neill, Roger Ryan, Dermot Moloney 64pts; 6 Noel Skehan, Andy Hughes, Brendan McIntyre, Tony Joyce 62pts (b9); 7 Pat Kearns, Martin Murphy, Chris Kelly, Paddy Hally 62pts.

The next competition is on Thursday. The draw closes at 11.15am.

Members subs are now due.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Thursday, 9.30 to 10.26am senior ladies, 10.34am to 1.14pm senior gents, 1.22 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Saturday, 7.38 to 8.58am members time, 9.06 to 10.26am ladies and gents competition, 10.34 to 11.14am visitors, 11.30am to 1.54pm men's Crosscard; Sunday, 7.46am to 2.42pm ladies and gents competition (gents 14 hole Scotch foursome; ladies 13/9 hole singles); Monday, 10.02am to 12.02pm gents 14 hole Scotch foursomes, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Tuesday, 8.34 to 10.18am ladies 9 and 13 hole singles, 12.18 to 2.18pm ladies 9 and 13 hole singles; Wednesday, February 22, 10.02 to 10.58am Society, 1.06 to 2.26pm members time.

PRO SHOP: The Pro Shop has installed a new coffee making machine for the use of members.

Players can purchase coffee prior to playing. There is a choice of Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, hot chocolate or tea. All available for €2.

The winner of the Special Edition Bubba Watson Ping G driver in the Christmas raffle was Ciarain O'Brien (19), a visitor from Killeen golf club, Naas.

A donation from the proceeds of the raffle will be made to The Cois Nore Centre, Kilkenny in the coming weeks.

LADIES CLUB: Results February 7, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Rosemary Keogh (31) 28pts; 2 Margaret Duggan (27) 26pts; 3 Jenny Meredith (17) 24pts (b9).

SENIORS: Thursday, February 9, 9 hole competition, 1 Catherine Barrett, Mary Gorman, Teresa Brandon 30pts; 2 Catherine Keane, Elizabeth Tobin, Mary Feighery 29pts; 3 Mary Ryan, Breda Kavanagh, Gene O'Brien, Margaret Harmer 29pts.

Twenty-two players took part.

The next senior ladies’ golf is on Thursday. The draw is at 9.30am for immediate tee off. The annual subscriptions are due now.