Home joy for 'Green in FAI Junior Cup
Kilmallock to visit Evergreen Park in quarter-final tie.
Evergreen Park will host a quarter-final of the FAI Junior Cup in March.
City side Evergreen have been handed a home draw in the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup.
Packie Holden's team were the third side out of the hat at this evening's draw, which was held at the Aviva Stadium.
Their reward is a home tie against Kilmallock.
The full draw is:
Junior Cup Quarter Finals
Killarney v Janesboro
Evergreen v Kilmallock
Carrick Utd v Boyle Celtic
Peake Villa v Sherriff YC
Matches will be played on the weekend of March 10, 11 and 12.
