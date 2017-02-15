Home joy for 'Green in FAI Junior Cup

City side Evergreen have been handed a home draw in the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup.

Packie Holden's team were the third side out of the hat at this evening's draw, which was held at the Aviva Stadium.

Their reward is a home tie against Kilmallock.

The full draw is:

Junior Cup Quarter Finals

Killarney v Janesboro

Evergreen v Kilmallock

Carrick Utd v Boyle Celtic

Peake Villa v Sherriff YC

Matches will be played on the weekend of March 10, 11 and 12.