The boxing action was a real knock-out!

The Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow county boxing championships were staged at the weekend were a huge success.

Over 120 boxers climbed into the right to prove action of the highest order and a few future champions were seen.

The championships involved the Marble City, Paulstown, Callan, Urlingford, St John Bosco, Portlaoise, Tolerton, Tullow, Portarlington, and Carlow IT.

The championships were held in the state of the art Marble City boxing club on the banks of the river Nore.

Spectators were treated to some fantastic contests with non stop action from the first contest to the last.

Huge credit must go out to all the officials who made sure that the competition was of a very high standard, all the volunteers of the Marble City boxing club who ensured that the two day event was a superb spectacle for all spectators.

RESULTS

Semi-finals

1 Boy 1 33kgs Thomas McGinley (Portlaoise) beat Joey Byrne (Paulstown).

2 Boy 1 33kgs Patrick Carthy (Paulstown) beat Jack Sweeney (Marble City).

3 Boy 1 35kgs Sam Larkin (Marble City) walk-over.

4 Boy 1 35kgs Paul Darcy (Callan) beat Fionn Lawlor (Marble City).

5 Boy 1 38.5kgs Rocky O’ Reilly (Marble City) beat Tom Deere (Tullow).

6 Boy 1 56kgs John Murphy (Portlaoise) beat Cian Nolan (Marble City).

7 Boy 1 56kgs Fionn Hickey (Paulstown) beat Arthur O’Reilly (Marble City).

8 Boy 2 33kgs James O’Reilly (Callan) beat Darren Kelly (Paulstown).

9 Boy 4 60kgs Luke Byrne Doyle (Callan) beat Michael Tony O’Reilly (Marble City).

Finals

10 Girl 1 43kgs Caoimhe Foley (Tullow) beat Jeneveve Sherlock (Tullow).

11 Boy 1 29kgs Rory Glynn (Marble City) beat Nathan O’Hara (Paulstown).

12 Boy 1 37kgs Christopher Doyle (Portlaoise) beat Stephen Power Kellett (Marble City).

13 Boy 1 31kgs Anthony O’Reilly (Callan) beat Johnny Cash (Paulstown).

14 Boy 1 43kgs Kyle Holden (Tolerton) beat Edwin Hayes (Urlingford).

15 Boy 2 35kgs Brooklyn Synnott (Marble City) beat Kevin Doran (Tullow).

16 Boy 2 37kgs Willie Delaney (Marble City) beat John McDonagh (SJB).

17 Boy 2 38.5kgs Michael Cash (Tolerton) beat Aedan Byrne (Paulstown).

18 Boy 2 62kgs Curtis Darcy (Callan) beat Charlie Horan (SJB).

19 Girl 1 48kgs Chloe Lou Hiller (Paulstown) beat Kate Keating (Tullow).

20 Girl 4 45kgs Kyla Gates (Marble City) beat Janelin Rodin (Portlaoise).

21 Girl 5 60kgs Molly Campion (Marble City) beat Hannah Murphy (Portlaoise).

22 Boy 4 44kgs James McCarthy (Paulstown) beat Sean Lawlor (Marble City).

Sunday: finals

23 Boy 1 33kgs Thomas McGinley (Portlaoise) beat Patrick Carthy (Paulstown).

24 Boy 1 35kgs Paul Darcy (Callan) beat Sam Larkin (Marble City).

25 Boy 1 38.5kgs Rocky O’Reilly (Marble City) beat Shane Holden (Tolerton).

26 Boy 1 56kgs Fionn Hickey (Paulstown) beat John Murphy (Portlaoise).

27 Boy 2 33kgs James O’Reilly (Callan) beat Charlie Brennan (Paulstown).

28 Boy 2 33kgs James O’Reilly (Paulstown) beat Jason Haughney (Paulstown).

29 Boy 3 57kgs David Drennan (Paulstown) beat Dylan McInerney (Portlaoise).

30 Boy 4 60kgs Joseph Foran (SJB) beat Jack Thunder (Portarlington).

31 Boy 4 57kgs Luke Byrne Doyle (Callan) beat Patrick McInerney (Portlaoise).

32 Junior 1 39kgs Dara Glynn (Marble City) beat Dean Kerry (Portarlington).

33 Junior 2 70kgs Andy Mulleney (Paulstown) walk-over.

34 Junior 2 75kgs Martin O’Connell (Marble City) beat James Drennan (Paulstown).

35 Junior 1 54kgs Terry O’Reilly (Paulstown) beat Arron Morahan (Tullow).

36 Junior 1 60kgs Cian Russell (Marble City) beat Wesley Pilkington (Portarlington).

37 Junior 1 60kgs John Donoghue (Portlaoise) walk over.

38 Junior 1 66kgs Tony Delaney (Marble City) beat Jamal Kavanagh (Marble City).

39 under-18 60kgs Shane Flavin (Paulstown) v Eoghan Chelmiah (IT Carlow) exhibition.

40 under-18 85kgs Andy Whelan (Marble City) beat Darragh Lawlor (IT Carlow).

41 Novice 80kgs Govonor Aja (IT Carlow) beat Josh Mulhall (Tolerton).

42 Intermediate 81kgs Philip Hickey (Paulstown) beat Jack McNally (IT Carlow).

O'Neill in final

Darren O'Neill will be aiming for another National Elite title when he takes to the ring this Friday.

The Paulstown fighter will take on Kenneth Okungbowa in the 91kg category at the National Stadium. This will be O'Neill's 11th time to reach an Elite final.

All finalists will participate in a ring parade at 7.15pm Friday. Boxing begins at 7.30pm sharp.