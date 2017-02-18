Delighted Darren is in seventh heaven!

A powerful performance had earned Darren O'Neill another National Elite boxing title.

The Paulstown fighter proved unstoppable as he beat Athlone's Ken Okungbowa on an unanimous decision to win the 91kg belt for the third time at the National Stadium on Friday night. O'Neill, who has reached 11 finals, has now won seven National Elite titles.

The 31-year-old, who captained the Irish boxing team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, beat Okungbowa to the title for the second time in three years, having taken the spoils on a split decision in 2015.

"I'm delighted to have won my seventh National Elite @IABABOXING title tonight," he tweeted after the bout. "Huge thanks to all those who continue to support me after so long!"