Richie Power inspires Carrickshock to All-Ireland glory

The Kilkenny champions stormed to their first national success in what was their second decider, scoring a comprehensive win over Galway champions, Ahascragh-Fohenagh.

The Noresiders were on fire from the throw-in. They were set on their merry scoring way by former Kilkenny star, Richie Power, who finished as man of the match.

Power registered the opening two points, and with another pair from Kevin Farrell (free) and John Power by the sixth minute, the losers were already on the back foot.

Things went from bad to worse for the Connacht champions when they conceded a penalty in the 22nd minute. This was for a foul on Richie Power, and when his brother, goalie Jamie Power made the long journey up field to shoot a goal, the winners were already 1-6 to 0-1 clear.

By half-time Ahascragh were 0-2 to 1-6 behind, and they looked in serious trouble.

Serious trouble turned to game over in the 33rd minute when Damien Walsh sneaked Carrickshock's second goal. Richie Power and Brian O'Donovan combined to get the ball in from midfield, and when a gap opened in defence Walsh steered the ball around the 'keeper and into the empty net.

With the score at 2-6 to 0-3 it was all over, and Carrickshock were the sixth Kilkenny winners of the title.

SCORERS: Carrickshock - Richie Power (0-6, one free); Damien Walsh (1-1); Jamie Power (1-0, penalty); John Power (0-2); Kevin Farrell (0-2, frees); Michael Rice, Darragh Brennan, Mark O'Dwyer, Pat Tennyson (0-1 each). Ahascragh Fohenagh - Cathal Mannion (0-5, three frees); Luke Cosgrove (0-1).

Referee - Gearoid McGrath (Wexford).