Kilkenny star Fennelly to speak at GAA roadshow

The GAA in partnership with Irish Life and Healthy Ireland will host a free roadshow for all Leinster GAA clubs featuring an exciting mix of GAA stars plus local clubs that are already involved in the award winning Healthy Clubs Project (HCP).

Kilkenny hurler, Michael Fennelly, who is battling back to full fitness after damaged an Achilles tendon, Philly McMahon, Mickey Harte and Anna Geary will all be contributing to the Leinster roadshow in Croke Park on Saturday, March, 11 (10am to 2pm).

The roadshow aims to inspire and empower more GAA clubs to support their members and communities in pursuit of better physical, social, and mental wellbeing by getting involved in the HCP.

Created in 2013, with the support of the HSE, National Office for Suicide Prevention, Irish Life and Healthy Ireland, the intention of the HCP is that every GAA club will become a hub for health and wellbeing.

Over 60 clubs currently participate in Phase 2 of the HCP, at least one in each county. With support from the GAA’s new health and wellbeing structures, they are supported in how best to make their clubs more health-enhancing, covering a variety of topics including, physical activity; emotional wellbeing; health screening; healthy eating; drug, alcohol, and gambling education; anti-smoking; youth and community development, alongside providing activities for older members of the community.

The Healthy Club Roadshows aim to bring to life this work through the testimonies of four renowned GAA ambassadors, each one bringing to the fore their knowledge and experience of a specific health topic. Michael Fennelly and the other speakers will facilitate discussions on physical activity, healthy eating and mental health.

Pulling the team together will be three-time All-Ireland winning Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte, who will highlight the importance of GAA clubs providing community engagement and support. An additional four clubs from the province (already involved in Phase 2 of the HCP) will showcase their exciting work in the areas of wellbeing outlined above.

Clara GAA club, Kilkenny are currently running three physical activity initiatives side by side targeting men over the age of 35, women and individuals of all fitness levels.

These programmes include the ‘Men on the Move’ initiative, a pilot project run by Waterford Institute Technology; a women’s running and walking group and CoOperation Claramation, a walking group open to men and women of various fitness levels.

Clara GAA club are delighted with the success of these initiatives - the involvement of more members of the club in physical activity, more awareness of health and wellbeing within the club and the increased social contact amongst members within the club.