IT Carlow 2-20 UCC 1-20 (AET)

Carlow IT make history and beat UCC to reach Fitzgibbon Cup Final

Team managed by Kilkenny legend DJ Carey and selector Michael Dempsey

IT Carlow have made history by not only making it to the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final - but now the DJ Carey managed side has made the final.

A fantastic display against fancied UCC saw the Carlow side, which is coached by Kilkenny selector Michael Dempsey advance to the decider from the semi-final in Galway today.

The sides were level, 1-15 apiece at the end of normal time.