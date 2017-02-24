Carlow IT make history and beat UCC to reach Fitzgibbon Cup Final

IT Carlow have made history by not only making it to the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final - but now the DJ Carey managed side has made the final.

A fantastic display against fancied UCC saw the Carlow side, which is coached by Kilkenny selector Michael Dempsey advance to the decider from the semi-final in Galway today.

The sides were level, 1-15 apiece at the end of normal time.