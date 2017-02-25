United ready for battle of the 'Towns in McCalmont Cup

Champions Thomastown United A will begin the defence of their McCalmont Cup title with a home tie against Paulstown 06.

The draw, which was made today, saw United as the fifth team picked from the hat in the Kilkenny & District League's top Cup competition.

Thomastown won the Cup on an unforgettable night last May. The match, which was suspended to allow heavy rainfall to be brushed off the Derdimus pitch, went all the way to sudden death penalties before the Grennan men saw off Evergreen A.

Last season's beaten finalists have been handed an away tie in their opening game of the 2017 competition and will take on Division Two champions Castlewarren Celtic. Other games of note include current Premier Divison leaders Freebooters A at home to Clover United, while there is an interesting all-Division One clash between promotion-chasing Deen Celtic A and Fort Rangers, both of whom are also in the semi-finals of the Pat Maher Shield.

McCalmont Cup first round draw:

Freebooters B v River Rangers

Bridge United v Brookville

Thomastown United A v Paulstown 06

Castlewarren Celtic v Evergreen A

Thomastown United B v Evergreen B

Deen Celtic A v Fort Rangers

Ormonde Villa v Evergreen C

Freebooters A v Clover United

Deen Celtic B v Stoneyford United

St Ann's v Lions

Newpark v Callan United A

Ballacolla v Highview Athletic B

Thomastown United C v Evergreen 46

BYES: Highview Athletic A, St John's, Callan United B.