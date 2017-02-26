Saints rally to lift Leinster spoils

St Kieran's College tasted Leinster senior hurling glory for the 55th time, but it was sweeter still that they beat local rivals CBS Kilkenny in doing so.

Ten points from captain Adrian Mullen (0-3 frees and one 65) did a lot of the damage as the Saints came from behind to see off the CBS in Nowlan Park.

Starting with the wind at their backs the CBS, who were spurred on by their captain Niall Brassil, stormed into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead late in the first half. Kieran's hit back, narrowing the gap with an Evan Shefflin point. They almost followed up with a goal, Diarmuid Phelan bringing a good save from CBS goalkeeper Ben Maher, but when Mullen pointed the resulting 65 there was just the bare minimum between the sides at the break (CBS 0-7, Kieran's 0-6).

The Saints were quick off the mark after the restart, pushing ahead thanks to points from Daithi Barron and Mullen. They had an extra gear in the second half, but couldn't shake off the CBS, who fought back to level the game on three occasions.

The decisive push came in the closing stages, when Mullen battled for space to shoot a point and then converted a free to make it 0-14 to 0-12 with two minutes to play. Niall Brassil cut the gap back to a point with a free, but Sean Ryan's injury-time goal gave Kieran's a cushion that led to their 55th provincial title.

SCORERS: St Kieran's College - Adrian Mullen (0-10, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); Sean Ryan (1-0); Daithi Barron (0-2); Evan Shefflin, Ciaran Brennan (0-1 each). CBS Kilkenny - Niall Brassil (0-4, 0-1 free); Sean Boyd (0-3); Ben Maher (0-2, frees); Sean Bolger (0-2); Conor Heary (0-1); Conor Drennan (0-1, free).