Feeling sporty? Give this a Tri!

Ever fancied testing your swimming, cycling and running abilities? Well, a Kilkenny club may have the answer!

The Kilkenny Triathlon Club are holding an Open Day on Sunday with a view to attracting more people to sign up.

Up and running since 2011, the club was launched with the aim of introducing local people of all ages and ability to the combined sports of swimming, cycling and running. The Triathlon Club promotes a healthy lifestyle as well as providing the highest quality training and triathlon development for its members.

Sunday's Open Day, which will be held at The Watershed, will include specific coaching in all three disciplines of triathlon- make sure to bring swimming, cycling and running gear!

The day also includes transition training as well as information on nutrition and strength and conditioning. The Open Day is suitable for people of all levels of fitness, with beginners welcome.

The Open Day runs from 9am to 4.30pm and costs €15. Places can be booked by logging on to the Kilkenny Triathlon Club website