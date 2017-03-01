Busy, busy weekend ahead

This weekend the handballers from Kilkenny will be busy involved in All-Ireland semi-finals at juveniles and adult level.

There will be four players from the county playing in matches against the Connacht winners, and in the juvenile competitions the Leinster champions have home advantage when they face the winners from West of the Shannon.

Semi-finals

In the Leinster singles championships, Kilkenny players were successful in four events, and this Sunday they will represent their province in the All-Ireland semi-finals against Connacht at the various grades.

Those who won the right to represent the county are Eoin Brennan, Kells (minor singles), Joe Anthony, Mullinavat (DMBS), Canice Quigley, Talbot's Inch (SMAS) and Willie Holden, Kilfane (SMBS).

On Saturday in Williamstown, Galway, Canice plays his semi-final against Mayo, and on the same day, Willie and Joe take on Mayo and Sligo respectively in Clogh.

This leaves the minor singles clash on Sunday in Moycullen, Galway between Eoin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins.

Juveniles

In the recent Leinster juvenile finals in Wexford, Kilkenny, once again, enjoyed a very successful day.

They were victorious in many of the grades contested. This weekend they will hope to continue that good form when the provincial winners play their Connacht counterparts in the various grades.

Home advantage

Kilkenny will have home advantage in their matches with boys under-16 doubles, girls under-14 singles and boys under-14 singles scheduled for Clogh on Saturday.

This schedule will be followed on Sunday by girls under-14 doubles and boys under-15 singles at the same venue.

Kilkenny have received byes into the All-Ireland finals in boys under-15 doubles and girls under-16 doubles.

Cumann na mBunscoil

Last weekend the annual Cumann na mBunscoil competitions were played at Kingscourt, Cavan.

With 48 players from a selection of counties coming to play in this event which is one of the biggest on the handball calendar, there was plenty of top action.

Leinster doubles

There was disappointment for two Kells pairs in the provincial doubles championships.

In EMBD, Pat Funchion and Paddy Fennelly lost to Wexford, while in intermediate doubles, Brian and Frank Manogue exited the championship at the hands of Carlow’s Dan Fenlon and Ollie Ryan.

In the EMBD competition, Willie Holden (Kilfane) and David Bourke (Mothel) made their journey to Ballymore Eustace on Thursday night worthwhile when they defeated Westmeath to seal their first provincial title.

Fixtures

Saturday, All-Ireland semi-finals at Clogh (4pm) SMAS Mayo (Tom Sweeney) v Kilkenny (Canice Quigley); SMBS Kilkenny (William Holden) v Mayo (John Coyne); DMBS Kilkenny (Joe Anthony) v Sligo (Mick Murphy).

Sunday at Moycullen, Galway (2pm)MS Galway (Diarmuid Mulkerrins) v Kilkenny (Eoin Brennan).

All Ireland juvenile semi-finals,

Leinster v Connaught Saturday at Clogh (12noon), boys under-16 D Kilkenny (Kyle Dunne/Billy O'Neill) v Roscommon (Dylan Hanley/Magomed Yakhyaev); girls under-14 S, Kilkenny (Amy Brennan) v Mayo (Hazel Finn); boys under-14 S Kilkenny (Billy Drennan) v Mayo (Niall Flemming).

Sunday at Clogh (12noon) gir;ls under-14 D, Kilkenny (Aine Duggan/Sontae Jackson) v Galway (Aifric Ni Ghibne/Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta); boys under-15 S, Kilkenny (Jack Doyle) v Leitrim (Cormac Scollan).

Bye to All-Ireland final - boys under-15 D, Kilkenny (Jamie Maher/Padhraic Foley); girls under-16 D, Kilkenny (Roisín O'Keeffe/Edel Mulholand).

Leinster 40x20 juvenile team fixtures semi-finals, Friday (7.30pm) at Kells, under-12/13 Kilkenny v Laois; at Leixlip

under-16/17 Kilkenny v Kildare.

40x20 county championships

Thursday at O’Loughlin's (1) 7.30pm MsBS Jimmy Purcell (Windgap) v John Duggan (Galmoy); 8pm MsBS Tom O’Keeffe (Kilfane) v Liam Drennan (Galmoy); Clogh (8pm) MsCS Jimmy Neary (Talbot's Inch) v Jarleth Duggan (Galmoy).

Saturday at O’Loughlin's (1) 4pm JD Sean Foley/Cian Ryan (Windgap) v C.J. Delaney/Gavin O’Keeffe (Kells); 5pm JBS Darren Walsh (Windgap) v Michael Power (Kells); 6pm JBS Colin McKenna (Kells) v Wesley Smyth (Windgap).

Monday at O’Loughlin's (1) 7.30pm SS Peter Funchion (Kells) v Shane Dunne (Clogh); 8pm SS Patrick Funchion (Kells) v Ciaran Neary (Talbot's Inch).

Friday (6.30pm) boys under-12 BS, round robin, each player plays 2x11 ace games, aggerate scores wins,

if levell on scores after round robin players play one game to 11 aces. Semi-finals and finals 3x15 ace games. Ball Challenger 2. No time outs.

At Windgap under-12BS, Group (1a)

U-12B Game 1, Cathal Purcell (Goresbridge) v Mickie Maher (Clogh); U12B Game 4, C.J.Fitzpatrick (Mullinavat) v Cathal Purcell (Goresbridge); U-12B Game 7, Mickie Maher, Clogh v C.J.Fitzpatrick (Mullinavat); Group (1b) U-12B Game 2, Adam O’Sullivan (Kells) v Noah O'Shea (Windgap); U-12B Game 5, Conor Power(Mullinavat) Adam O’Sullivan (Kells); U-12B Game 8, Noah O Shea (Windgap) v Conor Power(Mullinavat); U-12B Game 7, winner 1a v winner 1b; at Goresbridge U12BS , Group (2) U-12B Game 1, Jack Kelly (Goresbridge) v Joe Murray (Kells); U12B Game 2, Ficra Ryan (Goresbridge) v Dylan Dungan (Mullinavat); U-12B Game 3, Jack Kelly (Goresbridge) v Ficra Ryan (Goresbridge); U-12 Game 4, Dylan Dungan (Mullinavat) v Joe Murray (Kells); U-12B Game 5, Jack Kelly (Goresbridge) v Dylan Dungan (Mullinavat); U-12B Game 6, Ficra Ryan (Goresbridge) v Joe Murray (Kells); O'Loughlins (1) U-12BS, Group (3a) U-12B Game 1, Liam Healy (Goresbridge) v Conor Kavanagh (Talbot's Inch); U-12B Game 3, Joseph Prendergast (Kells) v Conor Kavanagh (Talbot's Inch); U-12B Game 5, Joseph Prendergast (Kells) v Liam Healy (Goresbridge); Group(3b) U-12B game 2 Darragh O'Grady (Galmoy) v Evan Doyle (Windgap); U-12B game 4, Dennis Roache (Mullinavat) v Evan Doyle (Windgap); U-12B game 6, Darragh O'Grady (Galmoy) v Dennis Roache (Mullinavat); U-12B game 7, winner (3a) v winner (3b); at O Loughlin's (2) Group (4a), U-12B game 1, Tom Reddy (Mullinavat) v Martin Campion (Talbot's Inch); u-12B game 3, Rory Garrett (Galmoy) v Tom Reddy (Mullinavat); U-12B game 5, Rory Garrett (Galmoy) v Martin Campion (Talbot's Inch); group (4b) u-12B game 2, Killian Tallon (Kells) v Geoff Neary (Talbot's Inch); u-12B game 4, Geoff Neary (Talbot's Inch) v Eoin Dempsey (Mullinavat); U-12B game 6, Eoin Dempsey (Mullinavat) v Killian Tallon (Kells); U-12B game 7 winner (4a) v winner (4b).

County results

IS – Diarmuid Burke (Kells) bt Eamon Hawe (Windgap) 21-15, 10-21, 21-17.

Masters C Jimmy Neary (Talbot's Inch) bt Paddy Fennelly (Kells).

JBD Cathal and Aidan Barry (Clogh) bt Michael Power and Colin McKenna (Kells).

JS Eoin Brennan w/o Fergal Lalor (Taqlbot's Inch).

SS Patrick Funchion (Kells) w/o Nicholas Anthony (Mullinavat).

SS Peter Funchion (Kells) bt Brendan Burke (Kells).