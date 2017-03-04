Kilkenny soccer hit by weather washout

The stormy weather battering Ireland has taken its toll on the Kilkenny & District League's fixture list.

Of all the games scheduled for this weekend, only THREE have survived the washout. The remaining ties have been called off after heavy, persistent rain on Friday, followed by overnight downpours, forced the League to scrap games for Saturday and Sunday.

With all schoolboys and schoolgirls games already called off the junior games followed suit today. The only games to survive the cull will be played on Evergreen's all-weather pitch.

They are:

SATURDAY

PREMIER DIVISION

Evergreen B v Stoneyford United, 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

DIVISION THREE

Evergreen C v Castlewarren Celtic, 2.30pm.

UNDER-16 DIVISION TWO

Evergreen City v Thomastown United, 5pm.