Kilkenny prepare for Tipperary test

Having secured their first points of the Allianz Hurling League campaign, Kilkenny face a trip over the border to take on old rivals Tipperary on Saturday evening.

The two counties have had contrasting fortunes in this season's League - Tipp's 0-28 to 0-21 win over Clare on Sunday maintained their 100% record - but Kilkenny's 0-22 to 0-15 win over Cork has instilled some extra confidence in Brian Cody's side.

The result lifted Kilkenny off the bottom of the table. They have joined Clare, Cork and Dublin on two points apiece, but a better scoring difference has pushed the Cats above both the Metropolitans and the Rebels.

Now they face a big test against Tipp, the team who beat them in last year's All-Ireland final. Kilkenny have been boosted by the return to action of Colin Fennelly, a huge plus as they face into a crunch tie in Semple Stadium on Saturday. Throw-in is at 7pm, with tickets available from http://gaa.tickets.ie