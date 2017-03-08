On The Tee - golf news from across Kilkenny county and beyond

MOUNTAIN VIEW

The opening round of the Spring League was cancelled at Mountain View GC last weekend due to the severe weather conditions.

The league will now start this weekend, with the format similar to the Winter League.

Two groups (handicaps 0-17 and 18+) will play five qualifying rounds (all singles stableford), with the best four rounds to count.

At the end of each round the top ten in each group will be allocated points 100 down to 10. The top six in each group will compete in the final.

Competition details and registration information are available from the clubhouse, tel 056-7768122.

MEDAL - The first medal of the year will be held this coming weekend. The competition will be played in conjunction with the first round of the Spring League.

POT - Last weekend’s Split The Pot winner was Michael Bookle. Next draw is on Sunday, with entry from €2.

BEREAVED - Sympathy goes to the Murphy family, Kilfane, Thomastown, who have been bereaved by the death of Anne Murphy. An active member of the ladies club for many years, Anne was Lady Captain in 2008.

MEMBERSHIP - All membership renewals are now due. Membership details are available from the clubhouse.

RESULTS - Result, seniors 12-hole three-man scramble, February 28: 1 Seamus O’Brien, Paddy O’Brien, Tom Walsh, 39.1.

Results, members 18-hole single stableford, February 19: 1 Ger Ruth (20), 39pts c/b; 2 Frank Kavanagh (15), 39pts.

DIARY - Sunday: Monthly Medal. Spring League, round one. Tuesday: Seniors 15-hole competition. Wednesday, March 15: Ladies 13-hole competition. Thursday, March 16: Seniors 13-hole competition.

CASTLECOMER

The first round qualifier for the Club Mixed Scotch foursomes competition will be held at Castlecomer GC on Sunday, March 19.

A draw for partners will be made on Wednesday, March 15. Entry Fee of €5 per player must be paid on day of play. Members interested in playing should put their name and phone number on sheet in clubhouse.

The top four teams will qualify for the matchplay quarter-finals.

A further qualifying round will be played on Sunday, April 23. Players who did not qualify from the first round, together with golfers who have not already played, can enter this round. A new draw will be made prior to this round.

The top four teams from that qualifying round will make up the remaining four places in the quarter-finals.

SENIORS - Results, seniors competition, March 1: 1 Murty Coonan (12), Phil Shore (26), John Kelly (18), Una Whelan (36), 88pts; 2 Pat Morrissey (19), Michael Doheny (16), Ollie Maher (16), Noel Brennan (20), 79pts (B9); 3 Kevin O’Shea (17), Tom Staunton (14), Richard Smeade (27), Hanoria Fogarty (9), 79pts.

The seniors’ committee have circulated a fixtures calendar to all the seniors. It starts with an outing in Kilkenny Golf Club on Monday, March 20 and lists many interesting fixtures up to and including the Michael Doyle Trophy on Wednesday, August 16.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 20, 25 and 27. The jackpot is now €15,600.

HELP - The voluntary course work team, which meets every Thursday morning at Castlecomer GC, is expanding.

The teamwork is fun, with all encouraged to come along and lend a hand at their club.

MOUNT JULIET

On Sunday the successful Lemongrass Winter League for members will come to a conclusion.

Due to the bad weather conditions, some rounds of the league were lost. This was not unusual as the first round commenced over three months ago and is always at the mercy of the weather.

The leaderboards for the three sections of the league are led by Paul Madigan in the men’s individual section . He looks to have this prize at his mercy.

Niamh Strudwick holds the prime position in the ladies section, but Freda Mullen can overtake her on Sunday. Lynda Hickey is lying in third place.

In the team event Alan Hoyne’s team leads from Therese Maher’s team with Paul Mullen’s team holding third place.

Again, this could change with the Sunday results.

On the competition front, Sunday’s member/guest 18 holes fourball Stableford was won in convincing fashion by Jim Gorey and his father in law, Liam Duggan. They returned 47 points which also included a bonus point.

Liam and Jim scored nines of 23 and 24 points respectively, which included birdies at the 6th, 14th and 15th holes.

The winners had three shots to spare from runners-up Paul Cottrell and Liam Tierney, who matched the winners on the opening nine holes. They were unable to keep up the effort on the way home.

Results member/guest fourball Stableford on Sunday, 1 Jim Gorey (15), Liam Duggan (11),Callan 47pts; 2 Paul Cottrell (9), Liam Tierney (16) 44pts.

GOWRAN PARK

Last weekend’s competition at Gowran Park GC was lost to the bad weather.

This weekend’s competition will be an 18-hole singles played off the white markers on Sunday. With a race meeting on Saturday there will be no golf on the day. Golfers are reminded to make sure to sign into the computer and enter their scores after their round.

DRIVE-IN - Results, Captains’ drive-in competition, February 26: 1 Richie Lowry, Rachel Dick, John Colgan, Brendan Doran, 28.2; 2 Martin Donnelly, John Crowe, Jack Troy, C. O’Driscoll, 28.8. Front nine: P.J. Dreeling, Joe Lannon, Christy Delaney, Tom Dack, 27.65. Back nine: Alex Dunne, Martin Donohoe, Liam Dowling, Catherine Somers, 27.8.

GoY - The Golfer of the Year competition comprises all the Monthly Medals, singles matchplay, foursomes matchplay, one white V-par, one white stroke, President’s Prize and Captain’s Prize. The points structure, which hasn’t changed, is displayed on the notice-board in the locker room.

The Monthly Medal for March, one of the Golfer of the Year competitions, will be held on March 19. With matchplay competitions beginning in April, the club will start taking names in the coming weeks.

DIARY - Tomorrow (Thursday)/Friday: Winter Series weekly open singles. Visitor €20. Saturday: Race meeting - no golf. Sunday: 18-hole singles.

NEW ROSS

The eagerly awaited Captains’ drive-in was held at New Ross GC on Saturday.

Men’s Captain Peter Goggin and Lady Captain Marie Therese Wall did not disappoint, delivering cracking drives up the first fairway which were greeted with generous applause from the big attendance.

Following the drives, 15 teams played in a three-person champagne scramble in cold but dry conditions. Everyone enjoyed the scramble with a welcome cuppa in the clubhouse afterwards. Both Captains were very appreciative of the support shown to them and for the good wishes they received. It was great also to see the juniors out on Saturday afternoon.

There was cracking finish to the event when two teams came in with a score of 45pts. Not even a count over the best last six holes could not separate the teams, with a better last three deciding the issue.

Eamon Wall (7), Eddie Kent (17) and Brigid Murphy (26) shaded it to take first prize. Eleanor Roche (19), Miceal O’Neill (20) and Jamesie Murphy (23) finished second. Third spot went to Eamon Dungan (5), Tess Ryan (22) and Eileen Wallace (28) with 44pts.

STABLEFORD - Bad weather was the spoilsport for the novel competition held on the last weekend of February. The event featured stableford points for the first nine holes and strokes for the back nine, with the appropriate reduction to give a final tally to each competitor. With little or no run on the ball high scoring was out of the question.

In the end James O’Brien (17) was declared the winner with an overall total of 16.5. Noel Kendrick (18) was second with a nett score of 17.0, pipping Eamon Delaney (16) by virtue of a better back nine. The gross went to long-hitting Derek Ronan, whose 21.0 return was best on the day.

Category One was won by Ger Ronan (6) with 23.0 while Category Two spoils went to Les Crascall (13) with 19.5. Noel Devine (18) took Category Three with 18.0 nett.

LADIES - The ladies Winter League finished with the Bloody Marys as clear winners. The team took the spoils with 217pts. Runners-up were The Divas with 206pts while The Eagles were third with 194pts.

The League was a big success, with all golfers enjoying some very benign Winter days for its duration. The competition has contributed to the standard of golf with inter-club competitions due to start shortly.

RESULTS - Results, ladies 14-hole stableford, March 1: 1 Carmel Delaney (36), 24pts; 2 Mary J. Maher (29), 24pts (L7); 3 Ger Mackey (11), 26-2 penalty 24pts (L7).

FULL ROUND - The ladies return to 18-hole competition today (Wednesday). Entry for the competition, which is sponsored by French’s Pharmacy, New Ross, is €7.

DRIVE-IN - The Captains’ drive-in was great success. A big crowd braved the elements to cheer on Peter and Marie Therese.

INTER-CLUB - Team selections are under way at present, with the Challenge team out in early April. The Mixed will also start shortly.

BRIDGE - Bridge continues every week in the clubhouse. All are welcome.

QUIZ - Owing to the Wales v Ireland Six Nations match the table quiz will be held tomorrow (Thursday) instead of Friday this week. The quiz starts at 8pm, with new teams welcome to join in. Entry fee is €20.

Current standings are: Tiger Daisy Cutters, 12pts; Simple Minds, 10pts; Glensensaw Four, 7pts; Three Dubs & A Cat, 6pts; Misfits, 6pts; Blow-Ins, 6pts; Tommy’s Team, 6pts; Dungrath, 3pts; West Wing, 2pts; Tomas O Se, 2pts; Raheen, 1pts; Fireballs, 1pt.

DIARY - Saturday/Sunday: March Medal competition, sponsored by Derek Ronan of Visi Connect. March 17/18/19: St Patrick’s Weekend Fourball, sponsored by Four Star Pizza.

SENIORS - Thirteen teams faced the starter in the popular champagne scramble format when the seniors hit the course on Thursday.

Some excellent scores were returned, with all teams breaking the 90-point barrier. Eddie Keher (9), Eamon Delaney (16), Tony Sexton (24), and Oliver Brennan (27) were winners with 101pts. In second place on 100pts were Jimmy Furlong (8), Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan (18), Dan Quigley (20) and Tom Furlong (25). John Kennedy (16), Steve Travis (17), Pat Traynor (18) and Kenny Irwin (22) were third with 98pts.

Nearest the pin prize on the ninth went to Les Jastrebski. All are reminded that the draw for teams each week is at 10.40am sharp. With late arrivals upsetting the picking of teams and the smooth running of the competition, all golfers are asked to be on time.

BORRIS

There was a great turnout as Captain Cyril Hughes and Lady Captain Janette O’Neill teed off into the new golfing year at Borris GC.

Although there had been heavy rain on Thursday and Friday the course was open for business. Special mention must go to the Saturday morning players who braved the elements to get their round in, especially as the afternoon draw was played in Spring sunshine.

Sunday was a far more pleasant day apart from the wind that made scoring tough. Lady Captain Janette and Captain Cyril thanked all players who supported the drive-in.

Results, drive-in nine-hole three-person team event: 1 Aidan Somers (17), Mick Cody (16) & Johnny Murphy (11), 45pts; 2 Edward Holden (16), Johnny Prendergast (7) & Michael Murphy (12), 44pts; 3 John Byrne (16), Michael Cowman (13) & Sean Hanafin (17), 39pts.

SENIORS - Results, open seniors competition, February 28: 1 Pat Furlong (20), 37pts; 2 Billy Redmond (21, New Ross), 36pts (B9); 3 Conor McCarthy (18), 36pts (L3). Twos club worth €20. CSS: 36pts.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 14, 20, 22 and 28. Lucky dip winners (€20) were Matt Scully, James Todd and Peggy Foley. The jackpot is now €2,100. Tickets, €2, are available from club members and the clubhouse bar.

DIARY - Today (Wednesday): Open singles. Saturday/Sunday: Draw for paid-up members. March 18/19: Open two-person team (any combination). Bookings available from 059-9773310.