On The Green - all the news from Kilkenny Golf Club

Handicapping is an attempt to make the game of golf as fair and equitable as possible.

However, for the system to work properly the game relies on each individual observing the spirit and intent of the grading in order to make it work as effectively as possible.

Simply put, players must endeavour to make the best score they can at each hole and not manipulate the system in order to gain an advantage over fellow golfers.

The aim of the latest campaign about the handicap system is to keep clubs and golfers up to speed on it as well as providing beginners with everything they need to know.

Throughout the month long campaign the GUI will provide all the information necessary to be handicap aware on the golf course in 2017.

Playing in a qualifying competition and setting out with the aim of 'getting 0.1 back" or not trying your best at any point in the round with the aim of manipulating the handicap system is cheating.

Further details can be found on www.golfnet.ie/HandicapAwarness or on the notice board

SOCIAL: There will be a social night of Ceoil agus craic in the Kilkenny clubhouse on St Patricks’ night Friday, March 17.

The evening will kick off at 9pm with music provided by Patsy Dempsey and his group.

SUBSCRIPTIONS: The annual subscription are now due. They must be paid by Tuesday, February 28.

Members should remember that the new category introduced last year is still available. Intermediate membership is open to golfers aged between 25 and 29.

The Premium Credit payment option is now closed.

The closing date for payment of the annual subscription was yesterday (Tuesday). Members who have not paid up are requested to do so as soon as possible.

Aon Insurance are continuing the Private Insurance for golfers again this year. The fee is €27. The scheme renewal date is April 1.

The meeting for Team Managers and juvenile volunteers who have signed up for the Child Protection Course, will be held this evening (Wednesday) at 7pm in the clubhouse.

SATURDAY CROSSCARD: The final Saturday Crosscard of the season will be played this weekend.

Members are requested to sign-in at 1.15pm for a 1.30pm start.

The cost for the final outing is €8, which includes finger food after the golf.

Entries for the Friday three person team event and the Paddy Raggett sponsored four person team competition (Saturday/Sunday) scheduled for the St Patrick's weekend will go live this Friday (5.30pm).

COURSE NEWS: The course will remain closed today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) for the completion of the hollow coring and for health and safety reasons due to the recent adverse weather conditions.

In line with the course closure, The Kitchen will also remain closed.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge results from Monday, February 28, eight table Howell, 1 Catherine Barrett and Mary German; 2 John King and Brendan McIntyre; 3 Paddy Smee and Catherine King.

SNOOKER: The second round snooker matches have been completed. Three of the quarter-finalists are now known.

Joining Anthony Cleere is Pat Wall, who beat Roger Ryan, and Martin Hanrick, who overcame Christy Power.

RESULTS: Weekend Saturday, Sunday, March 4 and 5 Monthly Medal (sponsored by Honda Centre, Golfer of the Year Qualifier), 1 Brendan Power (6) 67 (b9); 2 Ben McGarry (15) 67; 3 Derek Shelly (9) 68; Gross, Mark Power (+3) 67; 4 Tom Sloyan (8) 69 (b9); 5 John Lawlor (13), 69 (b9).

Full details of the points allocation for this 'Honda Centre Golfer of the Year' competition will be available next week.

Players are requested to add up their score and put it on their card and then double check the score against the computer when they enter their score on same.

Competitors are reminded to sign their score card after they have checked same. Three members failed to do so at the weekend, which led to their disqualification.

Two's Club Saturday, Sunday, March 4 and 5, March Monthly Medal, 5th Mark Power; 6th Michael Buggy, Graham Nugent, Colin Furlong, David O'Mahony, Tom Hickey, John Byrne, Richard Guilfoyle; 10th Robert Shortall, Tom Sloyan (jnr), Frank Dalton, Seamus O'Neill, Ivan Dunne; 15th Derek Shelly, Peter Gowan; 17th Brendan Wall, James Young, Tony McCarthy.

Each 'Two' receives €14.20 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents Thursday, March 2, 14 hole competition, 1 Brian Cullen, Michael McCarthy, Michael Cody, Joe Leech 74pts; 2 Matt Ruth, Gerry O'Dwyer, Phillip O'Neill, Seamus O'Sullivan 72pts; 3 Geoff Meagher, Andy Hughes, Jim Treacy, Tony Joyce 70pts; 4 John Bracken, Reay Brandon, Myles McCabe (63+5) 68pts; 5 Richard Butler, Martin Murphy, Chris Kelly, Martin Cody 67pts (b7); 6 Michael Daly, Martin Treacy, Pat O'Shea, Liam O'Carroll 67pts; 7 Willie Leahy, Michael Nicholson, Brian Keane, Joe O'Driscoll, 65pts. Fifty-four players took part.

The seniors should note there will be no competition on Thursday for health and safety reasons and course maintenance.

JUNIORS: Mark Power played in the Spanish Amateur Open Championship last week at the tough El Saler, Valencia course.

In a strong field of 120, with 32 to qualify for matchplay after 36 holes, Mark opened with a first round 80. He battled back with a fine level par 72 in the second round to finish on 152.

With a good chance of making the cut, Mark faced an agonising wait until the last player in edged him into 33rd place.

Mark finished fifth best of the 14 Irish players in the strokeplay qualifying. The player in 32nd place, Jack Davidson (Wales) went on to win the championship in the 36 hole final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jack Walsh has been selected on the Leinster under-16 team for a challenge match against Munster at Tramore on March 25.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7am to 6pm course closed for maintenance and for health and safety reasons due to the recent bad weather; Thursday, 7am to 6pm course closed for maintenance and for health and safety reasons due to the bad weather; Friday, 1pm to 2.28pm members time; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 9.08am inter-club practice, 9.16 to 11.22am Society, 11.30am to 2pm gents Crosscard, 1am to 1.56pm members time, 3 to 3.16pm inter-club practice; Sunday, 7am to 2.52pm ladies and gents 18 hole competition ( Gents, Spring singles; ladies, singles Stableford); Monday, 10.04 to 11.56am gents Spring singles, 13 to 2.28pm members time; Tuesday, 8.28am to 10.20am ladies 18 hole Stableford, 12.20to 2.20pm ladies 18 hole Stableford; Wednesday, 8.36am to 3pm ladies and gents Open singles.

LADIES CLUB: The ladies tee at the 12th hole will be moved forward, temporarily, approximately 50 or 60 yards to allow the recently disturbed ground to recover.

MANAGERS: Team Managers should note that the draws for ILGU mid-Leinster district are now complete. Details are on the notice board in the ladies locker room.

RESULTS: Tuesday, February 28, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Bridie McGarry (8) 36pts; 2 Niamh Kelly (9) 32pts; best Gross, Mary Leahy Browne (3) 27 gross pts.

Tuesday, February 21, nine hole Stableford, 1 Margaret McCreery (18) 19pts; 2 Rosemary Keogh (31) 16pts.

Tuesday, February 28, nine hole Stableford, 1 Ursula Deloughry (21) 14pts; 2 Ann Widger (21) 13pts.

SENIORS: Thursday, March 2, nine holes, 1 Bridget Norwood, Mary Ryan, Eileen Reynolds 36pts; 2 Ann Murphy, Josie Bolger, Celine O'Sullivan 34pts; 3 Mary Gorman, Breda Kavanagh, Teresa Brandon 33pts. Twenty-one players took part.

The seniors should note there will be no competition this Thursday for health and safety reasons, and during course maintenance.