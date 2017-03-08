New Premier Division Cup kicks-off in Kilkenny this weekend
First game of new Kilkenny & District League competition to be held on Sunday
Deen Celtic won the Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup last season. Who'll take the title this time? Photo: Michael Brophy
The newest competition in the Premier Division, the Centenary Cup, kicks into action this weekend.
Designed as a one-off competition to give the seven teams competing in this season’s top flight extra games – although it may be reviewed for the future – the competition will be a two-legged affair up to the final.
Teams will play the quarter-finals and semi-finals on a home and away basis, with aggregate scores to count. Should the score be level after two games, the tie will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.
The first game will be played this weekend, when Callan United host Freebooters A at 11am. With only seven sides in the top flight the League decided to enter four Division One sides – Highview Athletic A, Clover United, Fort Rangers and Deen Celtic A – into a draw to find an eighth side. Rathdowney’s Clover came out of the hat, earning a tie with Thomastown United A.
Centenary Cup
1 Stoneyford United v Thomastown United A
2 Freebooters B v Evergreen A
3 Clover United v Evergreen B
4 Callan United A v Freebooters A
Semi-finals: 3 v 4, 1 v 2.
Division One Cup
1 Newpark v Bridge United
2 Clover United v Thomastown United B
3 Lions v Deen Celtic A
4 Highview Athletic A v Fort Rangers
Semi-finals: 2 v 4, 1 v 3.
Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup
1 St Ann’s v Paulstown 06
2 River Rangers v Castlewarren Celtic
3 Callan United B v Brookville
4 St John’s v Evergreen C
Semi-finals: 1 v 4, 3 v 2.
Division Three Cup
Byes: 1 Ormonde Villa, 2 Deen Celtic B.
3 Highview Athletic B v Evergreen 46
4 Ballacolla v Thomastown United C
Semi-finals: 4 v 3, 1 v 2.
Buckley Youths’ Cup
1 Newpark v Thomastown United
2 Castlewarren Celtic v Freebooters
3 Evergreen B v Highview Athletic
4 Deen Celtic v Evergreen A
Semi-finals: 4 v 1, 3 v 2.
The Kilkenny & District League have also made a change in the running of the Under-11 David Doran Cup. In a change to the under-11 game this year’s tournament will be run using the under-12 guidelines, i.e. played 9 v 9 on a box-to-box pitch without a Retreat Line and no offsides, using a squad of 16 players. The changes have been implemented to ensure young players are used to guidelines when they step up to the under-12 game the following season.
David Doran Cup
Last 32
East End United v Highview Athletic
Stoneyford United Blacks v Fort Rangers
Freebooters Blue v Clover United
Deen Celtic Blacks v Spa United
Callan United v Paulstown 06
Newpark v Deen Celtic Reds
Lions Blue v Thomastown United Whites
Last 16
1 Evergreen White v East End United/Highview Athletic
2 Evergreen Green v Freebooters White
3 Stoneyford United White v Stoneyford United Black/Fort Rangers
4 Freebooters Blue/Clover United v Freshford Town
5 Bridge United Black v Deen Celtic Black/Spa United
6 Callan Utd/Paulstown v Lions White
7 Bridge United Amber v Newpark/Deen Celtic Red
8 Lions Blue/Thomastown United White v Thomastown United Blue
Quarter-finals
1 v 2, 3 v 4, 5 v 6, 7 v 8
Referees Course
The FAI’s Referee Course at the Aspect Hotel, Kilkenny has been pushed back to March 25 and 26. To register for the course check out www.fai.ie for information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on