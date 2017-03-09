Happy weekend of victories for Kilkenny players

The weekend was a winning one for Kilkenny handballers who enjoyed huge success in All-Ireland 40x20 semi-finals at juvenile and adult level.

The winners of the Leinster championships faced Connacht at the penultimate stages at adult and juvenile level.

Representing Kilkenny in the prestigious minor singles, Eoin Brennan, Kells, played Diarmuid Mulkerrins in Moycullen in the All-Ireland semi-final. The Kilkenny player produced a fantastic performance, winning 21-9,21-19.

The Kells player has a chance to win his first 40x20 minor title when he plays Tadgh Carroll (Cork) in the All -Ireland final in two weeks in Kingscourt.

There was also All-Ireland semi-final success for Kilkenny in DMBS and SMBS when Joe Anthony (Mullinavat) and Willie Holden (Kilfane) advanced when defeating Sligo and Mayo opponents respectively.

In the Diamond Masters B singles against Michael Murphy (Sligo), Joe won 21-12, 18-21, 21-6. In the decider he plays Brian Stack (Down).

In Silver Masters B, Willie Holden defeated Mayo’s John Coyne 21-16, 21-8. He now plays Michael Clerkin (Monaghan) at the Cavan venue on the St Patrick’s weekend.

Juveniles

In the All-Ireland juvenile semi-finals Kilkenny enjoyed considerable success.

In boys under-14 singles, Billy Drennan (Galmoy) had a tough first set against Niall Fleming (Mayo), winning 15-14. Billy sealed his place in the final with a 15-1 win in the second set.

Jack Doyle (Windgap) won well in boys under-15 singles. He defeated Leitrim’s Cormac Scollan 15-5, 15-3.

The Clogh duo of Kyle Dunne and Billy O‘Neill received a walkover from Roscommon in boys under-15 doubles and join Jamie Maher and Padraic Foley (Clogh/Wingap) in boys under-15 doubles and Roisin O’Keeffe/Edel Mulholland from Kilfane and O’Loughlin’s in girls under-16 doubles in the All-Ireland finals in two weeks.

Defeat was the lot of Kilkenny in the girls under-14 grade. In singles, Amy Brennan (Clogh) lost to Hazel Finn 15-4, 3-15, 15-7 and in doubles Sontae Jackson (Windgap) and Aine Duggan (Galmoy) were beaten 15-6, 15-5 by Galway.

Leinster fixtures

Today (Wednesday) at Tinryland (8pm) IF JBD Diarmuid Burke/Anthony Martin (Kilkenny) Wayne Kinsella/Daniel Curry; Monavea (8pm) JBD Eamonn Hawe/Sean Foley (Kk) v Stephen Smullen/Ivan Byrne (Kildare); Leixlip (7.30pm) under-21 D, Robert Fox and Dylan Sheridan (Meath) v Padraig Cooney/Shane Dunne (Kk).

Saturday at Borris (5pm) MD Adam Walsh/Anthony Butler (Wexford) v Ciaran Cooney/Conor Drennan (Kk); Tinryland (5pm) final MD, Sorcha Delaney/Dearbhail O’Keeffe (Kk) v Cora Doyle/Emma Sweeney (Wexford); Leixlip (2pm) under-21 D, Robert Fox and Dylan Sheridan (Meath) v Padraig Cooney/Shane Dunne (Kk); Garryhill (5pm) LSS Ciara Mahon (Kk) v Patricia Doyle (Wicklow).

Monday at Borris (7.30pm) SD Patrick Funchion/Peter Funchion (Kk) v Gavin Buggy/Daniel Kavanagh (Wexford).

Wednesday, March 15 at Borris (8pm) SD Michael Gregan/Johnny Willoughby (Wicklow) v Ciaran Neary/Brendan Burke (Kk).

County juvenile

Round robin each player plays 2x11 ace games. Aggregate scores wins

if level on scores after round robin. Players play one game to 11 aces

semi-finals and finals 3x15 ace games.

Ball dark blue ladies ball. No time outs.

Friday (7pm) boys under-13B at Glenmore (1a)game 1 Killian Enright (Windgap) v Shay Aylward (Mullinavat), game 3 Aaron Hosey (Goresbridge) v Killian Enright (Windgap); game 5 Shay Aylward (Mullinavat) v Aaron Hosey (Goresbridge); (1b) under-13B game 2 Donnacha Walsh (Mullinavat) v William Holden (Glenmore); game 4 Joe Healy (Goresbridge) v Donnaha Walsh (Mullinavat); game 6 William Holden (Glenmore) v Joe Healy (Goresbridge);

game 7 winner 1a v winner 1b.

Kells (2a) under-13B game 1 Killian Carey (Goresbridge) v Colm Roche (Glenmore); game 3, Colm Roche (Glenmore) v Killian Carey (Goresbridge); game 5, Killian Dungan (Mullinavat) v Colm Roche (Glenmore); (2b) under-13B game 2, Paul Delaney (Goresbridge) v Harry Delaney (Kells); game 4, Harry Delaney (Kells) v James Shanahan (Mullinavat); game 6, James Shanahan (Mullinavat) v Paul Delaney (Goresbridge); game 7, winner 2a v winner 2b.

At Windgap (3) under-13B, Cathal Phelan (Galmoy) v Mick Carroll, (Talbot’s Inch); Mikey Knox (Goresbridge) v Sean Fitzpatrick (Goresbridge); Cathal Phelan (Galmoy) v Sean Fitzpatrick (Goresbridge); Sean Fitzpatrick (Goresbridge) v Mick Carroll (Talbot’s Inch); Mikey Knox (Goresbridge) v Cathal Phelan (Galmoy); Mick Carroll (Talbot’s Inch) v Mikey Knox (Goresbridge).

At Galmoy (4a) under-13B, Sean Adams (Talbot’s Inch) v Emmet Nolan (Kells); Billy Garrett (Galmoy) v Emmet Nolan (Kells); Emmet Nolan (Kells) v Sean Adams (Talbot’s Inch); (4b) under-13B, Sean Keane (Talbot’s Inch) v Larry Cody (Kells); Niall Shortall (Kells) v Padraig O’Grady (Galmoy); Larry Cody (Kells) v Padraig O’Grady (Galmoy); Padraig O’Grady (Galmoy) v Sean Keane (Talbot’s Inch); Niall Shortall (Kells) v Sean Keane (Talbot’s Inch); Niall Shortall (Kells) v Larry Cody (Kells).

At Goresbridge, underr-16/17, Group 1,

Conor Foley (Windgap) v Adam English (Goresbridge); Declan Duggan (Mullinavat) v Conor Foley (Windgap); Adam English (Goresbridge) v Declan Duggan (Mullinavat); Group 2, James Shirley (Kells) v Shán Fitzpatrick (Mullinavat); Jamie Ryan (Goresbridge) v Shán Fitzpatrick (Mullinavat); Jamie Ryan (Goresbridge) v James Shirley (Kells).

Final winner Group 1 v winner Group 2.

At Clogh under 15B, Tom Carroll (Talbot’s Inch) v Sean Ryan (Goresbridge); Cillian Lawrence (Kells v Mark McCoy (Windgap); Mark McCoy (Windgap) v Tom Carroll (Talbot’s Inch); Sean Ryan (Goresbridge) v Cillian Lawrence (Kells); Cillian Lawrence (Kells) v Tom Carroll (Talbot’s Inch); Mark McCoy (Windgap) v Sean Ryan (Goresbridge).

Saturday boys under-13B semi-finals /final at Kells (OIC Betty Funchion) E winner A v winner B; F winner C v winner D. Final - winner E v winner F.