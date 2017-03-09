Strong dogs prevail as heavy going dictates on demanding Kilkenny track

The heavy going continued at Kilkenny greyhound track on Friday night with the track being rated .50 slow.

It was a night for the strong running dogs as the early pacers struggled to get home.

The fastest time of the night came in the last race as Its Rockin Jim completed a treble for trainer Paul Hennessy.

Owned by Pat Comerford, Its Rockin Jim was housed to perfection and used his rails berth to follow the early leader Starbucks Star around the opening two bends.

Down the back stretch, Its Rockin Jim took off and powered past his rival. There was no stopping the son of Ballymac Vic and Kilara Cher as he raced on to win comprehensively.

The distance was five lengths. The time was 29.49. Bar The Sizzler came through for second spot.

The other two winners for Hennessy were Jaytee Angel and Jaytee Yankee, while Hillview Honey and Silverback Jack also won well on the night.

The night began with the Superior Product @ Stud a6 bitch 525 final. Archaton Lucy was soon to the fore despite having an unfavourable draw in trap five.

Archaton Pine showed big early dash and was six lengths to the good tuning down the back stretch.

The lead was still at five lengths turning for home as Archaton Lucy continued on her merry way. However, up the home stretch the long time leader began to fade dramatically.

The Karol Ramsbottom-trained Garryglass Bambi stormed home to get up and deny Archaton Lucy by a length in 30.07.

The a3/a4 novice 725 staying contest saw Kiltrea Mike sent off the long odds on favourite.

The jolly was soon in front and went on to build up a six length lead over East King at the third turn.

Kiltrea Mike appeared to check slightly passing the pick up but continued on to hold a five length advantage rounding the fifth turn.

There was some bumping at the second last before Dublinhill Angel burst through to go after the hotpot.

As the line approached, Kiltrea Mike was running on empty and Dublinhill Angel was closing rapidly.

The line came just in time and Kiltrea Mike held on by a short head in 42.04.

The opening semi-final of the Godsend @ Stud a4/a5 stake saw Jaytee Yankee start best from trap five.

The pace setter slipped three lengths clear of Triangle Tady into the second bend and then maintained that lead down into the third turn.

Triangle Tady ran on well but it was not enough as the Paul Hennessy-trained Jaytee Yankee saw it out by a length in 29.82.

In the second semi-final, Hillview Honey got reward for her excellent recent form with a polished victory.

The winner popped out of trap 2 and quickly took control.

Kippers Rocket and Kilgraney Vail tried to make a race of it but both were five lengths in arrears as the leader turned for home.

The Brian Ellard trained Hillview Honey race down to win in 29.70, with Kilgraney Vail six lengths behind.

The Connollys Red Mills a4 525 semi-final saw a level beginning and it was tight into the first bend.

Slaneyside Brady barged his way into the lead on the inner at the first before shooting four lengths clear heading down the far side. Bubba Jet ran the back stretch smartly to slice the deficit and looked a big danger on the run home.

Bubba Jet and Hi Trend Minnie finished well but the Derek Kehoe trained Slaneyside Brady held on to win by three-quarters of a length in 30.00.

The second a4 semi-final saw Angel Holly in front heading to the corner.

The leader went on to hold a length lead over Bottle Of Banter at the second bend. The challenger made her move into the third turn but found the door firmly shut.

Bottle Of Banter was forced to check and this left the Michael English-trained Angel Holly clear to score by two and a half lengths in 30.16.

There was little in it early on in the next race and it was still tight going to the bend in the a2 challenge.

Tomahurra Sonic powered into the bend and got the lead but as he turned out of the second.

He was being tracked by the strong running Jaytee Angel. The Paul Hennessy-trained Jaytee Angel breezed by at the third turn before racing away to win in some style.

Jaytee Angel powered clear to oblige by seven and a half length from Tomahurra Sonic in a time of 30.02.

The Kinloch Brae @ Stud a3 525 semi-final in a strange place for Silverback Jack, who usually starts out in front in Kilkenny.

Normally a strong finisher, Silverback Jack was in front at the start of the back stretch and though Marcus Aurelius challenged, there was always only going to be one winner.

Silverback Jack raced clear to book his place in the final in 29.63.

The second semi-final saw Clonduff Jet and Brownshill Ace start well as they went to the first together.

The former got the bend and went led down the back straight. Clonduff Jet held a two length lead turning for home but the strong finishers were lining up to make move.

Brownshill Ace and Mt Leinster Jayo charged home but Mt Leinster Jayo got up on the inner to deny Clonduff Jet by a short head in 29.87.