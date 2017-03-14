The Hurling League - the story now

Tipperary, Wexford, Galway and Limerick have qualified for the Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals ahead of the final round of group games on Sunday week.

Tipperary topped Division 1A after taking seven from a possible eight points in their opening four games, leaving them three ahead of Clare, Cork and Waterford and four ahead of Kilkenny.

All four are in strong contention for the three remaining quarter-final place from 1A. Dublin (2 points) could still reach the quarter-finals if they beat Kilkenny in the last round, but they would need other results to go their way.

The fourth quarter-final spot from 1B will come from Kerry (2 points), Laois (2 points) or Offaly (0 points). Kerry play Offaly in the last round while Laois play Wexford.

Antrim, Carlow and Kildare are in contention for places in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final.