Black Tom continues love affair

Racing at St James Park on Friday night featured three finals, plus a hot looking Open contest.

In the Open race, Kilkenny regulars Black Tom and Me Phat Daddy vied for favouritism.

In a dash to the bend, the principals were to the fore. Black Tom got the bend on the inner and he then ran the bends sweetly to hold a two length lead going down the far side.

Me Phat Daddy closed the deficit to a length as the pair turned for home.

That was as close as it got because on the run home the Declan Byrne trained Black Tom (Sparta Maestro-Whiteys Buddelia) pulled away for the victory. Lemon Mark came through to claim second, three lengths adrift in 29.14.

The three finals on the night were won by Kilgraney Vail, Hes A Tornado and Silverback Jack.

In the opener, Triangle Rinty started best and went to the bend in front of Kilara Pirate.

The leader kicked three lengths clear into the second turn, but Kilara Pirate ran the back stretch strongly and looked to get on terms turning for home.

Hugged Rails

In the latter stages Triangle Rinty hugged the rails as Kilara Pirate drifted wide. That proved key as the space saving Triangle Tady took the win by a length and a half in 29.62.

The night’s sprint produced a level beginning. Baileys Scolari, Kilmachaill Boy and Raythwindowman went on with the favourite Baileys Scolari getting the bend on the rails.

Baileys Scolari went on and up the home stretch he held off the challenge of Kilmachaill Boy all the way to the bend.

Baileys Scolari took the win by two and a half lengths in 16.72.

First final

The first final of the night (Godsend @stud a4/a5 525) saw Kilgraney Vail start best and lead up to the bend.

The leader ran wide around the first turn and this gave space to the fancied pair of Hillview Honey and Jaytee Yankee.

However, they tangled and this allowed Kilgraney Vail to go on and lead Triangle Tady by two lengths going down the far side.

The lead was up to three lengths as Kilgraney Vail kicked for home. Hillview Honey ran on strongly late in the day but the Thomas Buggy trained Kilgraney Vail took the victory by three and a half lengths in 29.53.

In the a4 525 race the reserve Bull Run Kite took a flyer from trap 2 and led the field up to the bend.

Bells Diva tried to make her move on the rails but found the door shut. Bull Run Kite raced on and was three lengths in front of Tyme In Paradise into far side.

Tyme In Paradise closed up into the third but once again Bull Run Kite shut the door.

Took victory

Ryanos Bolted swept by on the outer and the David Flanagan trained Ryanos Bolt took the victory in front of the battling Bull Run Kite.

The winning distance was two lengths in 29.65.

In the next race there was a level start and it was tight going to the first bend.

Slaneyside Brady went on along the rails and after bumping behind, he went on and held a five length lead over Condor Max at the second bend.

The lead was up to six lengths by the third turn as the reserve Hes A Tornado went in pursuit.

Hes A Tornado flew home as Slaneyside Brady began to fade. In a driving finish, Hes A Tornado got up to win by a short head in 29.55.

Triangle Serena trapped out well in the a2/a3 525 race but was outdone by Dutch Dream up and around the first bend.

Dutch Dream went on and was two lengths clear of Triangle Serena at the second turn.

The pace setter extended his advantage to three lengths off the third, but Triangle Serena was still within striking distance.

Triangle Serena came home well but not well enough to catch the Murt Leahy trained Dutch Dream. Dutch Dream obliged by three quarters of a length in 29.41.

The last final of the night (Kinloch Brae @ Stud a3 525) saw Silverback Jack start well again, although he had to give best to Clonduff Jet going to the bend.

Silverback Jack was a half a length up at the second turn but by the third, the pair were locked together again.

In a driving finish, Silverback Jack held off the challenges of Clonduff Jet and Brownshill Ace by a half a length in 29.41.

Step up, no bother

In race nine (a2/a3 525) Bull Run Buzz took the step up in class in his stride as he landed the last race of the night.

After a level beginning Bull Run Buzz went up the inner of Drama In Court into the first bend.

The leader quickly moved two lengths clear before extending his advantage to four lengths turning for home.

Pronto Tank ran on from off the pace to claim second place, but Bull Run Buzz was home by four and a half lengths in 29.25.