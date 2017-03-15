Kilkenny handballers aim to be crowned at Kingscourt

This weekend handball activities will centre on Kingscourt, Cavan for adult and juvenile All-Ireland finals.

This recently introduced format of playing all the singles and juvenile finals the same weekend has proved to be very successful and has created interest across the provinces.

From a Kilkenny point of view, players, coaches and supporters are looking forward to involvement in eight All-Ireland finals, three in adult competitions and six in the juvenile grades.

In the prestigious minor singles grade, Eoin Brennan (Kells) will play Tadgh O’Neill on Saturday in what should be a top class affair.

On Friday, Mullinavat’s Joe Anthony will kick off proceeding when he plays Brian Havern (Down) in the Diamond Masters B singles final, closely followed by the Silver Masters B singles decider between Willie Holden (Kilfane) and Michael Clerkin (Monaghan).

On Sunday at the Cavan venue, there is a full programme of juvenile finals down for decision.

Kilkenny will be involved in five contests.

In boys under-14 singles, Billy Drennan (Galmoy) will play Monaghan in his final. This will be followed by the under-15 boys decider between Jack Doyle (Windgap) and Clare.

In the boys under-15 doubles, Clare will also provide the opposition for the Clogh / Windgap combination of Jamie Maher and Padhraic Foley.

In boys under-16 doubles, Clogh duo, Kyle Dunne and Billy O’Neill will seek to overcome Monaghan in their quest for glory.

In the girls under-16 doubles, the Kilfane/ O’Loughlin's pair of Roisin O’Keeffe and Edel Mulholland will play Tyrone in the final.

The Handball Board has extended the best luck to all involved in the Ulster venue.

Results

In the last 32 of the men's Open senior doubles championship, Ciaran Neary and Brendan Burke advanced to the next round when they defeated Kildare’s Niall O’Connor and Paul Moran 21-12, 21-13.

On the inter-county scene, C.J. Delaney and Gavin O’Keeffe (Kells) defeated Cian Ryan and Sean Foley (Windgap) in JBD, and in JD, Eoin Brennan and Dan Breen (Kells) beat P.J. Barron and his partner from Windgap.

In the Leinster championship, Anthony Martin and Diarmuid Burke (Kells) scored a good victory over Wayne Kinsella and David Curry (Wexford) in their JBD clash.

Leinster win

Other results include intermediate victory for Ciaran Neary and Brendan Burke in their Leinster clash with Dublin, and in the county senior competitions, Brendan and Diarmuid Burke defeated Shem Kelly and Paul Dowling.

Patrick Funchion beat Ciaran Neary in their singles match.

There was also success for Harry Delaney (Kells) in the final of the under-13 'B' championship. He defeated Cathal Phelan (Galmoy) in the decider, 15-4, 15-0.

In the Leinster juvenile team championships, the Kilkenny teams qualified for the All-Ireland series in the boys under-12/13 and under-14/15, but the under-16/17 team lost out at the provincial final stage to a strong Laois side.

All-Ireland fixtures

Friday, Court 1 (4pm) DMBS Kilkenny (Joe Anthony) v Down (Brian Havern); SMBS Kilkenny (William Holden) v Monaghan (Michael Clerkin).

Saturday, Court 1 (10am) MS Kilkenny (Eoin Brennan) v Cork (Tadgh O’Neill); Court 2 (4pm) LSS Cork (Catriona Casey) v Limerick (Martina McMahon); MSS Armagh (Charly Shanks) v Westmeath (Robbie McCarthy); Court 2 (10am) LJS Kildare (Hannah Dagg) v Tyrone (Eilise McCrory); LIS Clare (Clodagh Nash) v Roscommon (Fiona Tully); under-21S Kildare (Kevin Diggins) v Clare (Colin Corbett).

Sunday (10am) Court 1 girls under-14 S, Mayo (Hazel Finn) v Tyrone (Clodagh Munroe); boys under-14 D, Wexford (Conor Murphy/Mark Doyle) v Tyrone (Jonathan Owens/Jack Darcy)' girls under-16 D, Kilkenny (Roisín O'Keeffe/Edel Mulholland) v Tyrone (Caitlin Conway/Elizabeth McGarvey); girls under-17 D, Wexford (Cliodhna O’Connell/Eva Crean) v Tyrone (Claire Conway/Meabh McCrystall); girls under-16 S, Kildare (Leah Doyle) v Tyrone (Mairead Fox); boys under-16 S, Wexford (Josh Kavanagh) v Tyrone (Lorcan McBride) Court 2, boys under-14 S, Kilkenny (Billy Drennan) v Monaghan (Tiarnan O’Rourke); boys under-15 S, Kilkenny (Jack Doyle) v Clare (Seanie Doyle); boys under-15 D, Kilkenny (Jamie Maher/Padhraic Foley) v Clare (Sean Coughlan/Cormac Murphy); boys under-16 D, Kilkenny (Kyle Dunne/Billy O'Neill) v Monaghan (Justas Dambinskas/Konrad Kowal).