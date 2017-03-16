Cheltenham cheer for Willie Mullins

Champion trainer Willie Mullins opened his Cheltenham account with two quick winners today (Thursday).

Yorkhill was first home in the opening race on day two, winning the JLT Novices Chase at odds of 6/4 favourite. The winner was ridden by Ruby Walsh, who was also in the saddle for the second leg of Mullins' double.

That came little over an hour later, when 7/4 favourite Un De Sceaux won the £170,000 Ryanair Chase.