On The Tee - news from the golf clubs around Co Kilkenny

MOUNT JULIET

There was a mixed bag of results as three Mount Juliet GC teams were in action on the inter-club scene.

Pride of place goes to the Irish Mixed Foursomes team, who beat Kilkenny GC by 4½ to ½ . The team of Ryan O’Dwyer & Therese Maher, Gavin Smyth & Karen Murphy, Tim Howes & Helen Walsh, Paul Madigan & Kathleen Hession and Dermot Fennelly & Nora Deane, who are managed by Peter Quigley and Bernie Madigan, are now in the fourth round of this competition.

The Pierce Purcell team was in action in the strokeplay regional qualifying round at Gowran Park GC on Saturday. They qualified for Sunday’s matchplay stages but lost 3-2 to the host club in the semi-final. Team was Michael Kelly & Myles Thorne, Mark Taylor & Liam Naddy, Thomas Hession & Tom Kelly, Pat Joyce & Denis Walsh and Kevin McCartan & Jack McNamara. Frank Smyth was used as a reserve on Sunday. Managers were Martin Brett and Paul Mullen.

The Fred Daly underage team lost to a strong Kilkenny team at the weekend. The team, managed by Kevin MacCartan, featured Connor Mulholland, Brian Staunton, Ned Kirwan, Shane Whelan and Jack Cullen.

The Barton Shield team will be in action in the regional qualifying round at The Heritage GC on Saturday.

LADIES - Last week’s Ladies Wednesday morning nine-hole social golf competition was won by Kathleen Gaffney. The competition continues through the Summer months.

FOUR - The member/guest four ball competition was won by the Tipperary pairing of Pat Stakelum and John Nevin with a score of 46pts. They had three shots to spare over Paul Cottrell and Liam Tierney combination.

The men’s invitation day team of four competition was won by the Fintan O’Shea-led team with a score of 82pts. They had a shot to spare from Sean Kiely’s team.

NICKLAUS - The Jack Nicklaus Trophy will be down for decision on Sunday. The competition carries valuable Golfer of the Year points for ladies and men.

RESULTS - Results, member/guest fourball, May 14: 1 Pat Stakelum (18), John Nevin (16, Thurles GC), 46pts; 2 Paul Cottrell (9), Liam Tierney (16), 43pts.

Results, men’s invitation four-person team event, May 10: 1 Fintan O’Shea (9), Thomas Crosbie (18, Faithlegg GC), Ben Connolly (16, New Ross GC), Con Connolly (20, Blainroe GC), 82pts; 2 Sean Kiely (10), Richie Cuddihy (14, Callan GC), Niall Kiely (2, Gowran Park GC), Matt Hanrahan (12, Gowran Park GC), 81pts.

CASTLECOMER

The TGIF 11-hole competition begins at Castlecomer GC on Friday, May 26.

Open to ladies and men, the competition has become a hugely popular. Entry is €5, with free finger food in the clubhouse after the game.

Entries can be paid to Eddie Walsh or bar staff prior to playing. The weekly winner goes through to the grand final in September.

SINGLES - The Thursday 18-hole open singles stableford is growing in popularity. With the long evenings back more golfers are encouraged to participate.

SCRAMBLE - The weekly nine-hole scramble competition continues on Tuesday at 6pm. With each ball played from the best shot each time, it is an opportunity to play from different places.

JUVENILE - The club’s younger golfers are turning out every Saturday evening in great numbers.

BEGINNERS - Good numbers are attending the ladies beginner course every Tuesday evening. Helpers are also required, with all volunteers welcome.

QUIZ - The golf club table quiz will be held on Friday at 8pm. This is an important fundraiser for the club.

ACE - Former club captain, Pa O’Neill, who is currently working and golfing in the UK, recently had a hole-in-one during one of his rounds at his new club. Pa is brother of keen golfers Michael and Adrian O’Neill.

CLASSIC - The Erin’s Own GAA club will hold their golf classic in June. Entry fee for the 18-hole classic is €120 per team, including barbecue. Timesheet details from Davy, tel 087-2387140.

LADIES - The Ladies Minor Cup team had a great win over Roscrea. The ladies produced sparkling shots to ensure victory in the first round of the competition. Team: Patricia Doheny, Mary Brophy, Delia O’Donohoe, Helen Dunne, Margaret O’Keeffe. Subs: Noreen Kinsella, Mary Murphy.

The Revive Active team overcame the odds to beat neighbours Carlow. With rookies Margaret O’Keeffe,and Bessie Brophy winning their matches at home, the away pairing of Betty Byrne and Freida Campion clinched the match for ’Comer.

Results, ladies bluebell scramble: 1 L. Neary (Kilkenny), C. Walsh (Mountain View), M. O’Keeffe, 36; 2 P. Doheny, K. Lanigan (Mountain View), K. O’Neill; 36 2/3.

SENIORS - Results, Pat Byrne Trophy, May 10: 1 John Kelly (18), 43; 2 Jimmy Byrne (15), 42; 3 Murty Coonan (12), 41; 4 Tommy O’Neill (8), 40; 5 Jim Tunstead (21), 40; 6 Mick McGrath (24), 38; 7 Gerry Mealy (16), 38.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 20, 21, 26. The jackpot is now €17,600.

RESULTS - Results, men’s open singles, May 14: 1 John Stedmond (13), 37pts; 2 Karl O’Donnell (6), 36pts; gross David Lynch (6), 29pts. Cat One - Paul Rice (10), 35pts. Cat Two - Liam Downey (14), 33pts (b9). Cat Three - Seamus Brennan (20), 35pts.

Results, men’s open singles, May 11: 1 Scott Ryan (28), 37pts; 2 Paddy Kehoe (18), 36pts (b9).

Results, ladies Eddie Walsh 18-hole stroke: 1 Helen Dunne, 2 Betty Byrne, 3 Susan Boland.

DIARY - Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s open singles. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s open singles.

GOWRAN PARK

The Gowran Park GC Pierce Purcell team had a great win in the regional qualifier at the weekend.

Playing Castlecomer in the final, the team won three matches, with two more called in on the 19th and 17th holes. The team will now play the quarter-final at a venue to be decided.

Elsewhere the J.B. Carr team beat Mount Juliet 3-2, while the Barton Cup team lost 3-2 to Callan GC.

The All-Ireland Fourball team are in action on Saturday when they play Coolattin GC. The South Leinster team meet Macreddin on Sunday.

LEAGUE - The O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores nine-hole league begins today (Wednesday). The two categories will be 0-12 and 13 +. The competition will be run over a 12-week period, with first and second prizes for both categories.

LADIES - The Ladies Revive Active team had a great win over a strong Mount Juliet team. With wins for Ann Mullins and Catherine O Driscoll and a loss for Kate Hennessy and Niamh Connolly, it was all down to the wire at both venues. The team took the lead when Nora Barron and Joan Murphy won at home on the 18th. It was all square again when Sinead Kearney and Eithne Donnelly lost their match away on the 19th, but Ger Hickey and Gay Latchford claimed victory at home on the 19th to seal the win. Team manager is Niamh Connolly.

Results, ladies weekly 18-hole singles stableford, May 10: 1 Rachel Dick (13), 41pts; 2 Ann Mullins (14), 40pts; 3 Sinead Kearney (11), 39pts.

Results, ladies weekly 18-hole singles stableford, May 3: 1 Catherine O’Driscoll (23), 38pts; 2 Nora Barron (17), 34pts.

GET INTO GOLF - The ladies Get into Golf programme has been a huge hit at the club. Due to the overwhelming interest in the programme, a second night is being organised for Tuesday nights with the lessons to commence in a couple of weeks. A limited number of spaces are available for the second programme. Contact the office to register.

SINGLES - The weekly open singles competition continues tomorrow (Thursday). Timesheet available from 056-7726699.

Results, club singles v par, May 13 & 14: 1 John Moore (16), +5 c/b; 2 Brendan Doran (21), +5; 3 Pat Nolan (16), +4.

Results, club singles stableford, May 6 & 7: 1 Michael Brennan (22), 46pts; 2 Jimmy Foster (13), 41pts; 3 Fergus Bolger (11), 40pts.

WINTER - The final of the Winter Series was held recently. Local member David Bambrick took the spoils with a great score of 41pts, winning a full set of Wilson clubs and golf bag. Visiting golfers Peter Dunne (Abbeyleix) and Jason Ryan (Rathdowney) were second and third with 40pts and 38pts respectively.

CLOSED - The course will be closed on Tuesday, May 23 for a race meeting and on Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25 for breeze-up.

DIARY - Today (Wednesday): Members’ nine-hole league, from 5pm. Thursday: Weekly open singles (All-Ireland Summer series) - visitor €20, member €5. Saturday/Sunday: Club NCBI Fourball.

CALLAN

Names are now being taken for this year’s mixed foursomes competition, the Kirby Perpetual Trophy, at Callan GC.

The competition is a great way to meet other members of the club and enjoy some golf. The timesheet is upstairs in the bar and is open to all members of the club.

PURCELL - The Pierce Purcell team were in qualifier action at Gowran Park GC on Saturday. In action were Paul Cashin & Peter Ryan, Tony O’Brien & Shane Roche, Paddy Donovan & Johnny Kennedy, Pat Parle & John Shiel and Benny McGuire & Ollie O’Connor. Some of the pairings brought in fantastic scores, but the team failed to qualify for Sunday’s playoffs.

SINGLES - Results, Wednesday open singles competition: 1 Denis Collins, 43pts; 2 Blade O’Gorman, 40pts; gross Michael Green (Carrick-on-Suir GC), 39pts. Visitors prize: Brendan O’Hanlon (Borris GC), 39pts. Two’s club: Pat Kerwick, Andrew Needham, Tony O’Brian and Kevin O’Gorman, fourth hole; Ian Gough, James Logue, Tom Maher and Liam O’Hara, 14th hole; John McNena and Kevin O’Gorman, 16th hole.

FOURBALL - Results, fourball competition, May 14 & 15: 1 Martin McCarthy and Pierce Scott, 46pts; 2 Paul Roche and Sean Walzer, 45pts. Two’s club: Paul Cunningham, 13th hole (eagle); John Lennon, Michael Murphy, Tom Maher, 16th hole.

MEDAL - This weekend’s men’s competition is the Monthly Medal, which is sponsored by Abbey Interiors.

RGA - Results, RGA 15-hole stableford, May 8: 1 Joseph Cuddihy, 35pts; 2 Tony Cole, 33pts; 3 Michael Comerford, 32pts. The RGA will play for the Eddie Lyons Trophy on May 22, while the Senior Alliance is in Carrick-on-Suir on May 29.

LADIES - The Ladies were busy over the last number of weeks with both the Challenge Cup and Finn Trophy teams in action. The Challenge team took on Carrick-on-Suir in Mount Juliet where, after a great battle, they came up short. The team, which was managed by Pauline O’Brien, featured Sheila Kirby, Mary Manning, Mary D. Grace, Elle Madigan, Brigid Holohan (subs Eileen McGrath, Breda O’Brien).

The Finn Trophy team were away to Roscrea. After a marathon match of five fourballs, Callan won 4-1. The team, managed by Jo Staunton, featured Rita O’Neill & Helena McCormac, Breda Ryan & Noelle O’Driscoll, Catherine Davis & Marie Gorey, Kathleen Phelan & Claire Henriques, Eilish Ahern & Betty McGrath.

The Senior Cup team will be in action against Carlow in Athy GC on Saturday. The team, managed by Rose Brophy, features Rita O’Neill, Breda Ryan, Catherine Davis, Kathleen Phelan, Anne Wemyss and Eilish Ahern.

Captain William Gilbert’s prize to the ladies was held at the weekend. After a hard-fought competition Mary Lanigan took the spoils.

Results: 1 Mary Lanigan, 40pts; 2 Noelle O’Driscoll, 36pts; 3 Mary D. Grace, 36pts; 4 Catherine Davis, 35pts; gross Breda Ryan, 26pts. Best 36: Carmel O’Sullivan. Front nine: Bridget Holohan, 20pts. Back nine: Margaret Comerford, 19pts. Long drive: Breda Ryan. Nearest the pin: Mary Manning.

Results, ladies singles stroke competition (Butler Cup), May 9: 1 Rita O’Neill, 72; 2 Eileen McGrath, 74; 3 Ann Wemyss, 74; gross Breda Ryan, 86. Front nine: Betty McGrath. Back nine: Noelle O’Driscoll. The nine hole competition was won by Ann Campion with 17pts. Ellen O’Shea was second with 17pts.

MEN - The foursome competition draw is now up. Golfers are asked to play their matches by the applicable time.

JUNIOR - Junior golf resumes from May 30 for age groups 8 to 12 years, with registration at 6.30pm.. Junior section golf lessons will be held every from 7 to 8pm during the Summer months. Children under ten years of age must have a parent with them at the course at all times.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 2, 23, 31. Lucky dip winners (€30) were Sean Hanrahan, Teckie Brett and Catherine Dore. Sellers were Joe Cuddihy and Ann McEvoy. The jackpot is now €3,350.

DIARY - Today (Wednesday): Men’s open stableford singles. Thursday: Senior Ladies, 9 to 10.30am, Society, 11am to 1pm. Duggan Cup v Kilkenny, 3.30pm. Friday: Social mixed, all welcome. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s monthly Medal. Monday: RGA, 11am to 1pm (Eddie Lyons Trophy). Tuesday: Ladies three-person team event (nine and 18-hole competition). Ladies Beginners, 6 to 7pm.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

The 3T’s competition will be held at Mountain View GC on May 27 and 28.

Entry fee for the competition format, a singles stableford, is €10. The winner, along with the lady winner, will join the Lady Captain and Captain in the provincial final at Dundrum in September 5.

INTER-CLUB - The Pierce Purcell Shield team were in action in the qualifiers in Gowran Park at the weekend. The team missed out on a place in Sunday’s semi-final on a countback. Team was J. Byrne & F. Costello, K. Kelly & S. Hayes, M. Hoyne & M. Waugh, F. Kavanagh & T.J. Dowling, K. Kavanagh & S. Nolan.

DOUBLES - All first rounds of the club doubles matchplay must be completed by Sunday.

RESULTS - Results, members’ single stableford, May 14: 1 Eugene Killian (18), 37pts; 2 Seamus Nolan (15), 36pts; 3 Seamus O’Brien (19), 35pts.

Results, seniors’ 13-hole fourball better ball, May 11: 1 J.J. Holohan & J. Fielding, 36pts; 2 Jim Dunne & Tom Walsh, 33pts; 3 F. Costello & N. Meaney, 32pts.

Results, seniors’ 18-hole fourball better ball, May 9: 1 J. Coleman & M. Hoyne, 44pts; 2 J. Earle & J. Kirwan, 43pts; 3 C. Donovan & P. O’Brien, 43pts.

DIARY - Sunday: Club single stableford. Tuesday: Seniors’ 18-hole competition. Wednesday: Ladies 13-hole competition. Thursday, May 25: Seniors’ 13-hole competition.