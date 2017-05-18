Kilkenny player and official honoured in national basketball awards

A Kilkenny player and official will be honoured in the national basketball awards scheme next month.

In the Women’s Division I, Kelly O’Hallahan of Marble City Hawks has been named as the Women’s Division I Player of the Year.

Marble City Hawks Head Coach, Julian O’Keeffe has scooped the Coach of the Year award following a fantastic season with the Kilkenny side.

The 2017 Basketball Ireland annual awards recognise the sporting excellence of players, coaches, officials, administrators, clubs and schools across the country over the past year.

Over 40 awards will be presented at a special ceremony at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Saturday, June 10 to winners from across the country.