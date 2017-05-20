Michael Fennelly back as Shamrocks secure vital win



Michael Fennelly's lengthy lay off from a career threatening injury came to an end in Danesfort this afternoon as his return coincided with the Shamrocks taking their first win at their third attempt in the senior hurling league.

Midway through the half, Shamrocks hit for two goals from Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly and they looked comfortable playing into a strong breeze. They were 2-5 to 2-4 to the good after 25 minutes.

James Stephens rallied in injury time with David Walton shooting points and Tadhg O'Dwyer grabbing a goal to ensure the sides were level at the break, 1-8 to 2-5. A superb Luke Scanlon goal promised much for The Village, but when Mark Aylward shot a like score 20t minutes from time it gave the Shamrocks the edge and they always looked like winners.

SCORERS: Ballyhale Shamrocks - Colin Fennelly (1-5), Adrian Mullen (1-3), TJ Reid (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 '65'), Mark Aylward (1-0), Eoin Reid (0-2), Richie Reid, Patrick Mullen (0-1 each). James Stephens - David Walton (0-7, 0-5 frees), Luke Scanlon (1-1), Tadhg O'Dwyer (1-0), Eoin Larkin, Jack McGrath (0-2 each), Matthew Ruth (0-1).

Referee: Pat Dunphy.