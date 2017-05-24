On The Tee - news from the golf clubs around Co Kilkenny and surrounds

CASTLECOMER

The opening round of the TGIF competition will be held at Castlecomer GC on Friday.

Held over 12 weeks, the top 12 mens’ and ladies’ scores will qualify for a grand final. Entry fee is €5, €3 re-entry. For bookings contact Linda in the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays or through the bar staff.

MIXED - The Cullen Cup team kept the Castlecomer GC flag flying when they had a good win over Delgany. Team was John Smyth & Emma Walsh, Michael O’Neill & Frieda Campion, Damien Fogarty & Betty Owens, Pat Comerford & Maureen Norton, Marty O’Shea & Mary Murphy. Marty O’Shea had a hole-in-one on the ninth.

SENIORS - Results, seniors’ outing: 1 Pat Morrissey (19), Paudie Mulhall (24), Matt Pollack (26), 79pts: 2 Sean Scanlon (20), Malachy Murphy (21), Liam Farrell (22), Richard Smeade (27), 77pts; 3 Tom O’Neill (8), Eamon McIvor (20), Pat Kelly 26), Eddie Fogarty (26), 75pts.

BEREAVED - Sympathy went to Tom Mooney, who has been bereaved by the death of his mother, to Michael Condon on the death of his mother and to Eamonn and Kevin Brennan on the death of Ms Frances Baylon. Sympathy also went to Jane O’Rourke and family on the death of Kevin O’Rourke, former captain and president of the Heath GC, Portlaoise.

JUNIORS - After a great win in their opening round tie against Mount Juliet the under-15 team were beaten by Kilkenny GC in their second round match at the weekend. The pick of the matches saw Cian Rothwell score a great win in Kilkenny. The team was: Cian Rothwell, Matthew Heeney, Cathal O’Reilly, David Allen, Oisin Cahill, Conor Brophy, Louis Todd, Ewan Connery.

The Michael Moore Trophy match against Killerig is on Saturday at 2pm.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto. The jackpot is now €17,800.

PRESENTATION - The early season winners of the singles competitions were presented with their prizes at the clubhouse recently. The Winter League winners were presented with club sweaters.

QUIZ - Fifteen teams took part in a successful table quiz in the golf club. All enjoyed the test set by quizmaster Martin O’Donnell.

SURVEY - Members are reminded to complete and submit the survey forms as soon as possible. The survey will assist in helping steer the club in the right direction.

NURSES - Helen Murphy kept the Castlecomer flag flying when competing in the nurses outing in Portumna. Helen came third with 38pts.

GET INTO GOLF - Volunteers are needed to help with the Get Into Golf sessions on Tuesday evenings.

LADIES - The Senior Cup team were beaten in the semi-final of the Plate competition by Tullamore. Team was Honoria Fogarty, Emer Foley, Breda Phelan, Maria Downey and Joan Brennan.

Results, Valerie Doyle qualifier: Cat One (0-18): Maureen Norton, 40pts. Cat Two (19-28): Margaret O’Keeffe, 38pts. Cat Three (29-36): Catriona Meagher, 38pts.

RESULTS - Results, men’s singles v-par, May 21: 1 Andy Cleere (15), three up (b9); 2 John Dowling (14), three up; gross Jason Brennan (3), five down (b9). Cat One: Ronan Ryan (10), one up. Cat Two: Vincent Cleere (15), three up. Cat Three: Mark O’Dowda (23), one down.

Result, Men’s open singles, May 18: 1 Kevin Brennan (6), 41pts.

DIARY - Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s open singles. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s open singles.

GOWRAN PARK

The annual club fund-raiser will be held at Gowran Park GC on Sunday, June 4.

The timesheet for this open two-person classic is now open, with great prizes on offer. Bookings came be made through the Pro Shop, tel 056-7726699 or online.

INTER-CLUB - There were mixed fortunes on the inter-club front. In the All-Ireland fourball competition Gowran were beaten by Coollattin, however the South Leinster team had a 5-2 win over Macreddin.

FOURBALL - Results, NCBI fourball competition, May 21: 1 M. Donohoe & P.J. Dreeling, 45pts; 2 G. Treacy/ L. Comerford, 44pts.

NINE - The weekly nine-hole competition for members will be held from 5pm on Friday. The competition will continues on Wednesday (May 31) with no timesheet in place on Wednesday evening. Members are invited to turn up and join in with fellow golfers before enjoying the social get-together afterwards.

JUNIORS - The junior boys got off to a great start by beating Castlecomer GC in the first round of the Fred Daly Plate. Three games were played in Castlecomer, where Conor Cleere and Ciaran Whelan both won their matches while Cian Russell just lost out on the 17th. At home Jack Foley won on the 13th hole while Jamie Holden was three up with five to play when called in. The team will play The Heath, Portlaoise in the second round.

MEDAL - The Monthly Medal for May will be held on Sunday.

LADIES - Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, May 17: 1 Sinead Kearney (10), 39pts; 2 Margaret Logue (25), 34pts; 3 Kate Hennessy (13), 34pts.

PRIZE - The Captains’ Prize will be held on Sunday, June 10.

MATCHPLAY - The matchplay draws have been made. Draw sheets are posted in the locker room and online.

It’s the responsibility of the player on top of the draw to contact their opponent to arrange the match. It is important to stick to deadlines for first round playoffs.

DIARY - Today (Wednesday)/Tomorrow (Thursday): Breeze Up. Course Closed. Friday: Weekly open singles, visitor €20, member €5. Members’ weekly nine-hole, 5pm. Saturday/Sunday: Members’ Monthly Medal.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

The Bank Holiday Weekend will be marked with an open three-person champagne scramble at Mountain View GC.

The competition is open to teams of any combination using full GUI and ILGU handicaps with two scores to count on each hole. The format will be stableford. Three drives are required from each member. Entry fee is €5 for members, €15 for visitors.

3Ts - This year’s 3Ts competition will be held this weekend. The competition will be a singles stableford. Entry fee is €10. The winner, together with the ladies winner, will join the Lady Captain and Captain in the provincial final at Dundrum on September 5.

RESULTS - Results, members’ single stableford, May 21: 1 Kevin O’Sullivan (19), 38pts; 2 Simon Williams (17), 37pts; 3 Ger Ruth (20), 36pts.

Results, seniors’ 18-hole singles competition at New Ross, May 16: 1 Paddy Ryan (23), 33pts; 2 Ned Mullally (17), 32pts; 3 John Fielding (26), 32pts.

DIARY - Sunday: 3Ts single stableford. Tuesday: Seniors’ 18-hole competition. Wednesday, May 31: Ladies 13-hole competition. Thursday, June 1: Seniors’ 13-hole competition.

BORRIS

President Kieran Lucas’s Prize qualifier to men was held at Borris GC on Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifiers played a nine-hole playoff on Sunday during very blustery weather conditions. The eventual winner was Thomas Foley, who claimed his second President’s Prize.

Results, President’s Prize, May 20 & 21: 1 Thomas Foley (11), 101.5; 2 Edmund Holden (16), 102; 3 Liam Fogarty (20), 103; gross Ted Joyce 113; 4 Stephen Gannon (15), 103.5; 5 Martin Scallan (13), 104.5; 6 Eoin Cowman (8), 105; 7 Martin Bolger (12), 105; 8 Kevin Ryan (14), 105.

NINE - Results, Step House Hotel nine-hole par three competition, May 19: 1 Sean Hanafin (17), 22pts; 2 Dominic Attride (16), 21pts; 3 Joe O’Neill (13), 19pts (L6). Winner, birdie hole (11th): Joe Gorman won €22.

CUP - The preliminary round of Borris Cup must be played by tomorrow (Thursday).

CLUB - Entry sheets for the club veterans and club foursomes competitions are posted in the men’s locker room.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto. The jackpot is now €3,200. Tickets, priced €2, are available from club members and the clubhouse bar.

CLASSIC - The golf classic will be held across the Bank Holiday Weekend. Booking online or from the clubhouse, tel 059-9773310.

DIARY - Friday: Step House Hotel nine-hole par three competition, 3pm. Saturday/Sunday: Open three-person rumble.

RATHDOWNEY

There was success on the Barton Shield front for Rathdowney GC at The Heritage GC.

The locals earned a win which sees them qualify for the next stage.

RESULTS - Results, open scramble, May 20 & 21: 1 Shane Webster (8), Michael Webster (14) & Liam Coady (18), 61; 2 Eamonn Kiely (20), Thomas Sweeney (14) & Michael Kenny (19), 61.6; 3 James Ryan (10), Conor Ryan (14) & Noel Shorley (18), 61.8.

Results, seniors’ outing to Tipp Town, May 18: 1 Martin O’Sullivan, 40; 2 Declan Dowling, 40; 3 P.J. Duggan, 40.

Results, Tuesday Open, May 16: 1 Daniel Harding (11), 40pts; 2 Declan Quinlan (10), 38pts; 3 Declan Dowling (13), 37pts.

Results, Colgan Sports ladies open singles, May 14: 1 Mairéad Clohessy (28, Thurles GC), 39pts; 2 Josie Bourke (13, Templemore), 36pts; gross Brigid Maher (14), 21pts; 3 Breda Colleton (20), 35pts.

Results, 18-hole Stableford, May 13 & 14: 1 John Kiely (18), 39pts; 2 Dave Moriarty (16), 38pts; gross Lar Ryan (1), 31pts; 3 Tommy Neary (16), 38pts.

Results, senior scramble, May 11: 1 Ed Carter, Tom Hogan, Sean Treacy & Richard Mackey, 57 7/10; 2 Noel Butler, Pat Hartigan & Paud O’Reilly, 60.

Results, Tuesday Open, May 9: 1 Thomas B. Duggan (18), 40pts; 2 Brendan Ryan (3), 39pts; 3 Daniel Harding (12), 39pts.

CALLAN

Callan’s Duggan Cup team had a good battle against Kilkenny GC, with two matches at home and three away.

At home Richard Condon was first out alongside Paddy Donovan, with Denis Collins and Joe Madigan second. Richie and Paddy won their match 5&4, but Denis and Joe were beaten on the 18th.

Flooding forced the abandonment of the games in Kilkenny, forcing the teams to reschedule the games a few days later. When played the ties proved to be tense and tight. Tony O’Driscoll and Liam Duggan got the team off to a good start when winning two up. The second pairing of Seamus Cuddihy and Jimmy Hillman went up 18 one up, Seamus sinking a monster putt to halve the 18th and win the game and the match. Jim Kirby and John Healy were all square on the 17th when called in.

The victorious Callan team will now play either New Ross or Castlecomer in the next round. The team is managed by Martin Brennan and James Wellwood.

SOUTH LEINSTER - The South Leinster team played Woodenbridge GC of Wicklow on Sunday. At home were Paddy O’Donovan, Robbie Power, Alan Brett and Diarmuid Aylward, with John Sheil, Jim Kirby and Tony O’Driscoll in action away. The team won three games at home and narrowly lost all three matches in Woodenbridge.

SENIOR LADIES - The senior ladies enjoyed a team event at Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday. Winners were Bea O’Donovan, Úna Crowley and Maura Holden with Eileen Cuddihy, Ann O’Shea, Maureen Sheehan and Mary H. Grace second.

At home the ladies played a nine-hole stableford. Maura O’Mahoney was the winner, with Teresa Phelan and Betty McGrath joint second.

The ladies will have a champagne scramble tomorrow (Thursday). Draw is at 9.45am.

KIRBY - Names are now being taken for the Kirby Perpetual Trophy mixed foursomes competition. Timesheet for the competition, which is open to all mmebers, is upstairs in the bar.

RESULTS - Results, O’Dwyer Golf Stores Wednesday open singles, May 17: 1 Paul Norris (6), 42pts; 2 Niall O’Sullivan (5), 42pts; gross Jeffrey Lynch, 39pts; visitors prize Noel Morrissey (Kilkenny GC), 38pts. Twos club: Martin Brennan, fourth hole; Joe Pollard, eighth hole; John O’Dwyer, Niall O’Sullivan, 16th hole.

Results, monthly medal, May 20 & 21: 1 Murt Cuddihy jnr (12), 66 nett; 2 Diarmuid Aylward (16), 68 nett; gross Paul Madigan (4), 72. Twos club: Luke Connery, Michael Mullally, fourth hole; Niall O’Sullivan, eighth hole; John Millea, 14th hole; Shane Roche, 16th hole.

RGA - Results, RGA 15-hole stableford, May 15: 1 Liam Brennan, 34pts; 2 Liam Holohan, 30pts; 3 James Kehoe, 29pts.

The RGA Senior Alliance is in Carrick-on-Suir GC on Monday.

LADIES - The Boyne Trophy team play Castlecomer GC on Saturday, with three matches in ’Comer and two at home. Team managers are Olivia Walsh and Monica Leydon. The Senior Foursomes team are also in action on Saturday, playing Wexford at Waterford Castle GC. The teams features Rita O’Neill, Breda Ryan, Catherine Davis, Kathleen Phelan, Eilish Ahern and Anne Wemyss. Mary Lanigan is the manager.

The ladies Senior cup team took on Carlow GC in Athy GC on Saturday. Playing great golf they made the quarter-finals, but were beaten by Wexford GC. The team, which was managed by Mary Lanigan and Rose Brophy, featured Rita O’Neill, Breda Ryan, Catherine Davis, Kathleen Phelan, Eilish Ahern and sub Anne Wemyss.

Volunteers are needed to help with the weekly Ladies beginner classes, which start on Tuesday next at 6pm. Contact Betty McGrath. Golfers with second hand clubs for sale can also contact Betty or Lady Captain Mary O’Hanlon.

Results, ladies three-person 18-hole team competition, May 16: 1 Eilish Ahern, Teresa O’Neill and Jo Staunton, 49pts; 2 Rita O’Neill, Ann Wemyss and Noelle O’Driscoll, 46pts. Results, nine-hole competition: 1 Breda Bolger, 19pts; 2 Kay O’Neill, 14pts.

MEN - The draws for the men’s foursome and scratch matchplay competitions have been made and are posted on the men’s notice-board.

JUNIOR - Junior golf returns to the club from Thursday, May 30 for golfers aged 8 to 12 years. Registration is at 6.30pm. The junior section organisers will give golf lessons to juniors every Tuesday between 7 and 8pm for the Summer months.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Lucky dip winners (€30) were Kathleen Power, Katie Daly and Paul Barry. Next week’s jackpot will be €3,450.

DIARY - Today (Wednesday): O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores men’s open stableford singles. Thursday: Senior Ladies, 9 to 10.30am. Society, 11am to 1pm. Friday: Social mixed, all welcome. Saturday: Men’s singles stableford. Society, 11am to 12 noon. Sunday: Men’s singles stableford. Monday: RGA Callan, 11am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies three-person team event (nine and 18-hole competitions). Ladies Beginners, 6 to 7pm.

MOUNT JULIET

Scoring proved difficult when members competed for the Jack Nicklaus Trophy at Mount Juliet GC on Sunday.

Ryan O’Dwyer took the spoils with a 37pt finish, winning by a shot from the trio of Jason Devine, Liam Tierney and Gavin Smyth. The ladies section was won by Therese Maher for the second consecutive year. She carded 35pts. Helen Walsh and Mary Molloy were second and third with scores of 33 and 31pts respectively.

INTER - The Barton Shield team failed to make the play-off stages in the regional qualifier, which was held at The Heritage GC on Saturday.

NINE - The ladies nine-hole competition will be held across the last nine today (Wednesday). Last week’s competition was won by Annette Hogan.

RESULTS - Results, Jack Nicklaus Trophy 18-hole stableford, May 21: Men - 1 Ryan O’Dwyer (2), 37pts; 2 Jason Devine (22), 36pts; 3 Gavin Smyth (+1), 36pts; 4 Liam Tierney (16), 36pts. Best Gross: Paul Madigan (4), 30pts. Best Junior: Shane Whelan (5), 31 pts. First nine: John Thompson (9), 21pts. Second nine: Michael Hoyne (21), 18pts. Ladies - 1 Therese Maher (26), 35pts; 2 Helen Walsh (20), 33pts; 3 Mary Molloy (23), 31pts. Best Gross: Ruth Mulholland (9), 22pts. First nine: Alison Hoyne (28), 16pts. Second nine: Cathy Hoyne (20), 17pts.