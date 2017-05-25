Kilkenny drive on well in Barton Shield

The Kilkenny golf club men's team was in action in the Barton Shield area qualifier in the Heritage, Killenard on Saturday, with 20 teams.

The competition consists of two pairs, playing foursomes, off scratch. Kilkenny were represented by Mark Power and Michael Buggy, Paul O'Hara and Luke Donnelly.

Eight teams qualified from the stroke play qualifier for the match play on the Sunday and two teams will go forward to the Leinster finals which will be hosted by Kilkenny in mid-July.

The eight qualifiers were Mullingar 146, Naas 148, Kilkenny 149, Athy 150, Rathdowney 152, Palmerstown 152, Portarlington 152 and Birr 152.

The Kilkenny pairings in the stroke play qualifier were Mark Power and Michael Buggy and Paul O’Hara and Luke Donnelly and they qualified with a combined gross score of 149.

In the semi-final Kilkenny scored a resounding win over Palmerstown.

They were called in when an aggregate 10 up with eight to play.

The afternoon final against Portarlington was a much tighter affair.

In the opening match Mark Power and Richard Walsh had a more comfortably victory, winning four up. It is estimated they were three under for their round.

The second match was a tense affair, and it was decided on the 18th hole.

Portarlington, who were level after 10 holes, won four of the next six holes and stood on the 18th tee four up. They needed to win the hole for overall victory.

However, they cracked under the pressure. When, having the honour, they put their drive in the water. Paul O'Hara found the fairway comfortably with his drive and Luke Donnelly then put his shot just right of the green.

Portarlington found further trouble when their third shot found deep rough. They ended up conceding the hole, and although they won their match three up, it was Kilkenny who advanced by a one hole victory from the combined pairings.

Kilkenny were joined by Rathdowney, who beat Mullingar in the other decider. Both will be joined by six other regional winners in the Leinster final.

The team is managed by Anthony Cleere and Brendan Power.

DUGGAN CUP - Kilkenny lost to Callan in a rain delayed Duggan Cup match.

Kilkenny shared the away leg one each. However, the torrential rain that fell in Kilkenny caused the three pairings to be called in after three holes.

The match resumed on Monday with Callan winning the first two games to secure overall victory.

Home - John Burke (8) and Jack McNamara (15) lost on 18th; Martin Duggan (13) and Peter Walsh, snr (12) lost on 18th; Tom Lawlor (16) and Paddy Bollard (14) were all square when called in

Away - Brian Cullen (9) and Joe O’Neill (14) lost 5:4; Pat Walsh (10) and Maurice Ryan (12) won on 18th.

Reserves - home, Derek Shelley (9) and Jim Meredith (21); away, P.J. Martin (10) and Stephen McCormack (16).

Managers - Dick Curtin and Billy Burke.

JB CARR - The first leg of the County Final of the J.B. Carr Trophy will be played on Monday when Kilkenny will be home to Gowran Tee off will at 3.30pm.

Team - Brian Cullen and Mick O'Flynn; Pat Hickey and Tom Moore; Pat Collins and Paddy Smee; Des Woods and Jim Meredith; Seamus Rochford and John Bracken.

Reserves - John Geoghegan, Jerry O'Dwyer, Jim Ryan.

Team members and reserves have been asked to wear the club colours.

Time and date for the return leg have not yet been finalised.

Managers Willie Leahy and Eddie Guilfoyle.

CAREY CUP: Ireland retained the Hugh L. Carey Challenge Cup when they tied the match 6:6 in Galwey Bay last week.

Kilkenny's Mark Power was paired with Colm Campbell in the morning foursome. They lost to Tyler Clyde and Ethan Ng (3:2).

In the afternoon fourball, the same pairing beat the strong partnership of Stewart Hagestad and Ethan Ng by 3:2, leaving Ireland to share the spoils (3:3) after day one.

Out second in the Thursday (singles) Mark lost 2:1 in a tight match to Ethan Ng.

The six singles were split evenly, leaving Ireland to retain the trophy.

COURSE NEWS: There will be a divot repair session on Monday (7pm). It would be appreciated if a few more volunteers were available to assist.

RESULTS: CBS Golf Classic, 1 P. Mulhall (17), B. Butler (16), M. Minogue (13) 91pts; 2 G. Mullen (17) B. Dermody (18) S. Burke (22) 90pts; 3 P.J. Lanigan (18), R. Windless (18), R. Kearney (16) 88pts; 4 D. Shelly (10), B. Cleere (13), Br. Cleere (17) 85pts.

P. Carroll (12), G. Rowe (13), T. Buckley 85pts; 5 J. Buggy (9), J.O'Connor (19), M. Doyle 84pts; 6 D. Hyland (18), C. Hyland (18), G. Gregg 83pts; 7 L.. Walsh (17), A. Cleere (15), O. O'Connor (13) 83pts; 8 JJ Lambert (14), M. Morrissey (8), L. Condon (20) 82pts.

Longest drive - Alan Phelan and Evelyn Crotty.

Nearest the pin - John Lynch.

Tom Clarke, Principal of the CBS, thanked all supporters who played and all sponsors who provided refreshments, prizes and tee sponsorships.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Holm Patrick fourball, 1 Richie Power (9) and James Young (6), 47pts; 2 Canice Hickey (23) and Luke Wall (9) 46pts; 3 Leo Byrne (5) & James Everard (5) 45pts; 4 Matt Ruth (16) and Noel Power (10) 44pts; 5 Eoin Cantwell (4) and Derek O'Gorman (3) 43pts (b3).

Two's Club - 4th Kevin Cleere; 6th Donal O'Riordan; 10th James Everard, Cormac Hickey; 15th. Sean FitzPatrick; 17th Leo Byrne, Donal O'Riordan.

Each 'Two' receives €37 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, 13 hole competition, May 18, 1. Matt Ruth, John Keogh, Michael Cody, Joe Nolan 67; 2. Geoff Meagher, Richie McEvoy, Brendan Graham, Brendan McIntyre 65; 3 Paddy Raggett, John O'Regan, Peter Dabinett, Tom Reade 64; 4 Pat Collins, Michael McCarthy, Christy Rainey, Finbarr Coughlan 63; 5 Gerry Leahy, Denis Carey, Frank Dalton, Michael O'Neill 62 (b6); 6 Pat Drennan, Murt Farragher, Shem Lawlor, Dick Keoghan 62;. 7 Eddie Guilfoyle, Donie Butler, Pat Gray, Paddy Hally 61.

New member Oliver Duggan was weclomed into the Socity.

There will be no seniors golf on the Thursday, June 1 of Open Week.

However, the Society Captain Reay secured times on Monday, May 29 (10am to 12.00 noon). Draw opens at 9.30am and closes at 10.30am.

It is also hoped that as many members will remain on after golf and support the JB Carr Team.

DATES TO NOTE: The senior gents outing has been brought forward to Wednesday, June 7, due to the Kilkenny College Golf Classic the following day.

The next seniors away outing is to Faithlegg on Monday, June 12.

JUNIORS: Kilkenny under-15s’ play Waterford in Kilkenny on Sunday (3pm). The return leg will be in Waterford on tje Bank Holiday Monday (1.30pm).

Team to be announced later.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.3am to 5.40pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 9.16 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.12pm members time, 2.20 to 5pm, inte-club/Society/guests; Friday, 8.04am to 5.48pm Ciara Lawlor Memorial Classic; Saturday, Open Week sponsored by Duggan Steel, 7.30 to 10.12am four person team, 10.28am to 12.12pm society/visitors, 12.15to 5.48pm four person team; Sunday, sponsored by Richard Duggan Menswear, 7.32am to 5.48pm gents singles, stroke; Monday (no Open Week competition), 9.56 to 11.56am senior gents competition, 1 to 2.28pm members time, 3.32 to 4.12pm JB Carr v Gowran, county final; Tuesday, sponsored by John Joe Cullen, John Street, Kilkenny, 8.28am to 5.48pm ladies three person rumble; Wednesday, May 31, sponsored by Joe Reidy/Aviva Insurance, 8.28am to 5.48pm gents singles Stableford.

CATERING: Barry Joyce will have full and comprehensive catering facilities throughout the Open Week.

PRO SHOP: Kilkenny club professional, Jimmy Bolger, had a very busy and successful week's golf.

On Monday, May 15, playing in the Roganstown Pro-Am, Swords, Jimmy tied joint second along with European tour player, Robert Rock.

From Wednesday to Friday, May 17 to 19, having entered the British seniors PGA professional championship, Jimmy finished tied 24th in this 54 hole event held at the Foxhills GC in Surrey

Then on Monday, May 22 Jimmy Bolger wrapped up the week in a glorious manner by winning the PGA Professional Championship Qualifier in Luttrelstown Castle GC.

LADIES CLUB: Kilkenny put in a great performance last weekend in Athy in the Senior Cup and played some wonderful golf.

Kilkenny received a bye into the quarter-finals on Saturday and played Royal Curragh.

Three matches had close finishing holes, but Kilkenny triumphed to go through and play Wexford on the Sunday morning and went on to secured a great win.

On the final day, Kilkenny came up against a very strong team from The Heath and despite Kilkenny's gallant efforts they were unable to overcome this outstanding opposition from The Heath.

Quarter-final results - Kilkenny, 3.1/2 v Royal Currangh 1.1/2; Mary Dowling (+1) beat Orla Darcy (7), 6 and 5; Orla Dunphy (1) beat Emma Donegan (7) on 19th; Mary Leahy Browne (3) beat Regina Foley (8) on 19th; Jan Browne (4) lost to Mary McNally (9) 3 and 2; Sarah Molloy (6) and Mary O' Meara (10) were called in on the 18th.

Subs: - Katie Keenan, Bridie McGarry.

Semi-Ffnal results - Kilkenny 4.1/2 v Wexford 0.1/2: Mary Dowling (+1) beat Ruth Kennedy (5) 7 and 6; Orla Dunphy (1) beat Sheila Richardson (8) 7 and 6; Mary Leahy Browne (3) beat Carmel Murphy (8) 4 and 3; Jan Browne (4) beat Margaret Atkinson (9) 6 and 4; Katie Keenan (6) v Irene Bolger (10) called in.

Subs - Sarah Molloy, Bridie McGarry.

Final results - Kilkenny 1.1/2 v The Heath 3.1/2: Mary Dowling (+1) beat Mary Doyle (1) 3 and 2; Orla Dunphy (1) lost to Meadhbh Doyle (1) on 19th; Mary Leahy Browne (3) lost to Molly Dowling (1), 5 and 3; Jan Browne (4) lost to Shannen Brown (3) 2 and 1; Katie Keenan (6) v Catherine Reilly (5) called in.

Subs: - Sarah Molloy, Bridie McGarry.

Due to the aggregate of the five handicaps, Kilkenny qualify for the All-Ireland finals which will be held in the Royal Curragh on August 25.

Team managers Mary Norton and Mags Cuddihy thanked the panel of players and their caddies, who gave their all for the club and also expressed their appreciation to all those who travelled, both days, to support the Team.

Junior foursomes match - Kilkenny v Wicklow Town at Coollattin on Monday, May 29 (3pm)..

The Team to play Wicklow Town is: - Marion Woods and Stella Coughlan; Margaret McCreery and Kathleen Hogan; Catherine King and Paula Bradbury.

Reserves - Ann Murphy and Liz Cleere.

Managers - Paula Bradbury and Ann Greany.

Results Saturday, Sunday, Tues.day, May 13, 14, 16, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Jan Browne (6) 43pts; 2 Breda Burke (25) 40pts; Best Gross:, Mary Leahy Browne (3) 27pts; 3 Margaret Butler (23) 37pts; 4 Breda Roche (14) 36pts; 5 Niamh Kelly (8) 34pts.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Mary Prendergast (28) 16pts; 2 Brigid Smee (36) 13pts.

Ladies into Golf, 9 hole Stableford , 1. Colette Hickey 11pts; 2. Mary Ruth (10-1) 9pts (b6); 3 Aine Russell 9pts; 4 Catherine Hughes 8pts.

Ladies should note that lessons continue this Wednesday from 6.30 to 7.30pm and on Thursday from 11.am to 12.noon.

Lessons will be held at the practice area near the ninth tee box.

There will be no competition next week because of Open Week.

Wednesday, May 17, ladies, Maise Lambe Trophy Open singles, sponsored by Langton's Hotel, 1. Rosemary Keogh (31) 39pts; 2. Jan Browne (5) 38pts; best Gross:, Mary Dowling (0) 37pts; 3 Jo Duggan (23) 37pts (b9); 4 Ann Geoghegan (5) 37pts (b9); 5 Liz Cleere (17) 37pts; 6 Mary Leahy Browne (3) 36pts.

Best under-23 - Sarah Molloy (6) 38 pts (b9).

Two's - Bridie McGarry, Breda Roche, Liz CLeere.

Fixtures - 'Ladies Only' competitions in Open Week, Tuesday, May 30, three person Rumble, sponsored by John Joe Cullen; Thursday, June 1, 18 hole Stableford..

TEAM NEWS: Revive Active Team, Kilkenny v Castlecomer in Kilkenny (two matches) and Castlecomer (three matches) on Monday, May 25 (3.30pm).

Panel - Mary Leahy Browne, Bridie McGarry, Dervilla O'Byrne, Phyl Doyle, Breda Roche, Marian Woods, Liz Cleere, Margaret McCreery, Stella Coughlan and Martina Naughton.

Team managers - Margaret Kiely and Mary Hickey.

Also out, senior foursomes Kilkenny v Woodenbridge in Carlow GC on Saturday, May 27 (2.20pm).

Team - Orla Dunphy (1) and Breda Roche (13); Mary Leahy Browne (3) and Mary O'Shea (11); Sarah Molloy (6) and Bridie McGarry (9).

Subs - Katie Keenan (6) and Niamh Kelly (8).

Team managers - Eithne Murphy and Phyl Doyle.

Senior ladies, May 18, 9 hole competition, 1. Catherine Barrett, Greta Nicholson, Margaret Harmer 36; 2 Pat Walsh, Joan O'Sullivan, Anne (B) Murphy 35; 3 Mary Ryan, Jane Duggan, Mary Feighery, Ann O'Dwyer 33; 4 Eileen Reynolds, Kathleen Price, Mary Lawlor 31.