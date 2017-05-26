Free scoring Walsh leads Piltown to solid victory

A total of 12 points, two from play, by Piltown sharpshooter Kevin Walsh, helped the home side claim the valuable spoils in this junior hurling league Group A game on Saturday.

Level as the game entered added time, Piltown finished stronger and scored the closing three points, two from Kevin Walsh and the other from Kevin Brophy.

Emeralds will be disappointed not to build on their two opening wins, but to be fair, they were second best on the day and have now to regroup as attention turns to inter-county action.

The opening half exchanges were tight, with the lead chaning hands regularly and little there was little separating the teams.

Kevin Brophy opened the scoring in the first minute with a well taken point. Emeralds responded well with Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty setting up Shane Norton for their first score.

Conor Martin pointed a free to send the visitors into the lead, but Martin Power immediately replied.

Some ill-discipline in the Emeralds backline saw Kevin Walsh shoot two frees in quick succession. Back came Emeralds for a goal.

A long ball into the Piltown defence broke, and Conor Martin reacted quickest to round his man and fire home. Within a minute Neil Kelly had the teams the level again before Darragh Phelan re-established the Emeralds lead after taking a pass from Alan Guilfoyle.

The back and forth nature of the game continued with two Kevin Walsh frees either side a Conor Martin point leaving the game level after 20 minutes.

Darragh Phelan fired the visitors into the lead again with another fine point after good team build up play. Piltown had the next three scores, two from Kevin Walsh and one from Philly Kenny, who fired over the rebound after Martin Power had been denied by an excellent save by Shane Moriarty in the Emeralds goal.

Conor Martin brought the first half to a close when he pointed a free for Emeralds to leave them trailing at the break, Piltown 0-10, Emeralds 1-6.

The second half continued in a similar manner with the teams regularly trading scores.

Conor Martin and Shane Norton pointed early in the half and the Urlingford side had regained the lead.

Back came Piltown. Three points in-a-row from the Kevins, Brophy (1) and Walsh (2) saw them move two clear again.

Conor Martin reduced the difference to the minimum when he pointed a free following a high challenge on Darragh Phelan.

Piltown burst into life and minors from Neil Kelly and another free from Kevin Walsh saw the home side pull three clear which looked a big lead in such a tight game.

Emeralds introduced Joe Clohosey and Joey Kavanagh to inject impetus up front. Martin Power added two good points for Piltown, while Joey Kavanagh and Conor Martin (free) replied.

Into the final quarter and Emeralds enjoyed their best period of the game.

Francis Clohosey took a pass from the effective Joey Kavanagh to shoot a point, and after Conor Martin pointed another free it was Clohosey who became provider when he fed Sane Norton to score a fine point.

The teams were level again.

Six minutes remained and it was anyone’s game. However, it was the first minute of injury time before Kevin Walsh rifled a 65 over the bar to put Piltown ahead again.

It was not without contention as the umpires differed on whether it was a 65 or wide!

Walsh seemed to secure the win with a super long range free before Kevin Brophy, who opened the scoring, brought procedings to a fruitful close for Piltown with the final score.

The game might not live long in the memory. Neither side played brilliantly, but Piltown were definitely deserving of their win.

Kevin Walsh’s accuracy was vital to their cause. He was well supported by Kevin Brophy and Martin Power, who contributed well to the scoring also.

They were well marshalled by Peter McCarthy from centre back.

For Emeralds it was a case of start again. Conceding too many frees is a problem to be solved.

Shane Moriarty did well in goal to keep a clean sheet, while Pa Doheny and Eoin Moriarty tried really hard. Joey Kavanagh did well on his introduction also.

Piltown: James Norris; Tom Kenny, Seamus Norris, Michael O’Dwyer; Shane Walsh, Peter McCarthy, Darragh Walsh; Shane O’Dwyer, Martin Power (0-3); David Kinsella, K. Walsh (0-12, nine frees, one 65); Neil Kelly (0-2), Philly Kenny (0-1), Kevin Brophy (0-3), Aidan Nugent.

Emeralds: Shane Moriarty; Toddy Moriarty, Padriag Phelan, Pa Doheny; Jason Moore, Brian Troy, Damien Fitzgerald; Eoin Moriarty, Shane Norton (0-3); Aidan Fogarty, Francis Clohosey (0-1), Darragh Phelan (0-2); Alan Guilfoyle, Conor Martin (1-8, six points frees), Niall O’Gorman. Subs - Joe Clohosey, Joey Kavanagh (0-1)

Referee: Paschal Connolly (Ballyhale Shamrocks).