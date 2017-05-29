All the GAA results
The following are the GAA results from the weekend:
St. Canice’s [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League
Mullinavat 1-18 Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-14
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League
Graigue Ballycallan 0-16 Thomastown 0-13
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L.
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-18 Clara 0-13
Dicksboro 1-19 Erins Own 0-14
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship
Dicksboro 1-16 St Lachtain's 1-14
O'Loughlin Gaels 2-16 James Stephens 3-10
Fenians 1-14 Lisdowney 2-11
St. Patrick's 3-13 Barrow Rangers 0-15
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling League/Championship Group A
Bennettsbridge 0-17 Danesfort 1-12
Dicksboro 1-20 Erins Own 3-9
James Stephens 2-17 Conahy Shamrocks 3-4
Clara 3-12 Lisdowney 1-16
Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League
Mooncoin 3-18 Carrickshock 1-16
Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League
Glenmore 3-18 Carrigeen 1-13
John Lockes 1-19 Windgap 2-13
Kilmacow 1-13 Rower Inistioge 0-9
Slieverue 2-20 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-16
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling League
Young Irelands 4-17 O'Loughlin Gaels 2-3
Dicksboro 8-24 Mooncoin 3-2
Young Irelands 4-8 James Stephens 1-13
Thomastown 3-10 O'Loughlin Gaels 2-8
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League
Glenmore 6-10 Kilmacow 5-8
Graignamanagh 3-14 Mullinavat 1-7
Piltown 3-13 St Martin's 1-7
St Martin's 3-11 Danesfort 1-10
Rower Inistioge 2-7 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-9
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group C
Bennettsbridge 5-15 Lisdowney 0-2
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group D
Erins Own 7-12 St Lachtain's 4-4
Galmoy/Windgap 8-15 Conahy Shamrocks 2-8
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League
Barrow Rangers 6-12 Slieverue 0-7
Blacks and Whites 2-14 St. Patrick's 0-4
Carrickshock 7-10 Slieverue 0-5
