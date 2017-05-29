All the GAA results

The following are the GAA results from the weekend:

St. Canice’s [Kilkenny] Credit Union Byrne Cup Senior Hurling League

Mullinavat 1-18 Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-14

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup Intermediate Hurling League

Graigue Ballycallan 0-16 Thomastown 0-13

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L.

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-18 Clara 0-13

Dicksboro 1-19 Erins Own 0-14

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship

Dicksboro 1-16 St Lachtain's 1-14

O'Loughlin Gaels 2-16 James Stephens 3-10

Fenians 1-14 Lisdowney 2-11

St. Patrick's 3-13 Barrow Rangers 0-15

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling League/Championship Group A

Bennettsbridge 0-17 Danesfort 1-12

Dicksboro 1-20 Erins Own 3-9

James Stephens 2-17 Conahy Shamrocks 3-4

Clara 3-12 Lisdowney 1-16

Iverk Produce South Junior A Hurling Championship League

Mooncoin 3-18 Carrickshock 1-16

Iverk Produce South Junior B Hurling Championship League

Glenmore 3-18 Carrigeen 1-13

John Lockes 1-19 Windgap 2-13

Kilmacow 1-13 Rower Inistioge 0-9

Slieverue 2-20 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-16

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling League

Young Irelands 4-17 O'Loughlin Gaels 2-3

Dicksboro 8-24 Mooncoin 3-2

Young Irelands 4-8 James Stephens 1-13

Thomastown 3-10 O'Loughlin Gaels 2-8

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League

Glenmore 6-10 Kilmacow 5-8

Graignamanagh 3-14 Mullinavat 1-7

Piltown 3-13 St Martin's 1-7

St Martin's 3-11 Danesfort 1-10

Rower Inistioge 2-7 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-9

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group C

Bennettsbridge 5-15 Lisdowney 0-2

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group D

Erins Own 7-12 St Lachtain's 4-4

Galmoy/Windgap 8-15 Conahy Shamrocks 2-8

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League

Barrow Rangers 6-12 Slieverue 0-7

Blacks and Whites 2-14 St. Patrick's 0-4

Carrickshock 7-10 Slieverue 0-5