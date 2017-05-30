Kilkenny name under-21 team to play Dublin

The following is the Kilkenny team to play Dublin in the Bord Gáis Leinster under-21 hurling quarter-final in Nowlan Park tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7.30pm:

Kilkenny (under-21 hurling v Dublin) - Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s); Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin), Conor Delaney (Erin's Own), Ryan Bergin (John Lockes); Conor Doheny (Dicksboro), Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Sean Morrissey (Bennettsbridge); Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge), Luke Scanlon (James Stephens), Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge); Alan Murphy (Glenmore), Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan).

Subs - Liam Dunphy (Lisdowney), James Burke (Thomastown), Aidan Nolan (Dicksboro), Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Kevin Crowley (Mooncoin), John Walsh (Mullinavat), Shane Walsh (Tullaroan), James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Andy Gaffney (Dicksboro), Conor Hennessy (Tullogher Rosbercon).

Both sides of the grounds will be open. Admission is €10 for adults, €5 for students and pensioners with under-16s' free. Season Tickets, Club Plus Tickets and Kilkenny passes are not valid for the game.