On The Tee - news from Kilkenny's golf clubs

MOUNT JULIET

The men’s Junior Scratch Cup and the third round of the members’ Summer League were held at Mount Juliet GC over the weekend.

SCRATCH: The Junior Scratch Cup results sheet comprised of visitors only, with no local players featuring. The cup was won by Luke Flynn from Dunlaoire with a fine score of 75 gross. He had two shots to spare from his nearest rival, John Canny, from Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

Luke covered his first nine holes in a one over par 37 shots, dropping one shot to par on the seventh hole. He birdied the 12th hole which gave him a cushion for his remaining six holes which he needed as he dropped shots on the 15th, 16th and 18th holes but still held on to win by two shots.

In third place a shot behind the runner-up came Shane Fleming from Slade Valley GC. The nett prize went to Seamus Ahern from Waterford GC with a score of 72.

SUMMER: The third round of the Summer League was played on Sunday morning. Some solid scoring was registered, especially by the Lady Captain, Alison Hoyne, who won the ladies section with a fine score of 41pts. Alison had nines of 25 and 16pts respectively on her way to a comprehensive win.

The men’s section was won by Jason Devine with a score of 38pts. Jason had a shot to spare from Pat Joyce, while Paul Madigan filled third place with 36pts.

The Summer League continues on Sunday morning.

SOCIAL: The Lady Helen Friday evening social league starts on Friday.

RESULTS: Results, Junior Scratch Cup, May 28: 1 Luke Flynn (5, Dunlaoire GC), 75; 2 John Canny (9, Dundrum GC), 77; 3 Shane Fleming (9, Slade Valley GC), 79; nett Charlie Ahearn (9, Waterford GC), 72.

Results, members’ Summer League, May 28: 1 Jason Devine (22), 38pts; 2 Pat Joyce (13), 37pts; 3 Paul Madigan (4), 36pts. Ladies: Alison Hoyne (28), 41pts.

CALLAN

The Barton Cup squad were out in force for Callan GC when they took on Wexford GC in their third round match on Sunday.

At home Paul Norris and Jamie Tennyson were first into action, followed by Richie Condon and Shane Roche and the pairing of Jeff Lynch and Liam Hennessy.

The locals went down the 10th two up in one match, one up in another and three down in the third. Paul and Jamie, who were out against Wexford’s two best players, fought back to get back into the match by the 15th and were very unlucky to lose on 16 to a good par. At this stage Callan were one up in Wexford where Nicholas Walsh and Keith O’Dwyer won their match on 16, Nicky hitting an incredible chip to hole out and win three up and two to play.

Jeff and Liam went down 15 dormie, only needing one half over the next four to win. The Wexford lads piled on the pressure and won 15 and 16. The 17th par five saw Jeff hitting their second shot to the 180 yard mark and Liam then hit it to 15 yards of the green. The Wexford lads were on in four but 20 feet left of the pin. After Jeff chipped to six feet the Wexford pair needed to hole their putt to win the hole if Liam missed. Their putt stopped millimetres short and Liam confidently slotted home his putt to make it 2-2.

Richie and Shane were one up going down the 18th. It had been a titanic struggle over the previous 17 holes. After some astounding golf it took a rare mistake from Wexford on the 18th to give Callan the last victory the team craved.

KIRBY: The draw has been made for the Kirby mixed foursomes competition. Draw sheet pairings are posted in the restaurant upstairs.

RESULTS: Results, singles competition, May 27 & 28: 1 Bernard Moore (17), 44pts; 2 Jack Drew, 42pts. Twos club: Bernard Moore, fourth hole; Larry Malone, Andrew Needham, eighth hole; Robert Kerwick, Michael Murphy (Kilmanagh), 14th hole.

Results, O’Dwyer Golf Stores Wednesday open singles, May 24: 1 Neville Coen (5), 42pts; 2 Paddy Grace (10), 40pts; gross Richie Condon (4), 32pts. Visitors’ prize: Kevin O’Connor, Slievenamon GC. Twos club: Michael Leahy, fourth hole; Michael O’Sullivan, Nicholas Walsh, eighth hole; Neville Coen, Brian Dignam, A.J. Murray, Ted Walsh, 14th hole; Darren Comerford, Patrick O’Keeffe, 16th hole.

RGA: Results, RGA Eddie Lyons memorial trophy, May 22: 1 Joseph Cuddihy, 40pts. Category A - 1 Jimmy O’Brien, 37pts; 2 Michael Grace; 3 Liam Brennan, 33pts; 4 John Holden, 31pts. Category B - 1 Joe Kavanagh with 34 points, second was Paul Coogan with 32 points, third was Dick O’Shea with 31 points and fourth was Jim O’Connell with 30 points.

LADIES: The Boyne Cup team went down to Castlecomer GC on Saturday.

Results, ladies category competition, May 23: Category A - 1 Lorraine Donovan, 30pts; 2 Breda Ryan, 29pts. Category B - 1 Teresa O’Neill, 35pts; 2 Miriam Fennelly, 32pts. Category C - 1 Sheelagh Foster, 33pts; 2 Mary Manning, 29pts. Results, nine-hole competition: 1 Rita Morrissey, 16pts; 2 Carmel O’Sullivan, 15pts.

Results, senior ladies three-person team competition, May 25: 1 Mary Dempsey, Úna Crowley, Mary H. Grace; 2 Margaret T. O’Shea, Anne Phelan, Breda Carpendale.

JUNIORS: Junior golf is held every Tuesday. Golf lessons for juniors will be held every Tuesday between 7 and 8pm for the Summer months.

Children under 10 years of age must have a parent remain with them on the course at all times.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 14, 24 and 35. Lucky dip winners (€30) were Margaret Power, Tommy Coyne and Eimear Kealy. The jackpot is now €3,550.

COURSE: The course is back in top class condition, with the greens earning rave reviews from golfers.

All members are asked to take and use a divot repair sand bag from the first tee and return same to the station at the 18th hole after each round. Golfers also requested to refrain from bringing buggies onto the aprons of greens as this can cause considerable damage.

The course manager reminds all players that the practice putting green is for putting only. Practice chipping onto the green is not allowed.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): O’Dwyer’s Golf men’s open stableford singles. Thursday: Senior Ladies, 9 to 10.30am. Friday: Social mixed, all welcome. Challenge Cup, 2.30 to 3.30pm. Saturday & Sunday: Open two-person team event. Monday: Open two-person team event. RGA Callan, 11am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies three-person team event (nine and 18-hole competitions). Ladies Beginners, 6 to 7pm.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

There will be an open three-person champagne scramble at Mountain View GC this weekend.

The competition is open to teams of any combination using full GUI and ILGU handicaps with two scores to count on each hole. The format will be stableford and three drives are required from each team member. Entry fee is €5 for members, €15 for visitors.

SPRING: The final of the Spring League will be held on Sunday, June 11.

3Ts: Simon Williams won the 3Ts single stableford competition on Sunday. Playing off 17, Simon scored 40pts and was followed by three players on 38pts.

POT: Last week’s Split the Pot winner was Catherine Walsh. Next draw is on Sunday. Single entry is €2. Full details from 056-7768122.

RESULTS: Results, 3Ts single stableford, May 28: 1 Simon Williams (17), 40pts; 2 Seamus O Brian (19), 38pts; 3 Jim Dunne (15), 38pts.

Results, ladies single stableford, May 24: 1 Jos Holden (31), 33pts c/b; 2 Mary Cottrell (26), 33pts; 3 Mary Holden (28), 31pts.

DIARY: Sunday: Bank Holiday open three-person champagne scramble. Tuesday: Seniors’ 18-hole competition. Wednesday, June 7: Ladies 13-hole competition. Thursday, June 8: Seniors’ 13-hole competition.

GOWRAN PARK

The Captains’ Prize will be held at Gowran Park GC on Saturday, June 10.

Captains Peter O’Shea and Helen Dunne are looking forward to the day and wish all members the best for the competition.

The timesheet is posted on the notice board and will remain open until Wednesday, June 7. The draw will be made after the members’ nine-hole competition that evening.

The redrawn timesheet will be available online and from the golf office from Thursday, June 8.

FUNDRAISER: The annual club fundraiser will be held on Sunday. The timesheet for the open two-person team event is now open. Booking through the Pro Shop, tel 056-7726699 or online.

SINGLES: The open singles competition continues tomorrow (Thursday). Timesheet is in place.

FOURBALL: An open fourball competition will be held on Sunday, June 11. Timesheet available from the office, tel 056-7726699 or online.

MEDAL: Results, Monthly Medal competition, May 27 & 28: 1 Terry Cassin (19), 65; 2 Michael Hutchinson (17), 68 nett; gross Paul Whelan (4), 73 nett; 3 Martin Guidera (10), 69 nett. +18 Category: Pat Staunton (18), 73 nett.

INTER-CLUB: The Pierce Purcell team take on the New Forest team in Millicent GC on Saturday.

The Michael Moore Cup team had a good win over Courtown at the weekend, winning three matches away and one at home. Home team: Michael Keating, Liam Whitley, John Skehan. Away team: Peter O’Shea, Peader Nolan, Tom Dack, Brendan Doran.

SUMMER: Results, members’ weekly nine-hole Summer League, May 24: Category One - 1 Gerry Doyle (12), 21pts; 2 Ger Treacy (7), 20pts. Category Two - 1 Michael Hutchinson (17), 20pts; 2 Liam Hutchinson (18), 20pts (cb).

NINE: The members’ nine-hole competition continues this evening (Wednesday). There is no timesheet in place - members are invited to turn up and join in with fellow golfers to enjoy a relaxing round, which is followed by a social get-together.

SCRAMBLE: The first semi-open fun nine-hole scramble of the year will be held on Friday, June 16. Draw for partners is at 6pm with a shotgun start at 6.30pm. Presentation of prizes will be followed by a barbecue.

LADIES: The Ladies Revive Active fourball team had a great win over Bunclody GC. Ann Mullins & Catherine O’Driscoll and Ger Hickey & Gay Latchford won at home, while Kate Hennessy & Helen Dunne were beaten away.

The crucial match came at home, where Joan Murphy & Nora Barron won on the 19th to secure overall victory. Sinead Kearney & Eithne Byrne were beaten away. Team manager is Niamh Connolly.

Results, Ladies Australian spoons, May 26: 1 Kate Hennessy & Helen Dunne, 39pts; 2 Nora Barron & Sinead Kearney, 36pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Weekly open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Sunday: Open two-person team event (visitor €20, member €10). Monday: Race meeting - no golf.

CASTLECOMER

After a washout on Saturday almost 80 players tackled the men’s open singles 18-hole stroke competition in beautiful conditions at Castlecomer GC on Sunday.

The day was calm and balmy and the course in tremendous shape. After opening with an eight on the par five first, Patsy Brennan steadied the ship and played a very solid round of golf to the finish.

Patsy returned a great nett score of 68, holding off John Smith and Ronan Walsh, to take first prize.

Results: 1 Patsy Brennan (22), 68; 2 John Smith (6), 69 (B9); gross Michael Buggy (0), 75. Cat One - Ciaran Kelly (6), 71. Cat Two - Ronan Walsh (12), 69. Cat Three - Sean Scanlan (20), 72 (B9).

SINGLES: Results, men’s open singles, May 25: 1 John Kelly (18), 36pts; 2 Brendan Dooley (8), 35pts (B9); gross Kevin Brennan (5), 29pts.

PRESIDENT: The President’s Prize will be held on June 10 and 11. Format is an 18-hole stroke event.

DUGGAN CUP: The men’s Duggan Cup team beat a gallant New Ross on Sunday. Team manager Martin Brennan was very pleased with his players, who more than matched New Ross’ very commendable effort.

KEOGH CUP: Castlecomer had a good win in the first round of the Keogh Cup on Saturday.

PRIZE: Results, vice-captain’s prize to the ladies: 1 Margaret O’Keeffe, 2 Noreen Curry, gross Honoria Fogarty, 3 Maureen Norton.

SENIOR: The Senior Foursomes team had a great win over Tullamore in The Heritage. Team was Maria Downey & Joan Brennan, Emer Foley & Maureen Norton and Honoria Fogarty & Betty Owens.

REVIVE: The Revive Active fourball team had a great battle with Kilkenny GC. Kilkenny came out on top, winning the last match on the 18th hole.

Maria Downey & Jo Costigan, Honoria Fogarty & Bessie Brophy, Trish Doheny & Maureen Norton, Joan Brennan & Emma Walsh, Betty Byrne & Freida Campion all played their heart out but Kilkenny, who proved too strong, fully deserved their victory.

BOYNE: The Boyne Trophy team had a great win over Callan GC, with many of the matches going to the wire. Team was: Ita Madigan & Joan Brennan, Maria Downey & Nuala Mahon, Emer Foley & Margaret O’Keeffe, Helen Murphy & Patricia Doheny, Maureen Norton & Bessie Brophy, Betty Owens & Emma Walsh, Mary Brophy & Delia O’Donohoe. Team managers are Mai McEvoy and Una Whelan.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 6, 7, 14 and 26. Next week’s jackpot will be €18,000.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s open singles. Saturday & Sunday: Open three-person champagne scramble. Monday: Men’s open singles.

BORRIS

The preliminary round of the club fourball competition at Borris GC must be played by Wednesday, June 14.

CLUB: Entry sheets for the club masters and club foursomes are now posted in the men’s locker room.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 4, 10 and 21. Next draw is today (Wednesday) at 12 noon. The jackpot will be €3,300. Tickets are €2 and are available from club members and at the clubhouse bar.

RESULTS: Results, open three-person rumble, May 27 & 28: 1 Sean Hanafin (17), Dominic Attride (16) & Christopher Walsh (13), 81pts; 2 Aidan Somers (17), Johnny Murphy (11) & Mick Coady (16), 80pts (B9).

Results, Stephouse Hotel nine-hole par three competition, May 26: 1 Sean Treacy (14), 21pts; 2 David Gorman (8), 20pts (L6); 3 Eoin Cowman (8), 20pts. The ninth hole was drawn as the birdie hole but wasn’t won so there is a €35 rollover.

DIARY: Friday to Monday: Golf Classic. Friday: Step House Hotel par three nine-hole singles, from 3pm. Saturday & Sunday: Open singles. Wednesday, June 14: Open singles. Bookings from the club, 059-9773310 or online.

RATHDOWNEY

The Barton Cup team had a great win over Portarlington GC.

In what was a great week for the club the Moore Cup team scored an excellent win in their local derby with Abbeyleix GC.

RESULTS: Results, Glanbia medal stableford, May 27 & 28: 1 Liam Mahony (10), 41pts; 2 Bobby O’Hara (15), 41pts; gross John O’Malley (5), 29pts; 4 Eoin Moriarty (16), 40pts.

Results, seniors competition, May 25: Cat A - 1 Larry Phelan, 40pts; 2 Paddy Delaney, 36pts. Cat B - 1 Jim Kells, 40pts; 2 Paschal Ryan, 38pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open, May 23: 1 Alan Power (12, The Heath), 39pts; 2 Cathal Phelan (7), 36pts; gross Brendan Ryan (2), 30pts; 3 William Maher (11), 36pts.