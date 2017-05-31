All the news from Kilkenny golf club

It was decided at the last meeting of the Joint Committee of Kilkenny golf club that all weekday golfers who commence their round before 9am must tee off from either the 1st or 3rd tees.

Players are requested not to start beyond the 3rd tee prior to 9am.

This is in order to give the grounds staff an opportunity to complete their tasks and prepare the course for the day's play.

All should note the deadline for the current round of matchplay in men's foursomes/fourball/mixed foursomes and men's singles is May 30

TEAM NEWS: Kilkenny endured a very difficult afternoon against Gowran in the home leg of the county final of the JB Carr tournament, finishing on the wrong side of a 3-2 result.

The return leg will be played in Gowran on Tuesday, June 13. Kilkenny will have to perform to their best to progress.

All five matches were close with two decided on the 20th hole.

Results - Brian Cullen and Mick O'Flynn won on the 18th; Pat Hickey and Tom Moore lost on the 17th; Pat Collins and Paddy Smee won on the 20th; Des Woods and Jim Meredith lost on the 16th; Seamus Rochford and John Bracken lost on the 20th.

Reserves - John Geoghegan, Jerry O'Dwyer, Jim Ryan.

Managers - Willie Leahy and Eddie Guilfoyle.

COURSE NEWS: There will be no divot repair session on Monday because it is a Bank Holiday.

RESULTS: Wednesday, May 24, ladies and gents Open singles, 1 Brendan McIntyre (23) 43pts; 2 Martin Duggan (12) 40pts; 3 Richard Dore (15) 39pts (b9); best Gross, Brian Crowdle 36pts; 4 Michael Grant (4) 39pts (b3); 5 Jeremiah Campion (8) 39pts.

CSS 71

Ladies - Orla Dunphy (1) 36pts.

Two's Club - 6th Peter Walsh (snr), Andrew Harte, Luke Kelly, Michael Raggett, Gerard Wall, Thomas Buckley; 7th Sean Boland; 10th John Burke; 15th Tommy Walton; 17th Liam McCormack, John Greene.

Each 'Two' receives €20.18 credit in the Pro Shop.

OPEN WEEK: The incessant, heavy rain caused the first event of Open Week to be postponed on Saturday.

No date has been finalised for the event.

Sunday, singles stroke, sponsored by Richard Duggan Mensware, 1 Martin Bolger (12), Borris GC 60; 2 Thomas Buckley (10) 63; 3 Tom Lawlor (16) 65 (b9); best Gross, Graham Nugent (+1) 67; 5 James Everard (5) 65 (b9); 6 Pat McEvoy (16) 65.

CSS 71.

Two's Club - 6th Craig Martin, David McNamara, James Everard, Graham Nugent; 10th Denis Brophy, Eoghan Brophy, Richard Guilfoyle; 15th P.J. Martin, Noel Morrissey; 17th Tommy Duggan, Richard Walsh, Patrick J. O'Shea.

Each 'Two' receives €22 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, Thursday, May 25, 13 hole Champagne Scramble, 1 Mick Crotty, Jim Meredith, Dick Keoghan (71+4) 75; 2 Eddie Guilfoyle, Martin Murphy, Pat O'Shea, Joe O'Driscoll 71.; 3 Willie Leahy, Martin Treacy, Bob Greany, Dermot Moloney 70; 4 John Geoghegan, Andy Hughes, Michael O'Sullivan, Brendan Graham 70; 5 Pat Foley, Des Byrne, Joe Nolan, Tim O'Mahony 69; 6 Richard Butler, Reay Brandon, Martin Cody, Roger Ryan 68; 7 Jim Ryan, Pat Gray, Shem Lawlor, David Schofield 67.

The club welcomed new member Michael O’Sullivan to the Society.

Monday, May 29, 13 hole competition, 1 John King, Martin Treacy, Eamonn Everard, Joe Ledwidge 64 (b6); 2 Pat Foley, Joe Gannon, Maurice Ryan, Dick Keoghan 64; 3 Eddie Guilfoyle, Michael Cody, Reay Brandon, Michael O'Neill 61 (b6); 4 Matt Ruth, John O'Regan, Pat O'Briain, Jimmy Rhatigan 61; 5 Noel O'Sullivan, Donie Butler, Frank Dalton (56+4) 60; 6 Brendan McIntyre, Murt Farragher, Shem Lawlor, Tony Joyce 59 (b6); 7 Jim Ryan, Jerry O'Dwyer, Tim O'Mahony, Joe Nolan 59.

The next competition for seniors is on Wednesday, June 7 and will incorporate Golfer of the Year round 3.

Other dates to note are Monday, June 12, seniors away outing to Faithlegg. Entry sheet is on the seniors Notice Board.

JUNIORS: The under-15s' played their third round match at home on Sunday against a strong Waterford team. The competition consists of five singles matches with handicaps counting.

The team will be looking for a strong fight back as they seek to reverse a 4-1 defeat in the return leg in Waterford next Monday (1.45pm).

FRED DALY: The Fred Daly team take on Mullingar in the next round on Friday.

Kilkenny have three matches at home. Tee off is at 3.56pm.

COACHING: Junior coaching commences on Saturday, June 10.

Times - current 4th Class and below 9.45 to 10.45am; current 5th Class and above 11am to 12noon.

Helpers are badly needed. People do not need to have any knowledge of golf. All that is require is help with getting the youngsters across the golf course safely.

email kilkennyjuniorgolf@gmail if you can help.

Those who attend should remember the few small guidelines - always have suncream; have a drink in your golf bag; dress for the weather.

If your child, grandchild is part of the coaching the club would like to see you helping on a Saturday morning.

This will ensure the club can still have weekly coaching available to everyone.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 5.48pm gents singles Stableford, sponsored by Joe Reidy/Aviva Insurance; Thursday, 8.28am to 6.04pm ladies singles Stableford; Friday, 8.28am to 5.32pm gents fourball Stableford, sponsored by PRL Group Ltd; Saturday, 7.32am to 5.56pm gents singles Stableford, sponsored by Europa Car Hire; Sunday, 7.30am to 5.42pm four person team, sponsored by Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny; Monday, 8.36am to 5.56pm three person team, sponsored by AIB; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.20am ladies 9 and 18 hole and Ladies into Golf, 12.20 to 2.28pm ladies 9 and 18 hole and Ladies into Golf, 4.04 to 6.04pm ladies 9 and 18 hole and Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, June 7, 9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time.

CATERING: Barry Joyce will have a full and comprehensive catering facilities throughout the Open Week.

LADIES CLUB: On Thursday, May 25 the Kilkenny Ladies Active Revive Team had a successful outing when they overcame Castlecomer 3-2.

The result depended on the final match which eventually went Kilkenny's way on the 18th.

Home - Bridie McGarry and Stella Coughlan won on the 13th; Liz Cleere and Breda Roche were beaten on the 18th.

Away - Mary Leahy Browne and Martina Naughton were beaten on the 14th; Margaret McCreery and Phyl Doyle won on the 17th; Dervilla O'Byrne and Marian Woods won on the 18th.

Managers - Margaret Kiely and Mary Hickey.

SENIORS: Kilkenny Senior Foursomes had a very successful outing in Carlow. They scored a resounding 2.5-0.5 victory over Woodenbridge on Saturday.

Team - Orla Dunphy (1) and Breda Roche (13) won on the 12th; Mary Leahy Browne (3) and Mary O'Shea (11) won on the 14th; Sarah Molloy (6) and Bridie McGarry (9) were called in.

Subs - Katie Keenan (6) and Niamh Kelly (8).

Team managers - Eithne Murphy and Phyl Doyle.

JUNIOR FOURSOMES: The Junior Foursomes team was out of luck against Wicklow in Coollattin on Monday, going down 2.5-0.5

Results - Marion Woods and Stella Coughlan were beaten on the 18th; Margaret McCreery and Kathleen Hogan were called in when all square; Catherine King and Paula Bradbury were beaten on the 16th.

Reserves - Ann Murphy and Liz Cleere.

Managers - Paula Bradbury and Ann Greany .

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, May 20, 21, 23 hole v par, sponsored by Top Oil, 1 Margaret Duggan (28) 10 up; 2 Anne M Murphy (32) 5 up; best Gross, Orla Dunphy (1) 1 down; 3 Frances Graham (31) 3 up; 4 Rosemary Keogh (30) 1 up; 5 Phyl Doyle (13), level.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Joan O'Sullivan (32) 15pts; 2 Mary O'Connell (36) 13pts; 3 Mary Feighery (36) 12pts.

Ladies into Golf, 9 hole Stableford, 1 Catherine Hughes 15pts; 2 Karen Nugent (16-5) 11pts; 3 Colette Hickey (11-2) 9pts.

Ladies should not lessons will continue this Wednesday from 6.30- to 7.30pm and on Thursday from 11am to 12noon.

The lessons will be at the practice ground.

PRESENTATION: The presentation of prizes for Open Week will be on Thursday (10pm).

DIARY:Tuesday, June 6, 18 hole Stableford, Valerie Doyle Competition, 9 hole Stableford and Ladies into Golf; Saturday, June 10, Lady Captain Liz Cleere's prize, 18 hole Stroke, 9 hole Stableford and Ladies into Golf.

All bookable online on Friday.

SENIORS: Thursday, May 25, 9 hole competition, 1 Ann Gunning, Josie Bolger, Teresa Brandon 39; 2 Joan Spratt, Jane Duggan, Margaret Harmer 39; 3 Paula Bradbury, Joan Mannion, Mary Lawlor 38; 4 Mary Prendergast, Joan Cashin, Mary O'Connell 35.

The next competition is over 9 holes on Wednesday, June 7. Draw is at 9.30am for immediate tee off.

The following week, Thursday, June 15 it will be a 13 hole competition when the senior ladies invite Callan senior to visit.

Tee off time for this event is 9am.

NEW ROSS

It’s busy on the course lately with many different events on.

There was something for everybody recently with singles, fourballs and scrambles taking pride of place.

In the monthly open singles on May 18 the top prize went to visitor, Vincent Byrne (22), Enniscorthy, who brought in an untouchable 40 points. Second was Eamon Delaney (16) with 37 points and Aidan O Connor (19) was third with 36 points by virtue of a better tally over the last 7 holes.

The Tuesday evening fourball on May 25 was won by M.J. Cullen (18) and Richie Aylward (18) with a terrific score of 38 points over 14 holes.

Second were two players chopped a shot because of being previously in the winners enclosure, Willie Whitty, now 16 and John Murphy, also 16, with 36 points.

Sean Murphy (16) and Pat Whelan (17) were third with 35 points by virtue of a better last nine.

If any member or group of members would like to sponsor a Tuesday evening competition they should contact the Captain Peter Goggin.

This weekend features the Peter Goggin Captain’s prize with qualifying rounds on Friday and Saturday. The top qualifiers will battle it out on Sunday for this much coveted prize.

Peter has been an excellent Captain and a great ambassador for the club. He deserves all the support he can get on his Captain’s weekend when hopefully the weather will be kind.

The recent gardening works under the stewardship of J.J. Hoyne have paid dividends with flower beds, car park, trolley cleaning area all looking much better after the general clean up.

The course is in pristine condition, the addition of the tidy up has added to its general appearance and now it really looks well - a hidden gem of a parkland course in the South East.

SENIORS: The earlier starting time meant members had relatively cool conditions for their outing last Thursday before the warm sunshine came through.

Players are getting the message at last and are turning up in good time for the draw at 9.40am.

Fourteen teams took on the lightning fast greens - compliments to Seamus and the course staff for their hard work.

Competition was fierce, with three prizes up for grabs and a nearest the pin award.

Only one team broke 90 points. The winners were Martin Forristal (19), Bill Hurley (20), Jamesie Wallace (22) and Tom Furlong (25) with 91 points.

Second on 88 points were Tony Harford (13), John Joe Cullen (18) and Paddy Mahony (19) and Martin Hartley (22), whilst John Hosey (14), Aidan Kent (20), Kenny Irwin (22) and Jamesie Murphy (23) finished in third spot with 87 points.

Nearest the pin prizes were won by Ollie Brennan on the 9th hole and John Joe Cullen on the 11th.

The next away outing is to Waterford Castle golf club on Monday, June 12..

The all in cost is €25, including a contribution towards extra prizes.

Members play in their Open senior singles competition (fee €20) and also play their own four person team event as well.

All four scores to count in that so everyone had better sharpen up.

On the board for June are John Murphy, Dick Cahill and Denis Kirwan.