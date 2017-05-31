The ticket scramble for Kilkenny/Wexford game is on

The scramble for tickets for the Kilkenny/Wexford Leinster senior hurling championship semi-final on June 10 has begun.

A crowd estimated to be in the region of 2,500 began to form outside Innovate Wexford Park from near first light this morning when tickets were due to go on sale at 9am.

The Gardai were on hand to help with crowd control, but there were no reports of any incidents.

At the moment the exact capacity of the grounds for the game is unsure. Source suggest it could be in the region of the 18,000, which was near the limit set when Clare played Wexford in a Qualifier at the venue a few years ago.

Wexford have plans to stage a curtain-raiser, which would help with the flow of fans into the grounds earlier and would influence the ceiling placed on capacity.

According to the Wexford GAA website, a limited number of covered stand tickets plus uncovered seating and terrace tickets went on sale at the GAA office in Innovate Wexford Park this morning (9am). They were being sold on a first come first served basis.

Kilkenny will distribute their tickets through clubs.

Prices - covered stand €25 (no concessions); uncovered open stand €25; Pineridge terrace €20; Clonard terrace €20.

Family ticket - 1 adult and 2 Juveniles etc are available for uncovered open stand; Stand: adults €25, juveniles €5 each; 1 adult and 2 juveniles etc family tickets available for Clonard and Pineridge Terrace, adults €20, juveniles €5 each.

Senior citizens/students (uncovered open stand and Clonard and Pinridge terraces) purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate ID at Stiles No. 15 and 21 (uncovered open stand) and Stile No. 9 (Clonard Terrace) and Stiles No. 24 and 25 (Pineridge Terrace) prior to entry into the stadium.