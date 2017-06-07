On The Tee: News from Kilkenny golf clubs and surrounds

MOUNT JULIET

There was good news for Mount Juliet GC when the ladies intermediate team, managed by Annette Hogan, had a convincing victory in their match against St Helen’s Bay GC.

Button La Farge, Kathleen Hession and Lucia Ahern O’Flaherty won their matches by wide margins and with the result a formality the remaining two players, Mary Quigley and Helen Hedigan, were called in.

Next into action is the Irish Mixed Foursomes team, who take on Wexford with two matches at home and three away. This match will be played this weekend.

LADY HELEN: The opening round of the Lady Helen nine-hole weekly singles competition drew a record number of golfers on Friday last. Winner was Lady Captain, Alison Hoyne, with 19pts.

LADIES: The ladies continued their weekly nine-hole competition on Wednesday. Niamh Strudwick took the spoils with a score of 17pts.

SUMMER: The O’Dwyer Golf Summer League continued on Sunday. Paul Madigan won the event with a level par round off his handicap of 4 for 40pts and had four shots to spare from Tom Kelly with John McNena a further shot in arrears. The ladies section was won by Amelia Drumm with 35pts.

DIARY: Sunday: Summer League. Wednesday: June 14: Member/guest team event.

CALLAN

It was a case of so close, but so far for the Callan GC men’s Junior Cup team after they travelled to Portarlington for the regional qualifiers.

The team of Niall O’Sullivan, Nigel Dagg, Paul Norris, Nicholas Walsh and Cathal Byrne gave a good performance but were two shots short of qualifying for the semi-final and finals. Nicholas Walsh had a 75 shot round which was joint best on the day. The team managers were Martin O’Halloran and Denis Carey.

SINGLES: The O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores open singles competition was won by club vice-captain James Kehoe with a score of 40pts. Pascal O’Brien (Carrick-on-Suir GC) was second with 39pts. The best gross prize went to Martin O’Halloran with 33pts while the visitors prize went to Michael Green (Carrick-on-Suir GC) with 31pts. Twos club: Martin O’Halloran and Joe Pollard, fourth hole; Kevin O’Gorman, eighth hole; Darren Comerford and Kieran Grace, 14th hole; Sean Brett, 16th hole.

TEAM: Results, Langton’s Hotel two-person team event: 1 Davy Morris & Tommy Tyrrell, 50pts; 2 Paul Cashin & Sean Walzer, 49pts; 3 J.J. Murphy & Brian Malone, 48pts (B9). Ladies prize: Rose Brophy & Betty McGrath, 38pts (B9).

RGA: Monday is RGA Captain Glen Wilson’s day at the club. All members of the RGA are asked to play.

The Senior Alliance will be held in Waterford on Monday, June 19. The timesheet is posted in the locker room.

Results, RGA 15-hole stableford, May 29: Category A - 1 John Kinsella, 34pts; 2 Jimmy O’Brien, 33pts; 3 James Wellwood, 32pts. Category B - 1 Jim O’Connell, 26pts; 2 Michael Comerford, 25pts; 3 Joe Kavanagh, 24pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies three-person team event, May 30: 1 Jo Staunton, Noelle O’Driscoll & Breda Ryan, 81pts; 2 Teresa O’Neill, Breda Walsh & Orla McCormack, 80pts. Results, nine-hole competition: 1 Sheila Ryan, 11pts; 2 Melanie O’Brien, 11pts.

The Lady Captain’s day is on July 15. To be eligible to win first prize, players must have played in three 18 hole singles competitions in 2017.

Results, senior ladies competition, June 1: 1 Bea O’Donovan, 2 Bridget Holohan, 3 Teresa Phelan, 4 Betty McGrath. The next draw will be on June 8 for categories.

SCRATCH: The men’s scratch matchplay competition draw has been made and is posted on the men’s noticeboard. The foursome competition draw is also up.

JUNIOR: Golf lessons for junior members will be held every Tuesday from 7 to 8pm for the Summer months. Children under 10 must have a parent remain with them on the course at all times.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 6, 23, 35. Lucky dip (€30) winners were Noreen Power, Patricia Lawlor and Mick & Anna Halpin. The jackpot is now €3,650. Subscription details are available from Margaret, tel 056-7725136.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores men’s open stableford singles. Thursday: Senior Ladies, 10am to 12 noon. Friday: Carrickshock GAA Classic, 10am to 6pm. Saturday: Carrickshock GAA Classic, 8am to 6pm. Sunday: President’s Shield. Monday: RGA Captain Glen Wilson’s Day, 11am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies Valerie Doyle qualifiers, nine and 18-hole competition. Ladies Beginners, 6 to 7pm.

GOWRAN PARK

There was a great atmosphere for the annual club fundraiser at Gowran Park GC on Sunday.

Thanks went to all sponsors and to all who played and made the day a big success.

Results, club fundraiser, June 4: 1 J. Brennan & C. Coughlan, 55pts; 2 L. Hutchinson & M. Hutchinson, 53pts; 3 M. Byrne & A. Dunne, 51pts (c/b); 4 L. Dowling & M. Kirwan, 51pts; 5 O. McCormack & B. Ryan, 50pts.

Longest drive: Ladies - J. Dick. Men - T. Dunne. Nearest the pin: Ladies – A. Costelloe. Men – C. Heather.

PURCELL: The Pierce Purcell team beat New Forest GC 4-1 in their playoff match in Millicent GC. The team will play Royal Curragh GC in the quarter-final at a venue to be decided.

PRIZE: Captains Peter O’Shea and Helen Dunne are all set to host their Prize day on Saturday. The timesheet is posted on the noticeboard and will remain open until today (Wednesday) with the draw to be made after the members’ nine-hole competition this evening. The redrawn timesheet will be available from the golf office and online from tomorrow (Thursday).

FOURBALL: There will be an open fourball on Sunday. Timesheet is in place. Tee times available from the office, tel 056-7726699 or online.

SCRAMBLE: The first semi-open fun nine-hole scramble will be held on Friday, June 16. Draw for partners is at 6pm with a shotgun start at 6.30pm. Presentation of prizes will be followed by a barbecue.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole strokeplay, May 31: 1 Helen Dunne (20), 69; 2 Maura Coe (22), 70 (c/b); 3 Aisling Costelloe (18), 70.

BOYNE: The Boyne Trophy team had a great win in their first round match against Mount Wolseley GC recently. Three wins were secured in Gowran - Ann Mullins & Maura Coe won on the 13th, Nora Barron & Joan Murphy won on the 15th while Lady Captain Helen Dunne & Kate Hennessy won on the 17th. With victory secured the away pairings of Ann Farrell & Eithne Donnelly and Ger Hickey & Gay Latchford were each one up on the 17th when called in. The team, which is managed by Joan Murphy, will meet Castlecomer GC in the next round.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Saturday: Captains’ Prize. Sunday: Open fourball (visitor €20, member €5). Friday: Summer BBQ members and guests nine-hole.

CASTLECOMER

The weekend will be home to a golfing major when Honoria Fogarty holds her President’s Prize at Castlecomer GC.

Last year’s winner, Mr Pat Comerford will be out to defend his very much coveted title. With players coming into form and the course in immaculate condition, the weather will obviously have a bearing and if windy conditions prevail, naturally lower ball trajectories and iron play will have the advantage.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, May 31: 1 John Mulcahy (12), Noel Brennan (20), Pat Graham (4), Jean Ryan (5), 79pts; 2 Matt Pollack (26), Phil Shore (24), Dermot Furlong (20), John Hardy (24), 77pts; 3 Murty Coonan (10), Paddy Neary (17), Johnny Ryan (24), Enid Abbott (27), 76pts.

MOORE: The Michael Moore Cup team beat Killerig GC 4-2 in their match recently. Castlecomer will play The Heritage in the next round.

Team was Ger Comerford, Matt Dooley, Liam Mooney, Oliver Mealy, Martin Ring, Michael Furlong, Dick Farrell. Manager is Tony Carr, assisted by Pat Haughton.

TGIF: Results, TGIF competition, week one: Gents - 10 Paul Campion, 9 Michael Minogue, 8 David Lynch, 7 Joe Dowd, 6 Martin O’Neill, 5 Warren Byrne, 4 Michael Coogan, 3 Gerry O’Keeffe, 2 Liam Farrell, 1 Anthony Holohan. Ladies - 10 Susan Boland, 9 Marji Gannon, 8 Mary Murphy, 7 Patricia Brennan, 6 Margaret O’Keeffe, 5 Ann Doyle.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 12, 21 and 27. The jackpot is now €18,200.

BEREAVED: Sympathy went to the Fogarty family, who have been bereaved by the death of Mr Michael Fogarty. The course was closed on Thursday last, as a mark of respect. Club members also formed a guard of honour at the removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

SCRAMBLE: Result, open three-person champagne scramble, June 3 & 4: 1 Peter Mulhall (17), Kevin Mulhall (19), Paudie Mulhall (24), 96pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s open 18-hole singles stableford. Saturday & Sunday: President’s Prize.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

The final of the Spring League will be held at Mountain View GC this weekend.

The top six qualifiers from each of the two category groups will compete. Participants will be notified by text regards their tee times.

MEDAL: The Monthly Medal competition will be held on Sunday, June 18.

POT: The next Split the Pot draw will be held on Sunday. Single entry is €2. Full details from the clubhouse or 056-7768122.

RESULTS: Results, Bank Holiday open three-person scramble: 1 B. Hudson, M. Hanrahan, J. McGrath, 97pts; 2 B. Begley (Gowran Pk), B. Maher, B. Begley (Borris), 96pts.

Results, ladies single stableford, May 31: 1 Anne Foskin (29), 26pts (c/b); 2 Jos Holden (31), 26pts; 3 Kathleen Lanigan (22), 26pts; 4 Mary Cottrell (26), 26pts.

DIARY: Sunday: Spring League final and single stableford. Tuesday: Seniors 18-hole competition. Wednesday, June 14: Ladies 13-hole competition. Thursday, June 15: Seniors 13-hole competition.

NEW ROSS

The P.G. Walsh Cup was favoured by nice May weather at New Ross GC.

Paddy Bennett (19) led the field home with a cracking 40pt total to claim the silverware. Brian St Ledger (10) was second with 38pts while the ultra-consistent Michael Ryan jnr (+2) was third with 37pts. Derek Ronan (2) won the gross also with 37 points. Category winners were Brendan Duffin (8), 35pts; Sean Furlong (12), 37pts; John Murphy (17), 35pts.

MIXED: There was a fine turnout for the Captain’s mixed competition, held in honour of captain Peter Goggin. Played in brilliant sunshine Mary Kavanagh (8), Declan Quinn (15) and Patricia Quinn (27) won with 46pts points. Tom Tyler (16), Brian Dolan (22) and Tess Ryan (23) were second with 42pts, with Jimmy Meggs (16), Sean O hUginn (19) and Carmel Delaney third also with 42pts.

FOURBALL: Results, Tuesday evening fourball: 1 Charlie Collins (18) & Ger Freyne (19), 40pts; 2 Junior Cashin (5) & John Murphy (17), 39pts; 3 Liam Wall (15) & Frank Cullen (18), 38pts.

PINK: Results, Ladies Pink Day 18-hole greensomes, May 29: 1 Liz Bennett (9) & Maria Burford (12), 39pts; 2 Mary Maher (16) & Breda McManus (23), 38pts; gross Teresa Byrne (20) & Mary Shannon (17), 19 gross pts; 3 Jacqui Morgan (13) & Ann Healy (17), 33pts. Men: J.J. Hoyne (20) & Ritchie Aylward (18), 43pts. First nine: Kay Kelleher (26) & Jean Russell (20), 20pts. Second nine: Eibhlin Kielthy (31) & Margaret Fitzpatrick (35), 18pts.

TANKARD: Results, PGA Tankard 18-hole stableford, May 31: 1 Kay Kelleher (26), 38pts; 2 Liz Roberts (23), 36pts; gross Geraldine Mackey, 23 gross pts; 3 Teresa Byrne (20), 35pts (L6). Senior: Elsie Redmond (23), 35pts.

SINGLES: The ladies 18-hole stableford today (Wednesday) is sponsored by Jimmy Hanrahan. Prizegiving at 9pm tonight will be for all recipients of the following competitions - 3Ts, Mannions, Pink Day and Jimmy Hanrahan’s. All winners are asked to ensure they are present or have someone there as a representative.

INTER-CLUB: The Mary McKenna team have moved on to the next stage of their competition after a great victory over Enniscorthy GC in a home and away contest over the last fortnight.

The Minor team had a great win over Tramore GC at Waterford Castle on Saturday. Nerves of steel were shown by Ann Banville who battled on to the 20th hole to secure her match.

The Finn Trophy team will be next into action when they take on Wexford GC in New Ross on Sunday.

SENIORS: The going was heavy as a continuous downpour of rain made life difficult for the seniors on Thursday last. Despite the conditions one team ran away with the champagne scramble competition. John Browne (13), Pat Traynor (18), Martin Forristal (19) and Kenny Irwin (22) were winners with 97pts. Tony Harford (14), John F. Roche (17), Billy Redmond (19) and Tony Sexton (23) were second on 89pts while Andy Ronan (14), Jimmy ‘Ross’ Ryan (18), Luke Power (20) and Tom O’Shea (26) were third with 86pts.

The seniors will travel to Waterford Castle to play in their open senior singles on Monday. The group will also have a four-person team event, with three of the four scores to count. Teams and tee times are: Tony Harford, John F. Roche, Jim ‘Dublin’ Ryan, Donie Cody, 10.36am; John Murphy, Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, Willie Naddy, Jamesie Murphy, 10.44am; Patsy Farrell, John Joe Cullen, Liam Glasheen, Jim Kehoe, 10.52am; Tony Redmond, Jimmy O’Neill, Paddy Mahony, A.N. Other, 11am; John Kennedy, Dick Cahill, Larry Shannon, John Joe Murray, 11.08am; Denis Kirwan, Willie Whitty, Kenny Irwin, Richie Byrne, 11.16am; Steve Travis, Luke Power, Les Jastrebski, A.N. Other, 11.24am; Andy Ronan, Willie Byrne, Tom O Shea, Bryan Hennessy, 11.32am; Michael McCarthy, Michael Lee, Billy Redmond, George Peters, 11.40am; John Browne, Tony Sexton, Tom Kent, Fr John French, 11.48am.

Players interested in the remaining spots should contact Jamesie Murphy by text on 085-1846172, or email jamesiemurphy@gmailcom ASAP.



RATHDOWNEY

Results, Peter Gray Memorial stableford, Rathdowney GC, June 3 & 4: 1 Liam Kenny (16), 42pts; 2 Willie Bowe (18), 41pts; gross Michael Hickey (8), 29pts; 3 Kevin Power (14), 41pts. Visitor: Paurhic Gray (15), 34pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open, May 30: 1 Fr Ollie Maher (15), 44pts; 2 Mike O’Toole (6), 40pts; gross Lar Ryan (1), 37pts; 3 Martin Gleeson (8), 39pts.

Results, senior scramble, June 1: 1 Jimmy Fitzpatrick, Fran Dowling & Liam Holland, 61; 2 Joe Bolger, Richard Mackey & Tom Hogan, 61 2/3.

Results, ladies competition, May 31: 1 Eileen Dowling (17), 35pts; 2 Kathleen Maher (13), 34pts; 3 Stephanie Phelan (20), 34pts.

BORRIS

The preliminary round of the club fourball must be played by Wednesday, June 14 at Borris GC.

Entry sheets for the club masters and club foursomes are now posted in the men’s locker room.

LOTTO: There was one winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers 6, 8, 19 and 26 earned a €3,300 jackpot for Denis Byrne. Lucky dip winners were Sean Hanafin, Justin Manning and Tom Quinn. The draw today (Wednesday) is for a jackpot of €1,000. Tickets, €2, are available from club members and the clubhouse bar.

RESULTS: Results, open seniors singles, May 30: 1 William McGee (17), 40pts; 2 Sean Treacy (14), 38pts (B9); 3 Sean Hanafin (17), 38pts.

DIARY: Friday: Step House Hotel nine-hole singles, from 3pm. Saturday & Sunday: Open singles. Wednesday, June 14: Open singles. Booking from the club, tel 059-9773310 or online.