Chawke It Down - it was a good run and a great win

There was just one night of racing at Kilkenny greyhound track last week and that was on Friday night.

The nine race graded card saw the fastest time of the night posted in the last race.

Chawke It Down didn’t fly out in the a2 contest but showed both pace and determination to lead around the corner.

After getting the corner, Chawke It Down moved two lengths clear of Starbucks Star going down the far side.

The pair pulled clear down the back stretch and try as he did, Starbucks Star couldn’t close the gap.

The Paul Hennessy trained Chawke It Down (Vans Escalade-Locnamon Bridie) powered on to get the better of Starbucks Star by three lengths in 29.37.

Other smart winners on the night included Berkey, Devils Red Grey and Dream Baby.

The opening contest began with Bridie To Be and Arabian Trap to the fore.

The former got the bend and went on to hold a two length lead at the second turn.

Bridie To Be raced well into the third to slip four lengths clear turning for home. Tailteann Storm ran on late in the day but Bridie To Be dug deep to hold on by a half a length in 28.89.

Infra Red Heaters final

In the a7 Infra Red Heaters final, Rickys Paradise started well and went to the bend in front.

The leader didn’t take the turn too well and was joined by Fantasy Road. Rickys Paradise was soon back in front and held a length lead into the third where again he ran off the bend.

Fantasy Road took full advantage to slip up on the inner and go away to defeat Emmas Leader by five lengths in 30.41.

The third race was level early and into the first.

Miss Chancer went on along the rails and held a two length lead over Old Road Scolari at the second bend.

The lead was down to a length rounding the third and all the way to the line Old Road Scolari pressed hard. It was not enough, however, as Miss Dancer was not for passing. Miss Dancer took the spoils by a neck in 29.99.

Race four

There was a three way go for the lead as Moynevilla Solo, Eager Lady and Devils Red Grey all vied for supremacy.

Devils Red Grey and Eager Lady went on to share the lead at the second bend and by the third turn Devils Red Grey had moved into a two length advantage.

In the latter stages the Brian Ellard trained Devils Red Grey pulled away to win impressively, seven and a half lengths in front of Eager Lady in a time of 29.55.

Dream Baby was the trap to line winner of the fifth race.

After showing the best early pace up, Dream Baby went on to hold a three length lead over Lakeview Lad at the second turn.

The challenger chased hard into the third and closed up to within a length of the long-time leader.

In the latter stages Dream Baby found plenty for pressure and eased away to score by two and a half lengths in a time of 29.63.

Desire to win

The Murt Leahy trained Berkey may be rapidly approaching his fourth birthday, but that hasn’t diminished his desire to win.

The odds on favourite battled it out with Trumera Wood on the run to the first.

Berkey got the better of Trumera Wood between the bends and went down the back stretch holding a two length lead.

There was no stopping Berkey from there and he kept about his business. Crossing the line Berkey was two and a half lengths clear of Trumera Wood in a time of 29.45.

Ratchies Aratzi started well from trap 5 and went to the bend in front of the field.

After getting the bend Ratchies Aratzi eased two lengths clear of the favourite Crossleigh Olaf coming out of the second turn.

There was no change into the third and try as he might, Crossleigh Olaf just could not get on terms. Ratchies Aratzi held off the challenge of Crossleigh Olaf by three lengths in 29.58.

Show best

In the penultimate contest, Heir I Go showed best early and led into the opening turn.

The hot favourite Mikeys Picture swept by the leader out of the first and was soon in total control. Running down the back stretch, Mikeys Picture kicked four lengths clear of Heir I Go.

The challenger never gave up but had to settle for second as Mikeys Picture obliged by two and a half lengths in 29.81.