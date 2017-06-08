Kilkenny team announcement put back

The Kilkenny team to play Wexford in the eagerly awaited Leinster senior hurling semi-final on Saturday in Wexford Park won't be named until shortly before the game.

The team is usually announced two days before the game, but not this time, apparently. No reason was immediately available for the delay in announcing the team.

The winners will qualify for the Leinster final against either National League champions, Galway or Offaly on July 2 in Croke Park.