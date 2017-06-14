On The Tee: news from Kilkenny's golf clubs and surrounds

MOUNT JULIET

The Irish Mixed Foursomes team saw off Wexford opposition to reach the Leinster quarter-finals. The match was played on Saturday, with three matches in Wexford and two at home in Mount Juliet.

In Wexford Tim Howes & Helen Walsh won on the 18th while Paul Madigan & Kathleen Hession won on the 16th. Dermot Fennelly & Mary Molloy were in command when called in as Luke Donnelly & Therese Maher won their home match on the 13th. Gavin Smyth & Karan Murphy were also leading when called in.

The team, managed by Peter Quigley and Bernie Madigan, now play the winners of Wicklow and Curragh match. The winners will play in the Leinster semi-finals and final at Millicent GC in Kildare

The Jimmy Bruen men’s team, managed by Bryan Phelan, will be in action in the qualifying round at New Ross GC this weekend. The Ladies Intermediate team will take on Enniscorthy at Faithlegg GC on June 27, while the men’s Senior Cup team will also be in action next week.

LADIES: The Ladies Invitation Day waltz competition was won by Marie Costello’s team. Ruth Mulholland’s team were second, with Lucia Ahern O’Flaherty’s team third.

The Friday evening Lady Helen nine-hole competition was won by Myra Phelan. The competition continues this Friday.

SUMMER: Good scoring was recorded in the O’Dwyer Golf Summer League on Sunday. Paul Ford was the winner with 38pts, pipping David McMahon on a countback thanks to a back nine of 20pts. Tom Kelly was third with 36pts while the ladies section was won by Lynda Hickey with 33pts.

GoY: After four rounds Ryan O’Dwyer leads the men’s section of the Golfer of the Year standings with 27pts. Gavin Smyth and Alan Hoyne are second and third with 18 and 17pts respectively. Therese Maher leads the ladies section with 37pts, with Helen Walsh and Niamh Strudwick following on 32 and 31pts apiece.

RESULTS: Results, Summer League, June 11: 1 Paul Ford (13), 38pts; 2 David McMahon (6), 38pts; 3 Tom Kelly (14), 36pts. Ladies: Lynda Hickey (21), 33pts.

Results, ladies invitation waltz, June 7: 1 Marie Costello (19), Myra Phelan (26), Bridie McGarry (9, Kilkenny GC), 58pts; 2 Ruth Mulholland (9), Catherine Wood (16, Greenore GC), Barbara Cotter (23, Milltown GC), 56pts; 3 Lucia Ahern O’Flaherty (16), Kathleen Hession (19), Button LaFarge (21), 53pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Men’s Invitation day team event. Saturday: Member and three guests 18 holes singles. Sunday: Member/guest fourball stableford.

CALLAN

Conditions proved testing, but scores were good when President Murt Duggan’s Shield competition was held at Callan GC on Sunday.

Sean Malone (8) took the spoils with 37pts, the same score as Alan Seery (12) and Michael Daly, who were second and third respectively. The gross prize went to Richard Condon.

Twos club: Thomas Kenny, fourth hole. Neville Coen, Michael Daly, Patrick Hickey, eighth hole. had Patrick Cody, Richard Condon, Patrick Hickey, Liam Holohan, John Millea, Oliver Murphy, 14th hole. J.J. Murphy, Joe Pollard, 16th hole.

INTER-CLUB: The Barton Cup team takes on Enniscorthy GC tomorrow (Thursday), with two pairs at home and three away. The Jimmy Bruen squad are in action in New Ross at the weekend.

The ladies Finn Trophy team were in action on Sunday, beating Edenderry 3-2. On the team were Rita O’Neill & Lorraine Donovan, Breda Ryan & Noelle O’Driscoll, Kathleen Phelan & Claire Henriques, Catherine Davis & Marie Gorey, Eilish Ahern & Betty McGrath. The team, managed by Jo Staunton, play Royal Curragh in the next round.

GET INTO GOLF: More volunteers are needed to help with the Get Into Golf programme on Tuesdays at 6pm. Further information from Betty McGrath, tel 086-3782360.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole competition, June 6: 1 Breda Ryan, 34pts; 2 Kathleen Hession, 33pts; 3 Eilish Ahern, 30pts; 4 Catherine Dore, 29pts. Results, nine-hole competition: 1 Mary Lonergan, 13pts; 2 Ann Campion, 10pts.

JUNIOR: Junior golf continues at the club every Tuesday, with lessons held between 7 and 8pm.

RGA: Results, RGA 12-hole singles stableford, June 5: Category A - 1 Paddy Grace, 23pts; 2 Brian Pilbeam, 22pts; 3 Liam Brennan, 21pts. Category B - 1 Padraig McMorrow, 26pts; 2 Glen Wilson, 26pts; 3 James Kehoe, 24pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 19, 34. Lucky dip winners (€30) were Tommy Coyne, Christy Whearty, Paddy Moran. The jackpot is now €3,650.

RESULTS: Results, O’Dwyer Golf Stores open singles, June 7: 1 Denis Carey, 40pts; 2 Jeffrey Lynch, 39pts; gross Michael Comerford (Kilkenny GC), 34pts. Visitor: Thomas Comerford (Kilkenny GC), 39pts. Twos club: Michael Comerford, eighth hole; Denis Carey, 14th hole; Darren Comerford, Billy Walsh, 16th hole.

Results, men’s open singles, June 5: 1 James Holden (14), 40pts; 2 Damien Knox (Castlecomer GC), 38pts. Twos club: James Holden, fourth hole; John Monahan, 14th hole; Damien Knox, 16th hole.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): O’Dwyer’s Golf Stores men’s open singles. Tomorrow (Thursday): Senior ladies, 10am to 12 noon. Friday: Society, 2.30 to 3.30pm. Friday Mixed. Saturday: Mullinahone Classic, 8am to 6pm. Sunday: Men’s monthly medal (Tommy Nolan Trophy). Monday: Society, 9.50 to 11.30am. RGA, 11.40am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies day qualifiers, nine and 18-hole competition. Ladies Beginners, 6 to 7pm.

GOWRAN PARK

Bad weather forced the cancellation of the Captain’s Prize at Gowran Park GC last weekend. A new date will be announced shortly.

NINE: The O’Dwyer Golf members’ nine-hole competition continues this evening (Wednesday) from 5pm.

BBQ: There will be a semi-open members and guests fun evening on Friday. A shotgun start at 6pm for a nine-hole scramble will coincide with a social evening of BBQ and music afterwards.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, June 7: 1 Ger Hickey (21), 36pts; 2 Nora Barron (18), 33pts; 3 Gay Latchford (24), 31pts.

INTER-CLUB: The ladies Challenge Cup team were beaten by Courtown GC in their third round match in Enniscorthy. Team manager was Ger Hickey.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): All-Ireland series weekly open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Saturday/Sunday: 3T’s charity singles (members).

CASTLECOMER

There was a huge turnout as President Honoria Fogarty held her prize competition at Castlecomer GC over the weekend.

The in-form Colin Dunne took the spoils in what were testing conditions. There was little or no run on the ball due to the torrential rain of the previous fortnight, yet fairways were excellent and the greens in top condition.

Results: 1 Colin Dunne (6), 71 nett; 2 Murty Coonan (12), 72 nett; gross Shay Kennedy (8), 81 gross; 3 Johnny Brennan (12), 73 nett. Cat One - Ronan Ryan (10), 74 nett (b9). Cat Two - Martin O’ Donnell (16), 74 nett. Cat Three - Johnny Hardy (24), 77 nett. Over-60: John Stedman (12), 75 nett. Student: Brian Mahon (12), 79 nett.

In the ladies section Noreen Kinsella was the form golfer, winning the event with a magnificent score of 71 nett. The blustery but dry conditions were challenging for everyone. Result: 1 Noreen Kinsella, 71; 2 Frieda Campion, 75 (b9); gross Breda Phelan, 89; 3 Betty Owens, 75 (b6); 4 Nuala Mahon.

LADIES: The junior foursomes team continued their flying form when beating Arklow in Mount Wolseley. Team: Ita Madigan & Jo Costigan, Betty Owens & Maureen Norton, Nuala Mahon & Emma Walsh.

The ladies Minor Cup team had a great 3&2 win over Royal Curragh in their third round tie at Mountrath GC. The team was familiar with the venue and used the experience to their advantage. Team: Patricia Doheny, Delia O’Donohoe, Margaret O’Keeffe, Ellen Phelan, Mary Murphy. Subs: Mary Brophy, Helen Dunne, Noreen Kinsella.

Winners, Peugeot qualifier: Maria Downey & Margaret O’Keeffe, 38pts.

SCRAMBLE: The nine-hole scramble continues on Tuesday at 6pm.

SENIORS: Results, seniors’ competition, June 7: 1 Des Murphy (22), Jimmy Byrne (15), Sean Scanlon (20), T.J. McDonald (20), 73pts; 2 Tom O’Neill (8), Tom Casey (22), Martin Mealy (25), Frank Dormer (24), 70pts; 3 Ollie Gleeson (15), Tony Cooper (26), M. McGrath (24), Mai McIvor (33), 69pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Jackpot is now €18,400.

NEW ROSS

The weather gods smiled on the golfers who took to the course for Captain Peter Goggin’s prize at New Ross GC.

Consistent play from Luke Power (20) brought rich dividends as he carded two rounds of a nett 68 to win the prize with a final total of 136. Martin Kehoe (10) was a shot behind in second. Andrew Ryan (4) was third with 141 while the evergreen Jack Murphy (16) was fourth with 142 by virtue of a better back nine. The gross was won by Michael Ryan (junior) with a terrific two round total of 144.

Cat One: Ger Ronan (6), 142. Cat Two: Owen Conway (11), 144. Cat Three: Hughie O’Connor (18), 143. Past Captain: Aidan Kent (19), 146. Veterans Prize: Jimmy ‘Ross’ Ryan, 143. First 18: Declan Clarke (14), 64. Second 18: Mark Murphy (15), 68.

At the presentations, captain Peter thanked all who helped make his weekend a success. Special thanks went to Competition Secretary Donal Hosey, incoming captain Martin Carroll, Lady Captain Marie Therese Wall and Seamus Power and course staff.

FOURBALL: Heavy showers were a hindrance, but scoring was still good in the Aldridge Lodge Tuesday evening fourball. Results: 1 Liam Wall (15) & Frank Cullen (19), 36pts; 2 Paul Brennan (15) & David Morris (18), 35pts; 3 John Aylward (15) & Murt Hogan (20), 34pts.

OPEN WEEK: Open Week continues today (Wednesday) with an open singles competition. There will be a three-person team event tomorrow (Thursday) while events finish with an open singles on Friday.

INTER-CLUB: The Cullen Cup team were beaten by Bunclody while the Duggan Cup squad went down to Castlecomer. The South Leinster team will face Rosslare in the last 16 of the competition while the All-Ireland Fourball side take on Coolattin in the last 16.

LADIES: Ladies are reminded that to be eligible to win the Lady Captain’s Prize golfers membership must be fully paid up. Members must also have completed three 18-hole competition cards this year. Marie Therese Wall’s event will be held on June 21 and 24.

The ladies Minor team had a great win over Tramore. Marguerite Sutton had a comprehensive 6&5 win while Ann Banville won on the 20th hole. The team will play Wexford GC in the quarter-finals at Enniscorthy on July 2.

The Intermediate team also had a great win, beating Rosslare at Faithlegg GC. Teresa Byrne’s early victory gave the team the impetus to march on into the quarter-finals.

The Boyne Trophy team face Thurles on June 20. Two matches will be played in home and three in Thurles.

Results, Jimmy Hanrahan ladies 18-hole stableford: 1 Anne O’Grady (32), 40pts; 2 Teresa Byrne (20), 35pts (L9); 3 Liz Roberts (23), 35pts (L9).

HELP: Volunteers are needed for junior supervision on Saturdays from 1.30 to 3pm. Names to Mary Kavanagh.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, President’s Prize, Rathdowney GC, June 10 & 11 - Winner: Willie Bowe (16), 75pts. Men’s section - 1 Jason Ryan (11), 73pts; 2 Paud O’Reilly (15), 72pts; gross Tadhg Dooley (5), 59pts; 3 Eugene Ryan (13), 72pts; 4 James Ryan (9), 71pts; 5 Robert Jones (13), 71pts; 6 Paddy Maher (18), 71pts. Past President: Brigid Maher (14), 62pts. Day One: Andy Whelan (13), 40pts. Day Two: William Maher (11), 38pts. Ladies section - 1 Claire Molloy (11), 74pts; 2 Beatrice O’Regan (23), 72pts; gross Kathleen Maher (13), 71pts; 3 Mary Molloy (23), 70pts.

Results, Tuesday Open: 1 William Maher (11), 35pts; 2 Kevin Lonergan (16), 34pts.

BORRIS

Today (Wednesday) is the final date for play in the preliminary round of the club fourball competition at Borris GC.

Entry sheets for the club masters and club foursomes competitions are posted in the men’s locker room.

RESULTS: Results, open singles, June 10 & 11: 1 Sean Hanafin (16), 67 (B9); 2 Alan Foley (13), 67; 3 Martin Hanrahan (20), 68; gross Senan Kavanagh (5), 77; 4 Dominic Attride (15), 69 (B9); 5 Des Gannon (17), 69.

Results, Step House Hotel nine-hole singles, June 9: 1 Denis O’Neill (20), 22pts; 2 Aidan Somers (17), 21pts; 3 Barry Bambrick (9), 18pts.

Results, Festival of Golf champagne scramble: 1 James Lillis, Joe Dillon, Billy Dunne & Kieran Kelly, 99pts; 2 Les, Mick & Ger Walsh (Ballymoney) & Seamus Aldridge, 97pts; 3 Ger & Mick Walsh, Michael Rossiter & Larry Doyle (Ballymoney), 95pts (B9); 4 Martin Bolger, Alan Foley, Jim Whelan & Stephen Byrne, 95pts (B9); 5 Des Murphy, Michael Dundon, Pat Foley & Stephen Murphy, 95pts (L6); 6 Martin Scallan, Pat Lambert, Michael Rossiter & Derek Casey, 95pts; 7 Michael Gibbons, Brendan Malone, Des Malone & Mick Murphy, 94pts (L6); 8 Aldo Marini, Gianni Valente, Paolo Fusco & Luigi Martino, 94pts.

Borris (yellow) Ball: 1 Senan Kavanagh, Barry Bambrick, Martin Cummins & Michelle Daly, 44pts; 2 Michael Morrissey, Sean Hanafin, Ted Joyce & David Bambrick, 41pts.

Ladies: 1 Mary Sheill, Mary Smyth, Margaret Whelan & Liz Sheehan 87pts; 2 Margaret Collins, Helen Jordan, Mary Smyth & Geraldine Treacy, 84pts.

Friday Prize: Pat, Michael, Sonny & Noel Landers (Cappoquin), 93pts. Saturday Prize: Pierce Healy, Paul Dundon, Ward Kinsella & J.J. Donohoe, 91pts, Sunday Prize: Pierce Healy, Declan Roberts, John Foley & John Brennan. Monday Prize: Des Murphy, Michael Cowman, John Byrne & Sean Hanafin, 93pts. Nearest the pin: Pat Cullen. Longest drive: Men - Jamie Dunne. Ladies - Eileen Kelly.

RAFFLE: Results, Festival of Golf raffle: 1 Mary Darcy, Baltinglass GC (Moto Caddy golf trolley), 2 Ann Hughes (hamper), 3 Denis O’Neill (champagne), 4 Brendan Joyce (Killarney Crystal glasses), 5 Murt Monaghan (wine & chocolate), 6 Sean McGinnitty (wine & chocolate).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 1, 4, 20 & 28. The jackpot is now €1,100.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Open singles. Sunday: Open two-person team. Saturday, June 24: Open four-person team event in aid of St Michael’s NS, Newtown St Mullin’s. Sunday, June 25: Open singles v par. Bookings online or from 059-9773310.