Andrews is Kilkenny's Premier player!

A series of impressive team performances also delivered individual accolades as the Kilkenny & District League announced their Player of the Year award winners for season 2016/17.

Niall Andrews has had a season to remember, and added another milestone when he picked up the prize for the Premier Division’s top player.

Andrews captained Evergreen A to a domestic treble of the Premier Division title, McCalmont Cup and Maher Shield - the first man to do so since his old clubmate Davy Mulcahy did the same for Evergreen in 1999.

Andrews also led Evergreen as they battled their way to the FAI Junior Cup final. He scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out win over Boyle Celtic in the semi-final, but had to give second best as Sheriff retained their title at the Aviva Stadium.

Elsewhere success on both League and Cup fronts was recognised with honours in the other junior categories. Highview Athletic’s Kevin Canning was named the Division One Player of the Year, while double-winning Gerry Walsh (Evergreen C) took the Division Two prize.

Ormonde Villa’s Danny O’Driscoll efforts in helping the city side win promotion and the Cup earned him the Division Three prize. Thomastown United’s Niamh Whelan won the Women’s category while Freebooters' Andy Walsh (pictured above) earned the Under-19 accolade.

The full list of the Player of the Year winners is:

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division - Niall Andrews (Evergreen A)

Rico’s of Gowran Division One - Kevin Canning (Highview Athletic A)

Eamon Maher Coach Hire Division Two - Gerry Walsh (Evergreen C)

Brogmaker Division Three - Daniel O’Driscoll (Ormonde Villa)

Bennettsbridge Parts Women’s League - Niamh Whelan (Thomastown United)

Under-19 Intosport League - Andy Walsh (Freebooters)

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division One - Jack Barcoe (East End United)

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division Two - Ciaran Hanlon (Paulstown 06)

Under-16 Girls’ League - Sara Kerfah (Hanover Harps)

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One - Cian Kenny (Freebooters A)

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two - Michael Kelly (Deen Celtic)

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One - Aidan O’Loughlin (Bridge United)

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Two - Eoin Crowley (Stoneyford United)

Under-14 Girls’ League - Amy Clifford (Freebooters)

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One - Noah Quinlan (Clover United)

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two - Willie Cahill (Freshford Town)

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three - Jimmy O’Neill (Southend United)

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One - Cillian Hackett (Evergreen A)

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two - Evan Rudkins (Paulstown 06)

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three - Ted Dunne (Highview Athletic)

Under-12 Girls’ League - Orla O’Grady (Evergreen United)

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One - Tom McPhilips (Evergreen Albion)

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two - Cathal Walsh (Stoneyford United A)

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three - Ivan Bolger (Highview Athletic)