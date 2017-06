All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North J.H.

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels (7.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-14 B H.L.

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore v Graignamanagh (7.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-14 C H.L.

Slieverue: Slieverue v James Stephens (7.30pm)

Ref: John Bennett

THURSDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North J.H.

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v Emeralds (7.30pm)

Clara: Clara v Conahy Shamrocks (7.30pm)

FRIDAY

John West Feile na nGael Boys

Div 1 Group A Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan

Dicksboro v Sixmilebridge (5pm) Ref: Sean Brennan

James Stephens v Craughwell (5pm) Ref: Julian O’Dwyer

Dicksboro v James Stephens (6pm) Ref: Julian O’Dwyer

Craughwell v Sixmilebridge (6pm) Ref: Sean Brennan

Div 1 Group C Venue: St. John's Park

O'Loughlin Gaels v Mt Leinster Rangers (4pm) Ref: Paul Hunston

Durlas Óg v Sarsfields (4pm) Ref: Kieran Canavan

O'Loughlin Gaels v Durlas Óg (4.45pm) Ref: Kieran Canavan

Sarsfields v Mt Leinster Rangers (4.45pm) Ref: Paul Hunston

Div 2 Group B Venue: Mooncoin

Mooncoin v Portaferry (5pm) Ref: John Bennett

Young Irelands v Kenmare/Kilgarvan (5pm) Ref: Maurice Flynn

Mooncoin v Young Irelands (6pm) Ref: John Bennett

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Portaferry (6pm) Ref: Maurice Flynn

Div 2 Group D Venue: Thomastown

Thomastown v Trim (5pm) Ref: John McCormack

St Martin's v O'Donovan Rossa (5pm) Ref: James Barry

Thomastown v St Martin's (6pm) Ref: John McCormack

O'Donovan Rossa v Trim (6pm) Ref: James Barry

Div 3 Group A Venue: Danesfort

Danesfort v Na Piarsaigh (5pm) Ref: Conor Everard

Piltown v Westport St Patrick's (5pm) Ref: Paul O’Donnell

Danesfort v Piltown (6pm) Ref: Conor Everard

Westport St Patrick's v Na Piarsaigh (6pm) Ref: Paul O’Donnell

Div 3 Group C Venue: Canon Kearns Park

Erins Own v Ardrahan (5pm) Ref: John Guinan

Graignamanagh v Éire Óg Ennis (5pm) Ref: Barry Donohoe

Erins Own v Graignamanagh (6pm) Ref: Barry Donohoe

Éire Óg Ennis v Ardrahan (6pm) Ref: John Guinan

Div 4 Group B Venue: Tom Ryall Park

Graigue Ballycallan v CRC Gaels (5pm) Ref: Michael O’Sullivan

Kilmacow v Rathmolyon (5pm) Ref: Stephen Delaney

Graigue Ballycallan v Kilmacow (6pm) Ref: Michael O’Sullivan

Rathmolyon v CRC Gaels (6pm) Ref: Stephen Delaney

Div 4 Group D Venue: Tullogher

Tullogher Rosbercon v Clonaslee St Manmans (4pm) Ref: Gavin Quilty

Anne's Rathangan v Castlepollard Brownstown (4.45pm) Ref: Gavin Quilty

Tullogher Rosbercon v St Anne's Rathangan (5.30pm) Ref: Gavin Quilty

Castlepollard Brownstown v Clonaslee St Manmans (6.15pm) Ref: Gavin Quilty

Div 5 Group A Venue: Freshford

St Lachtain's v Ballinascreen (4pm) Ref: Karl Downey

Muinebheag v Setanta (4.45pm) Ref: Karl Downey

St Lachtain's v Muinebheag (5.30pm) Ref: Karl Downey

Setanta v Ballinascreen (6.15pm) Ref: Karl Downey

Div 5 Group C Venue: Pairc na Ratha

Glenmore v Ballyheigue (5pm) Ref: Paul Cahill

Dunnamaggin v Fingallians (5pm) Ref: Jim Fitzgerald

Glenmore v Dunnamaggin (6pm) Ref: Jim Fitzgerald

Fingallians v Ballyheigue (6pm) Ref: Paul Cahill

Div 6 Group B Venue: Inistioge

Rower Inistioge v Cuchulainns [Armagh] (4pm) Ref: James Kennedy

Tullaroan v Cuchulainns [Cork] (4.45pm) Ref: James Kennedy

Rower Inistioge v Tullaroan (5.30pm) Ref: John Minogue

Cuchulainns [Cork]v Cuchulainns [Armagh] (6.15pm) Ref: John Minogue

Div 6 Group D Venue: Urlingford

Emeralds v Annaghdown (4pm) Ref: Gay Rafter

Lisdowney v Caiseal Gaels (4.45pm) Ref: Gay Rafter

Emeralds v Lisdowney (5.30pm) Ref: Gay Rafter

Caiseal Gaels v Annaghdown (6.15pm) Ref: Gay Rafter

Div 7 Group A Venue: Mullinavat

Mullinavat v St Maurs (4pm) Ref: Willie Kearney

John Lockes v Carrick H.C. (St Marys) (4.45pm) Ref: Paschal Connolly

Mullinavat v John Lockes (5.30pm) Ref: Paschal Connolly

Carrick H.C. (St Marys) v St Maurs (6.15pm) Ref: Willie Kearney

Div 8 Group B Venue: Jenkinstown

Conahy Shamrocks v Hospital Herbertstown (4pm) Ref: Eamon Larkin

Carrickshock v Clonlara (4.45pm) Ref: Eamon Larkin

Conahy Shamrocks v Carrickshock (5.30pm) Ref: Eamon Larkin

Clonlara v Hospital Herbertstown (6.15pm) Ref: Eamon Larkin

Div 8 Group D Venue: Paulstown

Barrow Rangers v East Cavan Gaels (4pm) Ref: Anthony Barcoe

Naomh Bríd v Knockbridge Hurling (4.45pm) Ref: Pat Hayes

Barrow Rangers v Naomh Bríd (5.30pm) Ref: Pat Hayes

Knockbridge Hurling v East Cavan Gaels (6.15pm) Ref: Anthony Barcoe

Div 9 Group C Venue: Ballyhale

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Clann na nGael (5pm) Ref: Eddie Crowley

Galmoy/Windgap v Athleague\Tremane (5pm) Ref: Brandon Power

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Galmoy/Windgap (6pm) Ref: Brandon Power

Athleague\Tremane v Clann na nGael (6pm) Ref: Eddie Crowley

Div 10 Group C Venue: Ballyragget

St. Patrick's v Carrickmore Éire Óg (4pm) Ref: Sean Mc Mahon

Cloneen/Railyard v Killeavy St Moninnes (4.45pm) Ref: Sean Mc Mahon

St. Patrick's v Cloneen/Railyard (5.30pm) Ref: Sean Mc Mahon

Killeavy St Moninnes v Carrickmore Éire Óg (6.15pm) Ref: Sean Mc Mahon

Div 11 Group A Venue: Johnstown

Setanta Hurling Club v Buncrana (4pm) Ref: Peter Burke

Fenians v Tralee Parnells (4.45pm) Ref: Peter Burke

Setanta Hurling Club v Fenians (5.30pm) Ref: Peter Burke

Tralee Parnells v Buncrana (6.15pm) Ref: Peter Burke

Div 11 Group C Venue: Tom Walsh Park

Blacks and Whites v Park Ratheniska-Timahoe (4pm) Ref: Owen Kenny

Slieverue v Mountbellew/Moylough (4.45pm) Ref: Owen Kenny

Blacks and Whites v Slieverue (5.30pm) Ref: Owen Kenny

Mountbellew/Moylough v Park Ratheniska-Timahoe (6.15pm) Ref: Owen Kenny

SATURDAY

Div 1 Group A

Venue: Palmerstown

Dicksboro v Craughwell (11.15am) Ref: Sean Brennan

Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan

James Stephens v Sixmilebridge (11.15am) Ref: Julian O Dwyer

Div 1 Group C Venue: St. John's Park

O'Loughlin Gaels v Sarsfields (11.15am) Ref: Kieran Canavan

Cup Q/Finals Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan

1st Group D v 2nd Group C (4pm) Ref: Sean Brennan

1st Group C v 2nd Group D (4pm) Ref: Kieran Canavan

Cup Q/Finals Venue: Thomastown

1st Group B v 2nd Group A (4pm) Ref: John Walsh

1st Group A v 2nd Group B (4pm) Ref: John Minogue

Shield Q/Finals Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan

3rd Group D v 4th Group C (3pm) Ref: Sean Brennan

3rd Group C v 4th Group D (3pm) Ref: Kieran Canavan

Shield Q/Finals Venue: Thomastown

3rd Group B v 4th Group A (3pm) Ref: John Walsh

3rd Group A v 4th Group B (3pm) Ref: John Minogue

Div 2 Group B Venue: Gowran

Young Irelands v Portaferry (10.30am) Ref: Paul Hunston

Venue: Mooncoin

Mooncoin v Kenmare/Kilgarvan (11.15am) Ref: Paul Cahill

Div 2 Group D

Venue: Thomastown

Thomastown v O'Donovan Rossa (11.15am) Ref: Gerry Rafter

Venue: Muckalee

St Martin's v Trim (11.15am) Ref: Eamon Larkin

Div 3 Group A Venue: Danesfort

Danesfort v Westport St Patrick's (10.30am) Ref: Conor Everard

Venue: Piltown

Piltown v Na Piarsaigh (11.15am) Ref: Maurice Flynn

Div 3 Group C Venue: Canon Kearns Park

Erins Own v Éire Óg Ennis (11am) Ref: Conor Fahey

Venue: Dr Tierney Park

Graignamanagh v Ardrahan (11.15am) Ref: Anthony Barcoe

Div 4 Group B Venue: Kilmacow

Kilmacow v CRC Gaels (10.30am) Ref: Máirtín Ó Caoillte

Venue: Tom Ryall Park

Graigue Ballycallan v Rathmolyon (11.15am) Ref: Ben Tynan

Div 4 Group C Venue: Bennettsbridge

Bennettsbridge v Clonea (11am) Ref: John Mc Cormack

Div 4 Group D Venue: Tullogher

Tullogher Rosbercon v Castlepollard Brownstown (11am) Ref: Gavin Quilty

Div 5 Group A Venue: Freshford

St Lachtain's v Setanta (10.30am) Ref: Sean Mc Mahon

Div 5 Group C Venue: Pairc na Ratha

Glenmore v Fingallians (11am) Ref: Jim Fitzgerald

Venue: Dunnamaggin

Dunnamaggin v Ballyheigue (11am) Ref: Eddie Crowley

Div 6 Group B Venue: Tullaroan

Tullaroan v Cuchulainns (11am) Ref: John Guinan

Venue: Inistioge

Rower Inistioge v Cuchulainns (11.15am) Ref: John Minogue

Div 6 Group D Venue: Lisdowney

Lisdowney v Annaghdown (10.30am) Ref: Peter Burke

Venue: Urlingford

Emeralds v Caiseal Gaels (11.15am) Ref: Pat Hayes

Div 7 Group A Venue: Mullinavat

Mullinavat v Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys) (11am) Ref: Willie Kearney

Venue: John Locke Park

John Lockes v St Maurs (11am) Ref: Paschal Connolly

Div 8 Group B Venue: Jenkinstown

Conahy Shamrocks v Clonlara (11.15am) Ref: Podge Butler

Venue: Hugginstown

Carrickshock v Hospital Herbertstown (11.15am) Ref: Richard Dowling

Div 8 Group D Venue: Paulstown

Barrow Rangers v Knockbridge Hurling (11am) Ref: Paul O Donnell

Div 9 Group A Venue: Clara

Clara v Southern Gaels (10.30am) Ref: Alan Doheny

Div 9 Group C Venue: Ballyhale

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Athleague\Tremane (11am) Ref: Brandon Power

Venue: Windgap

Galmoy/Windgap v Clann na nGael (11am) Ref: Paul Ryan

Div 10 Group C Venue: Ballyragget

St. Patrick's v Killeavy St Moninnes (11am) Ref: Sean Cleere

Venue: Cloneen

Cloneen/Railyard v Carrickmore Éire Óg (11am) Ref: James Barry

Div 11 Group A Venue: Johnstown

Fenians v Buncrana (11am) Ref: Barry Donohoe

Div 11 Group C Venue: Slieverue

Slieverue v Park Ratheniska-Timahoe (11am) Ref: Patrick Dunphy

Venue: Tom Walsh Park

Blacks and Whites v Mountbellew/Moylough (11am) Ref: Owen Kenny

SUNDAY

John West Feile na nGael Boys

Div 1 Cup Semi Finals

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: (12.15pm)

Div 1 Final Nowlan Park: (5pm)

Div 1 Shield semi-finals

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: (11.30am)

Div 1 Shield final St John’s Park: (3.45pm)

Div 5 Cup semi-finals Danesfort: (10.45am)

Div 5 final Nowlan Park: (3.15pm)

Div 5 Shield semi-finals Danesfort: (10am)

Div 5 Shield final St John’s Park: (2.15pm)

Div 6 Cup semi-finals Clara: (10.45am)

Div 6 final Nowlan Park: (2.30pm)

Div 6 Shield semi-finals Clara: (10am)

Div 6 Shield final St John’s Park: (1.30pm)

Div 8 Cup semi-finals St John’s Park: (10am)

Div 8 final Nowlan Park: (1pm)

Div 8 Shield semi-finals St John’s Park: (10.45am)

Div 8 Shield final St John’s Park: (12.30pm)

St Canice’s Credit Union Byrne Cup

The Rower: Rower Inistioge v James Stephens (7pm) Ref: Richard Dowling

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Young Irelands (7pm) Ref: John Guinan

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin v St. Patrick's (7pm). Ref: Conor Everard

Lisdowney: Lisdowney v Graigue Ballycallan (7pm). Ref: Gay Rafter

Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon v Mooncoin (7.45pm)

MONDAY

Duggan Steel Under-14 B H.L.

Piltown: Piltown v Rower Inistioge (7.30pm). Ref: John Kennedy

Duggan Steel Under-14 C H.L.

Ballyragget: St. Patrick's v Cloneen/Railyard (7.30pm)

TUESDAY

Duggan Steel Under-14 B H.L.

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin v Dicksboro (7.30pm). Ref: Jim Fitzgerald

Duggan Steel Under-14 B H.L.

Freshford: St Lachtain's v Emeralds (7.30pm). Ref: Barry Donohoe

Duggan Steel Under-14 C H.L.

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Blacks and Whites (7.30pm)

WEDNESDAY

Kilkenny Citroen Centre M.B F.C. semi-final

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore v Rower Inistioge (7pm) Extra Time. Ref: John Bennett

Special Minor 13 Aside Competition Roinn B semi-final

Windgap: Galmoy/Windgap v Rower Inistioge (7pm) Extra Time

under-21 semi

The Kilkenny versus Westmeath Leinster under-21 hurling semi-final will be played in Mullingar on Wednesday, June 21 (7.30pm). The winners play Wexford or Carlow in the final on Wednesday, July 5.